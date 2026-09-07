يُجمع خبراء التغذية والشيخوخة على أن مرحلة ما بعد الستين تمثل نقطة تحوّل حاسمة في صحة الإنسان، إذ تتسارع خلالها التغيرات البيولوجية التي تطال القلب والدماغ والعضلات والمناعة، وتزداد معها احتمالات الإصابة بأمراض مزمنة. ورغم أن هذه التحولات جزء طبيعي من العمر، فإن نمط الغذاء يلعب دورًا محوريًا في الحد من آثارها أو تفاقمها.

ويشير مختصون إلى أن هناك صنفًا غذائيًا واحدًا ينبغي لكبار السن تجنبه قدر الإمكان: الوجبات الخفيفة فائقة المعالجة، مثل رقائق البطاطا، والمخبوزات المعبأة، والحلوى الصناعية، وألواح الغرانولا المحلاة. فهذه المنتجات، بحسب تقرير لموقع Eating Well، ترتبط بتسريع مظاهر الشيخوخة على مستوى الخلايا والأنسجة.

ويشرح الدكتور ريتشارد ستيفاناتشي أن هذه الوجبات غالبًا ما تكون محمّلة بالسكريات المضافة والكربوهيدرات المكررة، ما يؤدي إلى ارتفاعات متكررة في سكر الدم وتكوّن مركبات ضارة تعزز الالتهاب والإجهاد التأكسدي، وهما عاملان رئيسيان في تسارع الشيخوخة. وتضيف الدكتورة جينيفر تشونغ أن هذه المركبات قد تؤثر في مرونة الأوعية الدموية ووظائف المناعة، وتزيد خطر أمراض القلب والسكري.

ولا تقف المشكلة عند هذا الحد؛ فالأطعمة فائقة المعالجة فقيرة بالعناصر الأساسية التي يحتاجها كبار السن، مثل الألياف والبروتين ومضادات الأكسدة. ومع التقدم في العمر، يصبح الجسم أكثر حاجة إلى البروتين للحفاظ على الكتلة العضلية، وإلى الألياف لدعم صحة الجهاز الهضمي وتقليل الإمساك، وهي عناصر لا توفرها هذه الوجبات.

كما تحتوي كثير من هذه المنتجات على نسب عالية من الصوديوم، ما قد يرفع ضغط الدم ويؤثر في صحة الشرايين، ويزيد احتمالات الإصابة بأمراض القلب والكلى والسكتة الدماغية، وهي مخاطر تتضاعف عادة بعد سن الستين.

وفي المقابل، يوصي الخبراء بالإكثار من أطعمة تدعم الشيخوخة الصحية، مثل الأسماك الدهنية الغنية بأوميغا 3، والبقوليات، وزيت الزيتون، والمكسرات والبذور، والحبوب الكاملة، والأطعمة المخمّرة، والخضروات الورقية. فهذه الخيارات تساعد على تقليل الالتهاب، ودعم صحة الدماغ، وتحسين الهضم، وتعزيز المناعة.

ويؤكد المختصون أن تبني هذه الخيارات الغذائية لا ينبغي أن ينتظر بلوغ الستين؛ فاتباعها في أي مرحلة عمرية ينعكس إيجابًا على الصحة العامة ويهيئ الجسم لشيخوخة أكثر توازنًا.