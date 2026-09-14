في واحدة من أضخم القضايا الأمنية والقضائية التي صدمت الشارع الجزائري وأثارت حالة من الذهول في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أسقطت الأجهزة الأمنية شبكة إجرامية منظمة نجحت في إقامة «إدارة موازية» كاملة الأركان داخل أروقة المصلحة البيومترية ببلدية حسين داي في العاصمة الجزائرية، متخصصة في بيع وتزوير الوثائق الرسمية.
لم تكن القصة مجرد رشوة إدارية عابرة، بل ارتبطت بشرارات أمنية خطيرة عابرة للحدود، حيث انطلقت التحقيقات عقب توقيف عنصر مشتبه في انخراطه ضمن جماعة إرهابية تنشط خارج الوطن، ليتبين أنه حصل على جواز سفر و«بطاقة تعريف بيومترية» صادرين رسمياً من البلدية أثناء وجوده خارج البلاد، وذلك مقابل مبالغ مالية.
جوازات رسمية بلا حضور
كشفت تحريات الشرطة القضائية في الجزائر عن مخطط شيطاني أدارته موظفات داخل المصلحة الإدارية بالتنسيق مع وسيطات من الخارج، يهدف لاستخراج وثائق السفر لأشخاص يتواجدون خارج الجزائر بطريقة غير شرعية دون حضورهم مطلقاً:
- تزييف البيانات والملفات: تقوم الموظفة المشتبه فيها بحجز البيانات إلكترونياً، مع تغيير أرقام الهواتف والتصريح الشكلي بضياع الوثائق القديمة، ثم التخلص النهائي من الملف الورقي القاعدة لإخفاء الآثار.
- تخطي بصمات الأصابع: يتم التلاعب بأجهزة المسح الذكي وتجاوز مطابقة البصمات الحيوية الإلزامية بتواطؤ مع «عون التسليم» مقابل اقتسام الغنائم.
- بورصة الأسعار: تراوحت قيمة الجواز الواحد بين 50 ألف دينار (5 ملايين سنتيم) و100 ألف دينار (10 ملايين سنتيم)، تُدفع مقابل تدمير الأرشيف وتجاوز القانون.
كيف سقطت العصابة؟
رغم التخلص من الوثائق الورقية وتعديل السجلات، جاء السقوط المدوّي عبر أدلة رقمية غير متوقعة كشفتها مصالح التحقيق القضائي لولاية الجزائر:
- تسريبات الفايبر والواتساب: كشف التفتيش الإلكتروني لهواتف المتهمات عن محادثات صوتية ونصية صريحة تتناول الاتفاق على المبالغ، وتأكيد جاهزية الوثائق، وآلية اقتسام الأموال.
- صور الجوازات واللقطات: حوت الهواتف المضبوطة صوراً ضوئية لجوازات سفر وبطاقات تعريف لأشخاص مقيمين في فرنسا ودبي، إلى جانب لقطات شاشة توثق التفاوض على اقتسام مبالغ الرشوة (مثل محادثة حول اقتسام 8 ملايين سنتيم مناصفة).
- المحاكمة الحاسمة: أُحيل جميع أفراد الشبكة إلى محكمة حسين داي بالعاصمة الجزائرية لمواجهة أحكام ثقيلة بتهم الحصول بغير حق على وثائق سفر بشهادات كاذبة، واستغلال النفوذ، وإتلاف سندات رسمية عمداً.
In one of the largest security and judicial cases that shocked the Algerian public and stirred a state of astonishment on social media, security forces dismantled an organized criminal network that successfully established a complete "parallel administration" within the biometric service of the Hussein Dey municipality in the Algerian capital, specializing in the sale and forgery of official documents.
The story was not just about a fleeting administrative bribe, but was linked to serious security sparks crossing borders, as investigations began following the arrest of a suspect involved in a terrorist group operating outside the country, revealing that he obtained a passport and a "biometric identification card" officially issued by the municipality while he was outside the country, in exchange for financial amounts.
Official passports without presence
Investigations by the judicial police in Algeria uncovered a sinister scheme managed by female employees within the administrative service in coordination with intermediaries from abroad, aimed at issuing travel documents for individuals located outside Algeria illegally without their presence at all:
- Data and file forgery: The suspected employee electronically captures the data, alters phone numbers, and formally declares the loss of old documents, then permanently disposes of the paper file to hide the traces.
- Bypassing fingerprints: Smart scanning devices are manipulated, and the mandatory biometric fingerprint matching is bypassed in collusion with the "delivery agent" in exchange for sharing the spoils.
- Price fluctuations: The value of each passport ranged between 50,000 dinars (5 million centimes) and 100,000 dinars (10 million centimes), paid in exchange for destroying archives and circumventing the law.
How did the gang fall?
Despite disposing of paper documents and altering records, the dramatic downfall came through unexpected digital evidence revealed by the judicial investigation services of Algiers:
- Viber and WhatsApp leaks: Electronic searches of the suspects' phones revealed explicit audio and text conversations discussing the amounts, confirming the readiness of the documents, and the mechanism for sharing the money.
- Passport images and screenshots: The seized phones contained photocopies of passports and identification cards for individuals residing in France and Dubai, along with screenshots documenting negotiations over sharing bribe amounts (such as a conversation about splitting 8 million centimes equally).
- The decisive trial: All members of the network were referred to the Hussein Dey Court in the Algerian capital to face heavy charges of unlawfully obtaining travel documents with false certificates, abuse of power, and deliberately destroying official documents.