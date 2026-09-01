The famous Brazilian seer Athos Salome, known by the title (the living Nostradamus), has revealed six areas on Earth that he believes represent natural environments that can help scientists understand living conditions on the surface of Mars and pave the way for future human missions to the red planet.

Any manned mission to Mars faces complex challenges that begin with exposure to solar radiation and changes in gravity, and do not end with the long duration that astronauts will spend in space. Even after arrival, humans will rely on precise technical systems to survive in freezing temperatures, obtain food and water, and carry out scientific tasks amidst dust storms and harsh cosmic radiation.

Salome believes that Earth itself provides a vast natural laboratory through which environments similar to Mars can be simulated, pointing out that "NASA is already using various locations to test equipment and procedures before sending them into space."

The six areas that Salome recommends include: the Atacama Desert in Chile; the driest place on the planet. Canada's Devon Island with its cold rocky terrain. The dry McMurdo Valleys in Antarctica. Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii, which hosts the HI-SEAS space life simulation station. In addition to the barren volcanic areas in Iceland; and the Mojave Desert in the United States with its dry climate and windy terrain.

Salome emphasizes that no site on Earth can fully simulate Mars; due to differences in the atmosphere, gravity, radiation levels, and temperature fluctuations, but combining these natural environments with controlled simulators provides researchers with more accurate tools to understand the challenges of living beyond Earth.