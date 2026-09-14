In one of the largest security and judicial cases that shocked the Algerian public and stirred a state of astonishment on social media, security forces dismantled an organized criminal network that successfully established a complete "parallel administration" within the biometric service of the Hussein Dey municipality in the Algerian capital, specializing in the sale and forgery of official documents.

The story was not just about a fleeting administrative bribe, but was linked to serious security sparks crossing borders, as investigations began following the arrest of a suspect involved in a terrorist group operating outside the country, revealing that he obtained a passport and a "biometric identification card" officially issued by the municipality while he was outside the country, in exchange for financial amounts.

Official passports without presence

Investigations by the judicial police in Algeria uncovered a sinister scheme managed by female employees within the administrative service in coordination with intermediaries from abroad, aimed at issuing travel documents for individuals located outside Algeria illegally without their presence at all:

Data and file forgery: The suspected employee electronically captures the data, alters phone numbers, and formally declares the loss of old documents, then permanently disposes of the paper file to hide the traces.

Bypassing fingerprints: Smart scanning devices are manipulated, and the mandatory biometric fingerprint matching is bypassed in collusion with the "delivery agent" in exchange for sharing the spoils.

Price fluctuations: The value of each passport ranged between 50,000 dinars (5 million centimes) and 100,000 dinars (10 million centimes), paid in exchange for destroying archives and circumventing the law.

How did the gang fall?

Despite disposing of paper documents and altering records, the dramatic downfall came through unexpected digital evidence revealed by the judicial investigation services of Algiers: