في زلزال أمني مدوٍ هز أركان المؤسسة الأهم في باريس، كشفت مصادر قضائية فرنسية عن توقيف شرطي يبلغ من العمر 35 عاماً، يتبنى إيديولوجية يمينية متطرفة وعنيفة، عقب ثبوت تخطيطه لتنفيذ هجمات إرهابية دموية تستهدف مصالح الدولة العليا.

كشفت التحقيقات صادمة تمثلت في أن المتهم لم يكتفِ بنشر التحريض على الإرهاب عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بل قطع شوطاً خطيراً في التصنيع العسكري المحلي باستخدام تقنية الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد (3D) لإنتاج أسلحة نارية وقطع غيار قتالية دون ترخيص، تمهيداً لتنفيذ مخططاته القتالية.

وأسفرت عملية أمنية عن توقيف الشرطي متلبساً في وسط الشارع ومباغتته قبل ساعة الصفر، ليتم إيداعه السجن الاحتياطي فوراً مواجهاً تهماً ثقيلة تشمل التحضير لعمل إرهابي، والإتجار وتصنيع الأسلحة بالارتباط مع منظمة إرهابية، في حادثة تعيد فتح ملف اختراق اليمين المتطرف للأجهزة الأمنية الفرنسية.