رفع استمرار الطقس الحار خطر اندلاع حرائق الغابات إلى المستوى الأقصى في 11 بلدية بشمال ووسط البرتغال، فيما تواجه أكثر من 50 بلدية أخرى خطرًا مرتفعًا جدًا، وفق المعهد البرتغالي للبحر والغلاف الجوي.

وأوضح المعهد في بيان اليوم (الجمعة)، أن مستوى الخطر الأقصى يشمل بلديات تقع في مقاطعات براغانسا وغواردة وكاستيلو برانكو وكويمبرا.

وأضاف «أن أكثر من 50 بلدية موزعة على تسع مقاطعات، تمتد من شمال البلاد إلى منطقة ألغارفي جنوبًا، توجد بدورها تحت مستوى خطر مرتفع جدًا لاندلاع الحرائق».

وبسبب ارتفاع درجات الحرارة، أصدر المعهد تحذيرًا من المستوى الأصفر يشمل 14 مقاطعة في مختلف مناطق البرتغال القارية، ويظل ساريًا حتى السابعة من مساء السبت.

ويعتمد المعهد خمسة مستويات لتصنيف خطر الحرائق، تتدرج من المنخفض إلى الأقصى، وتحتسب استنادًا إلى درجة حرارة الهواء والرطوبة النسبية وسرعة الرياح وكمية التساقطات المسجلة خلال الساعات الـ24 السابقة.