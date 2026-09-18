In a resounding security earthquake that shook the foundations of the most important institution in Paris, French judicial sources revealed the arrest of a 35-year-old police officer who adopts a violent far-right ideology, following evidence of his planning to carry out bloody terrorist attacks targeting the country's vital interests.

The shocking investigations revealed that the accused not only engaged in inciting terrorism through social media platforms but also took a dangerous step in local military manufacturing using 3D printing technology to produce firearms and combat spare parts without a license, in preparation for executing his combat plans.

A security operation resulted in the police officer being caught in the act in the middle of the street and surprised before the zero hour, leading to his immediate detention in pre-trial custody facing serious charges, including preparation for a terrorist act, and trafficking and manufacturing weapons in connection with a terrorist organization, in an incident that reopens the file on the far-right's infiltration of French security agencies.