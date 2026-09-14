في عمق دوار «الركاركة» بإقليم آسفي المغربي، لم تكن الصدمة المسجلة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تتمثل في اكتشاف أن المسنة الثمانينية مي حسبية تعيش وحيدة داخل مغارة صخرية مظلمة تفتقر لأدنى مقومات الحياة، بل تمثلت المفاجأة في الموقف غير المتوقع الذي واجهت به فرق الرعاية الطبية ولجان المساعدة الاجتماعية حين وصلت لإنقاذها.

تدخلت السلطات المغربية لتعرض نقلها الفوري للمستشفى الإقليمي ثم إيوائها بدار دافئة للرعاية، لكن العرض الحكومي السخي قوبل برفض قاطع وإصرار من المسنة الثمانينية على البقاء بين جدران كهفها الصخري.

مسنة عربية تسكن كهفاً وترفض مغادرته.. ما قصتها؟

لم تبدأ حكاية مي حسبية مع انتشار صورها، فهي امرأة لم تتزوج قط، ورحلت والدتها وشقيقها لتبقى وحيدة بلا أبناء، بينما تشتت بقية عائلتها بعيداً. ومع مرور الزمن، تحول هذا الكهف من مجرد ملجأ إلى وطنها الوحيد ومحيطها الذي تحفظ تفاصيله عن ظهر قلب:

  • ارتباط أسطوري بالمكان: فشلت كل محاولات الأقارب والمحسنين لإقناعها بالرحيل، حتى حين استضافها أحد الجيران في منزله لثلاثة أيام أثناء الأمطار الغزيرة، سارعت بالعودة إلى كهفها فور توقف المطر.
  • رفض البناء البديل: رفضت مي حسبية حتى العرض المقدم من بعض المحسنين لبناء غرفة جديدة ولائقة لها فوق أرضها، متمسكة بنمط حياتها داخل المغارة الصخرية.

كشف وصول اللجان الحكومية والصحية إلى الكهف أن السيدة حظيت ببعض الرعاية الطبية والمواد الأساسية في مكانها، لكنها قابلت طلب نقلها للاستشفاء برفض تام.

وفي الوقت نفسه، صحح الجيران الشائعات المتداولة عبر الإنترنت حول تناولها للتراب بسبب الفقر، مؤكدين أنها تتناول الطعام المقدم لها طبيعياً، وأن لجوءها للتراب في أوقات نادرة مرتبط بالتعامل البدائي مع آلام قرحة المعدة.

وسرعان ما تحولت قضية مي حسبية إلى معضلة إنسانية وحقوقية معقدة أمام الجمعية الوطنية للدفاع عن حقوق الإنسان بالمغرب والجهات الحكومية الرسمية، فالهدف ليس إجلاءها قسرياً، بل البحث عن صيغة تضمن توفير الأمان والرعاية الصحية لها في نفس مغارتها الصخرية، احتراماً لرغبتها وارتباطها النفسي بالكهف الذي طالما شعرت فيه بالانتماء والكرامة.