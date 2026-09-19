The American space agency (NASA) has awarded SpaceX a contract worth $946 million to carry out 3 additional crewed flights to the International Space Station, in a move that extends the company's missions to transport astronauts to the station until 2030.

NASA explained that the agreement comes in the form of an amendment to the Commercial Crew Transportation Program contract, and includes the flights "Crew-15," "Crew-16," and "Crew-17," raising the total number of flights awarded to SpaceX under the contract to 17.

The contract value rises to $5.92 billion

The new amendment raises the total value of NASA's contract with SpaceX to $5.92 billion.

The contract covers ground operations, vehicle launches, in-orbit flight operations, crew return, and capsule recovery, in addition to transporting supplies on each flight.

It also includes keeping the spacecraft connected to the International Space Station to provide an emergency evacuation means for astronauts while they are aboard the station.

Crewed flights until 2030

NASA had selected SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to develop systems capable of transporting astronauts to the International Space Station, with the aim of providing two independent commercial means for crew transport.

SpaceX's system received NASA certification for transporting astronauts in November 2020, and the company uses the Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to transport up to 4 astronauts, along with supplies, to the International Space Station.

NASA aims to maintain two companies capable of conducting crewed flights, ensuring continued access to the International Space Station in case one of the vehicles encounters a technical issue.