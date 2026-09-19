منحت وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية (ناسا) شركة «سبيس إكس» عقداً بقيمة 946 مليون دولار لتنفيذ 3 رحلات مأهولة إضافية إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية، في خطوة تمدد رحلات الشركة لنقل رواد الفضاء إلى المحطة حتى عام 2030.

وأوضحت «ناسا» أن الاتفاق يأتي في صورة تعديل على عقد برنامج نقل الطواقم التجارية، ويشمل الرحلات «Crew-15» و«Crew-16» و«Crew-17»، ليرتفع إجمالي عدد الرحلات الممنوحة لـ«سبيس إكس» بموجب العقد إلى 17 رحلة.

قيمة العقد ترتفع إلى 5.92 مليار دولار

ويرفع التعديل الجديد القيمة الإجمالية لعقد «ناسا» مع «سبيس إكس» إلى 5.92 مليار دولار.

ويغطي العقد العمليات الأرضية وإطلاق المركبات وتشغيل الرحلات في المدار وعودة الطواقم واستعادة الكبسولات، إضافة إلى نقل الإمدادات في كل رحلة.

كما يشمل إبقاء المركبة الفضائية متصلة بمحطة الفضاء الدولية لتوفير وسيلة إخلاء طارئة لرواد الفضاء أثناء وجودهم على متن المحطة.

رحلات مأهولة حتى 2030

وكانت «ناسا» قد اختارت شركتي «سبيس إكس» و«بوينغ» عام 2014 لتطوير أنظمة قادرة على نقل رواد الفضاء إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية، بهدف توفير وسيلتين تجاريتين مستقلتين لنقل الطواقم.

وحصل نظام «سبيس إكس» على اعتماد «ناسا» لنقل رواد الفضاء في نوفمبر 2020، وتستخدم الشركة مركبة «كرو دراغون» وصاروخ «فالكون 9» لنقل ما يصل إلى 4 رواد فضاء، إلى جانب الإمدادات، إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية.

وتسعى «ناسا» إلى الإبقاء على شركتين قادرتين على تنفيذ الرحلات المأهولة، بما يضمن استمرار الوصول إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية في حال تعرض إحدى الوسيلتين لمشكلة فنية.