تبدو مشاركة المناشف بين أفراد المنزل ممارسة بسيطة، إلا أن الرطوبة وملامسة الجلد المتكررة تجعل الاهتمام بنظافتها وتجفيفها بصورة جيدة جزءاً مهماً من العناية الشخصية.

وتلتقط المنشفة أثناء الاستخدام الرطوبة وخلايا الجلد والميكروبات الموجودة بصورة طبيعية على الجسم، بينما قد يؤدي بقاؤها رطبة لفترة طويلة إلى توفير بيئة مناسبة لتكاثر بعض الكائنات الدقيقة.

ويساعد تخصيص منشفة شخصية لكل فرد، على تقليل انتقال الملوثات، خصوصاً عند وجود التهابات أو مشكلات جلدية، مع غسل المناشف بصورة منتظمة وتجفيفها جيداً بعد الاستخدام.

كما يفضل نشر المنشفة في مكان يسمح بمرور الهواء بدلاً من تركها مبللة ومطوية، مع تجنب استخدامها لفترات طويلة دون غسل.

وتزداد أهمية هذه الممارسات في المنازل المشتركة وصالات الرياضة، حيث تتكرر ملامسة الأسطح والأدوات المختلفة، ما يجعل المنشفة من الأغراض الشخصية التي يفضل عدم مشاركتها.