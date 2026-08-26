French-Lebanese journalist Leila Salami announced her temporary withdrawal from presenting the main evening news bulletin on France 2, following the official announcement of her partner, European Parliament member Raphael Glucksmann, running for the French presidential elections.

Salami confirmed via her Instagram account her full commitment to the professional pledge she made when she took on the news bulletin, noting that the decision to step back will remain in effect throughout her partner's election campaign to protect the screen's neutrality:

Complete independence: Salami emphasized her adherence to her work as a free and independent journalist, completely stepping back from covering or presenting any events related to the presidential race.

Repeated step: The journalist had previously made the same choice during the last European elections to protect her credibility with the public.

The channel's management outlined the temporary changes during Salami's absence:

News bulletin replacement: Journalist Jean-Baptiste Marteau will temporarily present the 8 PM news bulletin.

Ban on political guests: Salami will continue to host her weekly talk show next September, with a ban on inviting any political figures during its episodes.

Condition for return: Her return to the news bulletin is tied to the end of her partner's election campaign, whether through his loss in the Socialist Party's primary elections or his decision to withdraw early.

This decision resolves a wide debate in the French media landscape regarding the boundaries between personal life and journalistic work, especially after Salami was previously questioned before a parliamentary committee investigating the performance of audiovisual media.