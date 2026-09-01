كشف العرّاف البرازيلي الشهير أثوس سالومي، المعروف بلقب (نوستراداموس الحي)، عن ست مناطق على كوكب الأرض يرى أنها تمثّل بيئات طبيعية يمكن أن تساعد العلماء في فهم ظروف العيش على سطح المريخ، وتمهّد الطريق أمام مهمات بشرية مستقبلية إلى الكوكب الأحمر.

وتواجه أي رحلة مأهولة إلى المريخ تحديات معقدة تبدأ من التعرُّض للإشعاع الشمسي وتغيّر الجاذبية، ولا تنتهي عند المدة الطويلة التي سيقضيها الرواد في الفضاء. وحتى بعد الوصول، سيعتمد البشر على أنظمة تقنية دقيقة للبقاء في درجات حرارة متجمدة، والحصول على الغذاء والماء، وتنفيذ المهام العلمية وسط عواصف ترابية وإشعاع كوني قاسٍ.

سالومي يرى أن الأرض نفسها توفر مختبرًا طبيعيًا واسعًا يمكن من خلاله محاكاة بيئات مشابهة للمريخ، مشيرًا إلى «أن وكالة (ناسا) تستخدم بالفعل مواقع مختلفة لاختبار المعدات والإجراءات قبل إرسالها إلى الفضاء».

وتشمل المناطق الست التي يرشحها سالومي: صحراء أتاكاما في تشيلي؛ الأكثر جفافًا على الكوكب. وجزيرة ديفون الكندية ذات التضاريس الصخرية الباردة. ووديان ماكموردو الجافة في القارة القطبية الجنوبية. وبركان مونا لوا في هاواي الذي يحتضن محطة محاكاة الحياة الفضائية HI-SEAS. إضافة إلى المناطق البركانية القاحلة في أيسلندا؛ وصحراء موهافي الأمريكية ذات المناخ الجاف والتضاريس الريحية.

ويؤكد سالومي أن أي موقع على الأرض لا يمكنه محاكاة المريخ بشكل كامل؛ نظرًا لاختلاف الغلاف الجوي والجاذبية ومستويات الإشعاع وتقلبات الحرارة، إلا أن الجمع بين هذه البيئات الطبيعية والمحاكيات الخاضعة للرقابة يمنح الباحثين أدوات أكثر دقة لفهم تحديات العيش خارج كوكب الأرض.