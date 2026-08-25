India is moving towards eliminating the independent classification of beggars and homeless people from the population census survey scheduled for 2027, in a change that may end the publication of separate statistical data about this group that has been present in previous censuses.

The official survey for the 2027 census, published by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, shows that there is no separate category for beggars and homeless individuals within the classifications of non-economic activities, whereas the 2011 census data included a category for "beggars and homeless individuals and others," with their numbers published according to age, gender, and areas of residence.



Previous non-economic activity categories in past censuses included students, individuals engaged in household work, dependents, retirees, and those with income without work, alongside beggars, the homeless, and other categories.

The change in the new survey means that data related to beggars and homeless individuals will not be available in the same detailed manner that previous census tables provided, which may complicate direct comparisons regarding the size of this group and its geographic and demographic distribution.

Official data from the 2011 census indicates that the tables of non-working populations did indeed include the numbers of beggars and homeless individuals by gender, age groups, and rural and urban areas, and there were detailed tables linking this data to religious affiliation at the state and territory level.



This change comes as India prepares to conduct its 2027 population census, which will be the first fully digital census in the country's history, following the postponement of the census originally scheduled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Official documents show that the process consists of two phases, with the first phase involving the enumeration of housing and facilities, while the second phase pertains to the enumeration of the population.

The removal of the independent classification reopens the discussion on the best statistical methods to monitor the most vulnerable groups, especially since the nature of the lives of the homeless and beggars makes it more difficult to reach and enumerate them compared to the settled population, while social policies and poverty alleviation programs rely on accurate population data to determine the size of targeted groups and their needs.

India is set to begin implementing the stages of the new census according to the timeline established by the authorities, with the resulting data expected to serve as an important foundation for public policy planning and the distribution of resources and services in the coming years.