في زلزال أمني مدوٍ هز أركان المؤسسة الأهم في باريس، كشفت مصادر قضائية فرنسية عن توقيف شرطي يبلغ من العمر 35 عاماً، يتبنى إيديولوجية يمينية متطرفة وعنيفة، عقب ثبوت تخطيطه لتنفيذ هجمات إرهابية دموية تستهدف مصالح الدولة العليا.
كشفت التحقيقات صادمة تمثلت في أن المتهم لم يكتفِ بنشر التحريض على الإرهاب عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بل قطع شوطاً خطيراً في التصنيع العسكري المحلي باستخدام تقنية الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد (3D) لإنتاج أسلحة نارية وقطع غيار قتالية دون ترخيص، تمهيداً لتنفيذ مخططاته القتالية.
وأسفرت عملية أمنية عن توقيف الشرطي متلبساً في وسط الشارع ومباغتته قبل ساعة الصفر، ليتم إيداعه السجن الاحتياطي فوراً مواجهاً تهماً ثقيلة تشمل التحضير لعمل إرهابي، والإتجار وتصنيع الأسلحة بالارتباط مع منظمة إرهابية، في حادثة تعيد فتح ملف اختراق اليمين المتطرف للأجهزة الأمنية الفرنسية.
In a resounding security earthquake that shook the foundations of the most important institution in Paris, French judicial sources revealed the arrest of a 35-year-old police officer who adopts a violent far-right ideology, following evidence of his planning to carry out bloody terrorist attacks targeting the country's vital interests.
The shocking investigations revealed that the accused not only engaged in inciting terrorism through social media platforms but also took a dangerous step in local military manufacturing using 3D printing technology to produce firearms and combat spare parts without a license, in preparation for executing his combat plans.
A security operation resulted in the police officer being caught in the act in the middle of the street and surprised before the zero hour, leading to his immediate detention in pre-trial custody facing serious charges, including preparation for a terrorist act, and trafficking and manufacturing weapons in connection with a terrorist organization, in an incident that reopens the file on the far-right's infiltration of French security agencies.