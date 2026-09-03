أطلقت دار سك العملة الأمريكية إصدارًا معدنيًا جديدًا من فئة دولار واحد يحمل صورة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ليصبح أول رئيس حي تظهر صورته على عملة رسمية منذ ما يقارب قرنًا.

وجاء الإصدار ضمن احتفالات الولايات المتحدة بالذكرى الـ250 للاستقلال، حيث يتضمن التصميم صورة ترمب إلى جانب عبارتي (الحرية) و(نؤمن بالله).

وأوضحت دار السك أن العملة الجديدة تعكس «روح مناسبة وطنية استثنائية»، مشيرة إلى أن الإقبال على شرائها كان سريعًا، إذ أظهر الموقع الإلكتروني نفاد الكميات المطروحة بعد ساعات قليلة من بدء البيع. وطرحت العملة بسعر 61 دولارًا للفة تضم 25 قطعة، و154.50 دولار للكيس المكوّن من 100 قطعة، كما توفرت عبر آلات البيع في متجر الدار بواشنطن، رغم أنها لا تحتوي على ذهب فعلي رغم لونها الذهبي.

ويتكون الدولار المعدني من 88.5% من النحاس، فيما يشكل الزنك والمنغنيز والنيكل بقية مكوناته. ويعيد الإصدار إلى الأذهان سابقة عام 1926 حين ظهرت صورة الرئيس كالفين كوليدج على عملة نصف دولار أثناء وجوده في منصبه، ليأتي ظهور ترمب بعد نحو مئة عام من تلك الحالة.

وأثار الإصدار الجديد نقاشًا قانونيًا حول القيود المتعلقة بوضع صور الأشخاص الأحياء على العملة الأمريكية، إذ يحظر القانون الفيدرالي ذلك بالنسبة للأوراق النقدية، بينما تختلف القواعد الخاصة بالعملات المعدنية.

وتستند الإدارة الأمريكية في إصدارها إلى قانون إعادة تصميم العملات المتداولة لعام 2020، الذي يمنع وضع صور الأحياء على الوجه الخلفي للعملة دون أن يفرض الحظر نفسه على الوجه الأمامي، وهو ما سمح بظهور صورة ترمب على الإصدار الجديد.

ويأتي هذا الدولار المعدني في سياق احتفالات الولايات المتحدة بربع ألفية الاستقلال، مضيفًا إلى المناسبة بعدًا سياسيًا وقانونيًا أثار اهتمامًا واسعًا في الأوساط الأمريكية.