A routine shift at the mental health unit in Inzgan Ait Melloul, Morocco, turned into a direct struggle for survival when a nurse faced a sudden attack that nearly cost him his life at the hands of a patient.

The incident began when the patient unexpectedly ambushed the nurse, wrapping his hands around his neck and applying pressure until he completely cut off his oxygen supply, causing the victim to lose consciousness and fall to the ground under the strain of choking.

If it weren't for the quick vigilance of his nursing colleagues, along with rare assistance from another patient present at the scene who rushed to help them remove the attacker and free the victim in the final moments, the outcome could have been tragic.

This assault prompted the regional office of the Moroccan University of Health Sector to take urgent action, as it declared its full solidarity with the injured nurse, calling on the authorities to provide him with immediate medical and psychological follow-up, to reform the security system within the hospital by increasing the number of security guards and patient transporters, as well as ensuring a regular supply of calming medications to reduce aggressive behaviors and protect medical staff.