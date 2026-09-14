في واحدة من أضخم القضايا الأمنية والقضائية التي صدمت الشارع الجزائري وأثارت حالة من الذهول في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أسقطت الأجهزة الأمنية شبكة إجرامية منظمة نجحت في إقامة «إدارة موازية» كاملة الأركان داخل أروقة المصلحة البيومترية ببلدية حسين داي في العاصمة الجزائرية، متخصصة في بيع وتزوير الوثائق الرسمية.

لم تكن القصة مجرد رشوة إدارية عابرة، بل ارتبطت بشرارات أمنية خطيرة عابرة للحدود، حيث انطلقت التحقيقات عقب توقيف عنصر مشتبه في انخراطه ضمن جماعة إرهابية تنشط خارج الوطن، ليتبين أنه حصل على جواز سفر و«بطاقة تعريف بيومترية» صادرين رسمياً من البلدية أثناء وجوده خارج البلاد، وذلك مقابل مبالغ مالية.

جوازات رسمية بلا حضور

كشفت تحريات الشرطة القضائية في الجزائر عن مخطط شيطاني أدارته موظفات داخل المصلحة الإدارية بالتنسيق مع وسيطات من الخارج، يهدف لاستخراج وثائق السفر لأشخاص يتواجدون خارج الجزائر بطريقة غير شرعية دون حضورهم مطلقاً:

  • تزييف البيانات والملفات: تقوم الموظفة المشتبه فيها بحجز البيانات إلكترونياً، مع تغيير أرقام الهواتف والتصريح الشكلي بضياع الوثائق القديمة، ثم التخلص النهائي من الملف الورقي القاعدة لإخفاء الآثار.
  • تخطي بصمات الأصابع: يتم التلاعب بأجهزة المسح الذكي وتجاوز مطابقة البصمات الحيوية الإلزامية بتواطؤ مع «عون التسليم» مقابل اقتسام الغنائم.
  • بورصة الأسعار: تراوحت قيمة الجواز الواحد بين 50 ألف دينار (5 ملايين سنتيم) و100 ألف دينار (10 ملايين سنتيم)، تُدفع مقابل تدمير الأرشيف وتجاوز القانون.

كيف سقطت العصابة؟

رغم التخلص من الوثائق الورقية وتعديل السجلات، جاء السقوط المدوّي عبر أدلة رقمية غير متوقعة كشفتها مصالح التحقيق القضائي لولاية الجزائر:

  • تسريبات الفايبر والواتساب: كشف التفتيش الإلكتروني لهواتف المتهمات عن محادثات صوتية ونصية صريحة تتناول الاتفاق على المبالغ، وتأكيد جاهزية الوثائق، وآلية اقتسام الأموال.
  • صور الجوازات واللقطات: حوت الهواتف المضبوطة صوراً ضوئية لجوازات سفر وبطاقات تعريف لأشخاص مقيمين في فرنسا ودبي، إلى جانب لقطات شاشة توثق التفاوض على اقتسام مبالغ الرشوة (مثل محادثة حول اقتسام 8 ملايين سنتيم مناصفة).
  • المحاكمة الحاسمة: أُحيل جميع أفراد الشبكة إلى محكمة حسين داي بالعاصمة الجزائرية لمواجهة أحكام ثقيلة بتهم الحصول بغير حق على وثائق سفر بشهادات كاذبة، واستغلال النفوذ، وإتلاف سندات رسمية عمداً.