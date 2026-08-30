The opposition judge at the Sheikh Zayed Misdemeanor Court renewed the detention of 6 defendants for 15 days pending investigations, accusing them of forcibly kidnapping a girl inside a car, assaulting her, harassing her, and stealing her mobile phone, in an incident documented by a video circulated on social media.



Threat with a white weapon



The investigations revealed that the incident began when the girl was in one of the streets of the First Police Department of Sheikh Zayed, before a car with several individuals stopped next to her, where one of them threatened her with a white weapon and forced her to get into the car. According to the victim's statements, she was assaulted and harassed inside the car, but she resisted the defendants and managed to cause damage to the car's glass, which prompted them to leave her in one of the streets of the Second Police Department of Sheikh Zayed before stealing her mobile phone.



The security forces traced the car used in the incident, and it was found to be operating without a front license plate and with expired registration. The driver and the other occupants were arrested, and it was revealed that they were 5 students and a delivery worker.



Circumstances of the incident



Investigations revealed that 3 of the defendants had previously been accused in various cases, including armed robbery, drug use, thuggery, and public morals violations. Upon searching the defendants, the security forces found a quantity of "powder" drugs in their possession, and the white weapon used in the incident was seized, along with the recovery of the victim's mobile phone. When confronted, the defendants admitted to forcibly taking the girl into the car, while the Public Prosecution continues its investigations to clarify the circumstances of the incident and determine the criminal responsibility of each defendant, in preparation for taking legal action against them.