يُجمع خبراء التغذية والشيخوخة على أن مرحلة ما بعد الستين تمثل نقطة تحوّل حاسمة في صحة الإنسان، إذ تتسارع خلالها التغيرات البيولوجية التي تطال القلب والدماغ والعضلات والمناعة، وتزداد معها احتمالات الإصابة بأمراض مزمنة. ورغم أن هذه التحولات جزء طبيعي من العمر، فإن نمط الغذاء يلعب دورًا محوريًا في الحد من آثارها أو تفاقمها.
ويشير مختصون إلى أن هناك صنفًا غذائيًا واحدًا ينبغي لكبار السن تجنبه قدر الإمكان: الوجبات الخفيفة فائقة المعالجة، مثل رقائق البطاطا، والمخبوزات المعبأة، والحلوى الصناعية، وألواح الغرانولا المحلاة. فهذه المنتجات، بحسب تقرير لموقع Eating Well، ترتبط بتسريع مظاهر الشيخوخة على مستوى الخلايا والأنسجة.
ويشرح الدكتور ريتشارد ستيفاناتشي أن هذه الوجبات غالبًا ما تكون محمّلة بالسكريات المضافة والكربوهيدرات المكررة، ما يؤدي إلى ارتفاعات متكررة في سكر الدم وتكوّن مركبات ضارة تعزز الالتهاب والإجهاد التأكسدي، وهما عاملان رئيسيان في تسارع الشيخوخة. وتضيف الدكتورة جينيفر تشونغ أن هذه المركبات قد تؤثر في مرونة الأوعية الدموية ووظائف المناعة، وتزيد خطر أمراض القلب والسكري.
ولا تقف المشكلة عند هذا الحد؛ فالأطعمة فائقة المعالجة فقيرة بالعناصر الأساسية التي يحتاجها كبار السن، مثل الألياف والبروتين ومضادات الأكسدة. ومع التقدم في العمر، يصبح الجسم أكثر حاجة إلى البروتين للحفاظ على الكتلة العضلية، وإلى الألياف لدعم صحة الجهاز الهضمي وتقليل الإمساك، وهي عناصر لا توفرها هذه الوجبات.
كما تحتوي كثير من هذه المنتجات على نسب عالية من الصوديوم، ما قد يرفع ضغط الدم ويؤثر في صحة الشرايين، ويزيد احتمالات الإصابة بأمراض القلب والكلى والسكتة الدماغية، وهي مخاطر تتضاعف عادة بعد سن الستين.
وفي المقابل، يوصي الخبراء بالإكثار من أطعمة تدعم الشيخوخة الصحية، مثل الأسماك الدهنية الغنية بأوميغا 3، والبقوليات، وزيت الزيتون، والمكسرات والبذور، والحبوب الكاملة، والأطعمة المخمّرة، والخضروات الورقية. فهذه الخيارات تساعد على تقليل الالتهاب، ودعم صحة الدماغ، وتحسين الهضم، وتعزيز المناعة.
ويؤكد المختصون أن تبني هذه الخيارات الغذائية لا ينبغي أن ينتظر بلوغ الستين؛ فاتباعها في أي مرحلة عمرية ينعكس إيجابًا على الصحة العامة ويهيئ الجسم لشيخوخة أكثر توازنًا.
Nutrition and aging experts agree that the post-sixty stage represents a critical turning point in human health, as biological changes affecting the heart, brain, muscles, and immune system accelerate during this time, increasing the likelihood of chronic diseases. Although these transformations are a natural part of aging, dietary patterns play a pivotal role in mitigating or exacerbating their effects.
Experts indicate that there is one type of food that seniors should avoid as much as possible: ultra-processed snacks, such as potato chips, packaged baked goods, artificial sweets, and sweetened granola bars. According to a report from Eating Well, these products are linked to accelerating signs of aging at the cellular and tissue levels.
Dr. Richard Stefanacci explains that these meals are often loaded with added sugars and refined carbohydrates, leading to repeated spikes in blood sugar and the formation of harmful compounds that promote inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are key factors in accelerating aging. Dr. Jennifer Chung adds that these compounds may affect blood vessel elasticity and immune functions, increasing the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
The problem does not stop there; ultra-processed foods are poor in essential nutrients that seniors need, such as fiber, protein, and antioxidants. As people age, the body requires more protein to maintain muscle mass and more fiber to support digestive health and reduce constipation, elements that these meals do not provide.
Many of these products also contain high levels of sodium, which can raise blood pressure and affect arterial health, increasing the likelihood of heart disease, kidney issues, and stroke, risks that typically double after the age of sixty.
In contrast, experts recommend increasing the intake of foods that support healthy aging, such as fatty fish rich in omega-3, legumes, olive oil, nuts and seeds, whole grains, fermented foods, and leafy vegetables. These options help reduce inflammation, support brain health, improve digestion, and enhance immunity.
Experts emphasize that adopting these dietary choices should not wait until reaching sixty; following them at any age positively reflects on overall health and prepares the body for a more balanced aging process.