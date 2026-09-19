The Jordanian judiciary witnessed a strange and controversial legal case when the Amman Court of First Instance, in its appellate capacity, decided to rule on a dispute between a woman who was insulted at her workplace and a man who directed offensive remarks at her over the phone.

The details of the story date back to a phone call received by the company where the woman works, where one of the employees answered only to be surprised by the caller sarcastically asking, "Where is the spinster?" before he repeated his calls later. These calls caused the employee to suffer from a severe psychological crisis that led her to cry and isolate herself from her colleagues, prompting her to decide to undergo a cosmetic procedure to lift her eyelids and eyebrows, before filing a lawsuit demanding compensation for the psychological damage, in addition to holding the caller responsible for the costs of the cosmetic surgery as a result of what happened.

The Court of Conciliation had issued a preliminary ruling obliging the caller to pay 2,550 Jordanian dinars (of which 1,500 dinars were for material compensation for the cosmetic surgery, and 1,050 dinars for moral compensation). However, the Court of Appeals had a decisive legal opinion, as it rejected linking the cosmetic surgery to the phone insult.

The judge of the court confirmed in his decision today (Saturday) that the ruling for material compensation requires proving a "direct causal link" between the harmful act and the procedure, pointing out that the medical reports submitted lacked any scientific opinion indicating that the cosmetic surgery was a necessary treatment for damage resulting from the call, and that it is not sufficient to rely on non-specialized testimonies to prove this.

Based on this information, the judge decided to annul the material compensation allocated for the cosmetic surgery amounting to 1,500 dinars and to fully return it due to lack of evidence, while upholding the obligation of the caller (the defendant) to pay only 1,050 dinars as compensation for the moral and psychological damage that was proven to have occurred.