أعلنت الإعلامية الفرنسية من أصل لبناني ليلى سلامي انسحابها المؤقت من تقديم نشرة الأخبار المسائية الرئيسة على قناة «فرانس 2»، عقب إعلان شريكها النائب في البرلمان الأوروبي رافائيل غلوكسمان ترشحه الرسمي للانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية.

وأكدت سلامي عبر حسابها على منصة «إنستغرام» التزامها الكامل بالتعهد المهني الذي قطعته على نفسها منذ توليها تقديم النشرة، مشيرة إلى أن قرار الابتعاد سيبقى سارياً طوال فترة الحملة الانتخابية لشريكها حماية لحياد الشاشة:

  • استقلالية تامة: شددت سلامي على تمسكها بعملها بوصفها صحفية حرة ومستقلة، مع التنحي الكامل عن تغطية أو تقديم أي فعاليات ترتبط بالسباق الرئاسي.
  • خطوة مكررة: سبق للإعلامية اتخاذ الخيار ذاته خلال الانتخابات الأوروبية السابقة لحماية مصداقيتها أمام الجمهور.

وحددت إدارة القناة خريطة التغييرات المؤقتة خلال فترة غياب سلامي:

  • بديل النشرة: يتولى الصحفي جان باتيست مارسو تقديم نشرة الثامنة مساءً بشكل مؤقت.
  • حظر الضيوف السياسيين: تستمر سلامي في تقديم برنامجها الحواري الأسبوعي في سبتمبر القادم، مع حظر استضافة أي شخصيات سياسية خلال حلقاته.
  • شرط العودة: ترتبط عودتها لنشرة الأخبار بانتهاء الحملة الانتخابية لشريكها، سواء بخسارته في الانتخابات التمهيدية للحزب الاشتراكي أو قراره بالانسحاب المبكر.

ويحسم هذا القرار سجالاً واسعاً في الشارع الإعلامي الفرنسي حول حدود الفصل بين الحياة الشخصية والعمل الصحفي، خاصة بعد استجواب سلامي سابقاً أمام لجنة برلمانية للتحقيق في أداء الإعلام السمعي البصري.