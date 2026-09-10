اعتلت دراما سينمائية حية المشهد الإفريقي فجأة، حين غادر أحد أشهر مذيعي الأخبار استوديوهات البث التلفزيوني ليتجه مباشرة ويجلس على عرش واحدة من أعرق الممالك التاريخية، متفوقاً في صراع دراماتيكي على حارس مرمى في لندن وابنٍ محاط بالسرية.

وأعلنت لجنة اختيار الملك التابعة لعشيرة «بابييتو» الحاكمة تسمية إدوارد روكيدي كيجانانغوما، المذيع والمحرر بالتلفزيون الحكومي الأوغندي، ملكاً جديداً لمملكة «تورو»، خلفاً لابن عمه الملك أويو نيمبا (أصغر ملك في العالم سابقاً) الذي توفي عن عمر يناهز 34 عاماً. ووضع هذا القرار المذيع في ليلة وضحاها على رأس أمة تقليدية تضم أكثر من مليوني شخص.

تفوق على «حارس مرمى» و«ابن سرّي».. كيف استولى «مذيع» على عرش مملكة إفريقية؟

ولم يصل المذيع إلى العرش بسهولة، بل جاء صعوده عقب إزاحة منافسين غير متوقعين أشعلوا الجدل داخل كواليس العائلة المالكة:

  • حارس مرمى لندن: كانت الأغلبية والأصوات الأولى تذهب لصالح جورج كاموراسي، حارس مرمى نادي «سي إي دونز» بالدرجات الدنيا في إنجلترا، قبل أن تلتف اللجان الملكية عنه وتمنح التاج للمذيع.
  • لغز الابن السرّي والوصية: أعلنت شقيقة الملك الراحل رفضاً قاطعاً لتعيين المذيع، مؤكدة وجود وصية مكتوبة تركها شقيقها. فيما فجر الرئيس الأوغندي مفاجأة بالإشارة إلى وجود «طفل وريث» للملك الراحل وُلد بعيداً عن الأضواء.

ورغم أن مملكة «تورو» تعد من الممالك التقليدية ذات الأدوار الرمزية والثقافية داخل أوغندا دون صلاحيات حكومية تنفيذية، إلا أن صراع الخلافة حول هذا النفوذ الروحي والاجتماعي تحول إلى القضية الأكثر سخونة وإثارة في شرق أفريقيا.