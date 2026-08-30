جدد قاضي المعارضات بمحكمة جنح الشيخ زايد، حبس 6 متهمين لمدة 15 يومًا على ذمة التحقيقات، لاتهامهم باختطاف فتاة عنوة داخل سيارة، والتعدي عليها والتحرش بها والاستيلاء على هاتفها المحمول، في واقعة وثقها مقطع فيديو متداول عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

تهديد بالسلاح الأبيض

كشفت التحقيقات أن الواقعة بدأت عندما كانت الفتاة موجودة بأحد شوارع دائرة قسم أول الشيخ زايد، قبل أن تتوقف بجوارها سيارة يستقلها عدد من الأشخاص، حيث أقدم أحدهم على تهديدها بسلاح أبيض وإجبارها على الصعود إلى السيارة. ووفقًا لأقوال المجني عليها، تعرضت داخل السيارة للتعدي والتحرش، إلا أنها قاومت المتهمين وتمكنت من إحداث تلفيات بزجاج السيارة، الأمر الذي دفعهم إلى تركها بأحد شوارع دائرة قسم ثان الشيخ زايد، قبل الاستيلاء على هاتفها المحمول.

وتوصلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى السيارة المستخدمة في الواقعة، وتبين أنها تسير دون لوحة معدنية أمامية ومنتهية التراخيص، وتم ضبط قائدها وباقي مستقليها، وتبين أنهم 5 طلاب وعامل توصيل طلبات.

ملابسات الواقعة

كشفت التحريات أن 3 من المتهمين سبق اتهامهم في قضايا متنوعة، من بينها السرقة بالإكراه وتعاطي المخدرات والبلطجة والآداب العامة. وبتفتيش المتهمين، عثرت الأجهزة الأمنية بحوزتهم على كمية من مخدر «البودر»، كما تم ضبط السلاح الأبيض المستخدم في الواقعة، واستعادة الهاتف المحمول الخاص بالمجني عليها. وبمواجهتهم، أقر المتهمون باصطحاب الفتاة عنوة داخل السيارة، فيما تواصل النيابة العامة تحقيقاتها للوقوف على ملابسات الواقعة وتحديد المسؤولية الجنائية لكل متهم، تمهيدًا لاتخاذ القرار القانوني بشأنهم.