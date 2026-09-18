توصل باحثون سويديون إلى طريقة بسيطة قد تخفف الألم المصاحب لتركيب اللولب الرحمي، أحد أكثر وسائل منع الحمل طويلة المفعول شيوعاً، وذلك باستخدام مخدر موضعي يُعطى داخل الرحم قبل الإجراء بدقائق.

وأجرى باحثون من معهد كارولينسكا ومستشفى دانديريد في السويد تجربة سريرية عشوائية شملت 370 مشاركة لم يسبق لهن الولادة، بهدف معرفة مدى قدرة مخدر «ميبيفاكايين» الموضعي على تقليل الألم أثناء تركيب اللولب.

تراجع الألم

وقسّم الباحثون المشاركات إلى مجموعتين، تلقت الأولى 10 ملليلترات من المخدر الموضعي داخل الرحم بواسطة أنبوب بلاستيكي رفيع، فيما تلقت المجموعة الأخرى محلولاً ملحياً للمقارنة.

وأظهرت النتائج انخفاض متوسط مستوى الألم إلى 43.8 درجة من أصل 100 لدى من تلقين المخدر، مقابل 58.6 درجة في المجموعة الأخرى.

كما اعتبرت 98.3% من المشاركات اللاتي تلقين المخدر أن مستوى الألم كان مقبولاً، مقارنة بـ91.4% في المجموعة الأخرى.

دون إبر

وتتميز الطريقة بإمكانية إعطاء المخدر مباشرة داخل الرحم بواسطة أنبوب رفيع قبل تركيب اللولب بدقائق، دون الحاجة إلى حقن المخدر في الأنسجة المحيطة بعنق الرحم.

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن سهولة الطريقة قد تجعل استخدامها ممكناً في الممارسة الطبية اليومية، خصوصاً أن الخوف من الألم يمثل أحد الأسباب التي قد تدفع بعض النساء إلى التردد في اختيار اللولب.

لكن الباحثين أكدوا أن الدراسة قارنت الطريقة بمحلول ملحي وليس بوسائل أخرى لتخفيف الألم، ما يعني الحاجة إلى دراسات إضافية لمعرفة مدى تفوقها على الخيارات المتاحة حالياً.

ونُشرت الدراسة في مجلة «JAMA»، وأجراها باحثون من معهد كارولينسكا ومستشفى دانديريد وجامعة دالارنا في السويد.