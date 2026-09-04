The continuation of hot weather has raised the risk of wildfires to the maximum level in 11 municipalities in northern and central Portugal, while more than 50 other municipalities face a very high risk, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere.

The institute explained in a statement today (Friday) that the maximum risk level includes municipalities located in the districts of Bragança, Guarda, Castelo Branco, and Coimbra.

It added, "More than 50 municipalities distributed across nine districts, extending from the north of the country to the Algarve region in the south, are also under a very high risk level for the outbreak of fires."

Due to the rise in temperatures, the institute issued a yellow warning covering 14 districts in various regions of mainland Portugal, which remains in effect until 7 PM on Saturday.

The institute relies on five levels to classify fire risk, ranging from low to maximum, calculated based on air temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, and the amount of precipitation recorded in the previous 24 hours.