A live cinematic drama suddenly took center stage in Africa when one of the most famous news anchors left the television broadcasting studios to head directly and sit on the throne of one of the oldest historical kingdoms, triumphing in a dramatic struggle against a goalkeeper in London and a son shrouded in secrecy.

The selection committee of the ruling "Babiito" clan announced the appointment of Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, a broadcaster and editor at Uganda's state television, as the new king of the "Tooro" kingdom, succeeding his cousin King Oyo Nyimba (formerly the youngest king in the world) who passed away at the age of 34. This decision placed the broadcaster overnight at the head of a traditional nation comprising more than two million people.

The broadcaster did not ascend to the throne easily; rather, his rise came after the removal of unexpected competitors who ignited controversy behind the scenes of the royal family:

The London goalkeeper: The majority and initial votes were in favor of George Kamurasi, a goalkeeper for the lower-league club "C.E. Dons" in England, before the royal committees turned away from him and awarded the crown to the broadcaster.

The mystery of the secret son and the will: The sister of the late king firmly rejected the appointment of the broadcaster, asserting that there was a written will left by her brother. Meanwhile, the Ugandan president surprised everyone by indicating the existence of a "child heir" of the late king who was born away from the spotlight.

Although the "Tooro" kingdom is considered one of the traditional kingdoms with symbolic and cultural roles within Uganda without executive governmental powers, the succession struggle over this spiritual and social influence has turned into the hottest and most exciting issue in East Africa.