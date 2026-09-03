The United States Mint has launched a new one-dollar coin featuring the image of President Donald Trump, making him the first living president to have his likeness appear on an official coin in nearly a century.

This release is part of the United States' celebrations for the 250th anniversary of independence, with the design including Trump's image alongside the phrases "Liberty" and "In God We Trust."

The Mint explained that the new coin reflects "the spirit of an extraordinary national occasion," noting that the demand for it was swift, as the website showed that the available quantities sold out just a few hours after sales began. The coin was priced at $61 for a roll containing 25 pieces, and $154.50 for a bag of 100 pieces, and it was also available through vending machines at the Mint's store in Washington, even though it does not contain actual gold despite its golden color.

The coin is made of 88.5% copper, while zinc, manganese, and nickel make up the rest of its components. This release recalls the precedent set in 1926 when the image of President Calvin Coolidge appeared on a half-dollar coin while he was in office, with Trump's appearance coming nearly a hundred years after that instance.

The new release has sparked a legal debate regarding the restrictions on placing images of living persons on U.S. currency, as federal law prohibits this for paper money, while the rules for coins differ.

The U.S. administration bases its issuance on the Coin Modernization, Oversight, and Continuity Act of 2020, which prohibits placing images of living individuals on the reverse side of coins but does not impose the same ban on the front side, allowing Trump's image to appear on the new release.

This coin comes in the context of the United States celebrating a quarter millennium of independence, adding a political and legal dimension that has garnered wide interest in American circles.