شهدت أروقة القضاء الأردني قضية حقوقية غريبة ومثيرة للجدل، بعدما قررت محكمة بداية عمان بصفتها الاستئنافية الفصل في نزاع بين سيدة تعرضت للإهانة في مقر عملها، ورجل وجه إليها عبارات مسيئة عبر الهاتف.

وتعود تفاصيل القصة إلى اتفاق هاتف ورد إلى الشركة التي تعمل بها السيدة، حيث ردت إحدى الموظفات لتفاجأ بالمتصل يتساءل بسخرية: «وين العانس؟»، قبل أن يكرر اتصالاته لاحقاً. هذه المكالمات تسببت للموظفة بأزمة نفسية حادة دفعتها للبكاء والانعزال عن زملائها، لتتخذ بعدها قراراً بالخضوع لعملية تجميلية لرفع الجفون والحواجب، قبل أن تقيم دعوى تطالب فيها بالتعويض عن الضرر النفسي، إضافة إلى تحميل المتصل تكاليف عملية التجميل باعتبارها نتيجة لما حدث.

وكانت محكمة الصلح قد أصدرت حكماً أولياً بإلزام المتصل بدفع 2550 ديناراً أردنياً (منها 1500 دينار كتعويض مادي عن عملية التجميل، و1050 ديناراً كتعويض معنوي). غير أن محكمة الاستئناف كان لها رأي قانوني حاسم، إذ رفضت ربط عملية التجميل بالشتيمة الهاتفية.

وأكد قاضي المحكمة في قراره اليوم (السبت) أن الحكم بالتعويض المادي يتطلب إثبات «رابطة السببية» المباشرة بين الفعل الضار والعملية، مشيراً إلى أن التقارير الطبية المقدمة خلت من أي رأي علمي يتضمن أن التجميل كان علاجاً ضرورياً لضرر ناتج عن المكالمة، ولا يمكن الاكتفاء بشهادات غير متخصصة لإثبات ذلك.

وبناء على هذه المعطيات، قرر القاضي إلغاء التعويض المادي المخصص لعملية التجميل والبالغ 1500 دينار ورده كلياً لعدم الثبوت، مع تأييد إلزام المتصل (المدعى عليه) بدفع 1050 ديناراً فقط كتعويض عن الضرر المعنوي والنفسي الذي ثبت وقوعه.