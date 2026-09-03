Sharing towels among household members may seem like a simple practice, but the moisture and repeated skin contact make caring for their cleanliness and drying them properly an important part of personal hygiene.

During use, the towel absorbs moisture, skin cells, and the microbes that are naturally present on the body, while staying damp for an extended period can create a suitable environment for the growth of certain microorganisms.

Assigning a personal towel to each individual helps reduce the transfer of contaminants, especially when there are infections or skin issues, along with regularly washing the towels and drying them well after use.

It is also preferable to spread the towel in a place that allows air circulation instead of leaving it damp and folded, while avoiding using it for long periods without washing.

The importance of these practices increases in shared homes and gyms, where contact with various surfaces and equipment is frequent, making the towel a personal item that is best not shared.