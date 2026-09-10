تفوق على «حارس مرمى» و«ابن سرّي».. كيف استولى «مذيع» على عرش مملكة إفريقية؟

اعتلت دراما سينمائية حية المشهد الإفريقي فجأة، حين غادر أحد أشهر مذيعي الأخبار استوديوهات البث التلفزيوني ليتجه مباشرة ويجلس على عرش واحدة من أعرق الممالك التاريخية، متفوقاً في صراع دراماتيكي على حارس مرمى في لندن وابنٍ محاط بالسرية.
وأعلنت لجنة اختيار الملك التابعة لعشيرة «بابييتو» الحاكمة تسمية إدوارد روكيدي كيجانانغوما، المذيع والمحرر بالتلفزيون الحكومي الأوغندي، ملكاً جديداً لمملكة «تورو»، خلفاً لابن عمه الملك أويو نيمبا (أصغر ملك في العالم سابقاً) الذي توفي عن عمر يناهز 34 عاماً. ووضع هذا القرار المذيع في ليلة وضحاها على رأس أمة تقليدية تضم أكثر من مليوني شخص.
ولم يصل المذيع إلى العرش بسهولة، بل جاء صعوده عقب إزاحة منافسين غير متوقعين أشعلوا الجدل داخل كواليس العائلة المالكة:
حارس مرمى لندن: كانت الأغلبية والأصوات الأولى تذهب لصالح جورج كاموراسي، حارس مرمى نادي «سي إي دونز» بالدرجات الدنيا في إنجلترا، قبل أن تلتف اللجان الملكية عنه وتمنح التاج للمذيع.
لغز الابن السرّي والوصية: أعلنت شقيقة الملك الراحل رفضاً قاطعاً لتعيين المذيع، مؤكدة وجود وصية مكتوبة تركها شقيقها. فيما فجر الرئيس الأوغندي مفاجأة بالإشارة إلى وجود «طفل وريث» للملك الراحل وُلد بعيداً عن الأضواء.
ورغم أن مملكة «تورو» تعد من الممالك التقليدية ذات الأدوار الرمزية والثقافية داخل أوغندا دون صلاحيات حكومية تنفيذية، إلا أن صراع الخلافة حول هذا النفوذ الروحي والاجتماعي تحول إلى القضية الأكثر سخونة وإثارة في شرق أفريقيا.
A live cinematic drama suddenly took center stage in Africa when one of the most famous news anchors left the television broadcasting studios to head directly and sit on the throne of one of the oldest historical kingdoms, triumphing in a dramatic struggle against a goalkeeper in London and a son shrouded in secrecy.
The selection committee of the ruling "Babiito" clan announced the appointment of Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, a broadcaster and editor at Uganda's state television, as the new king of the "Tooro" kingdom, succeeding his cousin King Oyo Nyimba (formerly the youngest king in the world) who passed away at the age of 34. This decision placed the broadcaster overnight at the head of a traditional nation comprising more than two million people.
The broadcaster did not ascend to the throne easily; rather, his rise came after the removal of unexpected competitors who ignited controversy behind the scenes of the royal family:
The London goalkeeper: The majority and initial votes were in favor of George Kamurasi, a goalkeeper for the lower-league club "C.E. Dons" in England, before the royal committees turned away from him and awarded the crown to the broadcaster.
The mystery of the secret son and the will: The sister of the late king firmly rejected the appointment of the broadcaster, asserting that there was a written will left by her brother. Meanwhile, the Ugandan president surprised everyone by indicating the existence of a "child heir" of the late king who was born away from the spotlight.
Although the "Tooro" kingdom is considered one of the traditional kingdoms with symbolic and cultural roles within Uganda without executive governmental powers, the succession struggle over this spiritual and social influence has turned into the hottest and most exciting issue in East Africa.