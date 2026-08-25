تتجه الهند إلى إلغاء التصنيف المستقل للمتسولين والمشردين من استبيان التعداد السكاني المقرر إجراؤه عام 2027، في تغيير قد ينهي نشر بيانات إحصائية منفصلة عن هذه الفئة التي كانت حاضرة في التعدادات السابقة.

ويُظهر الاستبيان الرسمي لتعداد 2027، المنشور من مكتب المسجل العام ومفوض التعداد في الهند، عدم وجود خانة مستقلة للمتسولين والمشردين ضمن تصنيفات النشاط غير الاقتصادي، في حين كانت بيانات تعداد 2011 تتضمن فئة «المتسولين والمشردين وغيرهم»، مع نشر أعدادها وفق العمر والجنس ومناطق الإقامة.


وكانت فئات النشاط غير الاقتصادي في التعدادات السابقة تشمل الطلاب، والأشخاص الذين يتفرغون للأعمال المنزلية، والمعالين، والمتقاعدين وأصحاب الدخول من دون عمل، إلى جانب المتسولين والمشردين وفئات أخرى.

ويعني التغيير في الاستبيان الجديد أن البيانات المتعلقة بالمتسولين والمشردين لن تكون متاحة بالطريقة التفصيلية نفسها التي كانت توفرها جداول التعداد السابقة، ما قد يصعّب إجراء مقارنات مباشرة حول حجم هذه الفئة وتوزيعها الجغرافي والديموغرافي.

وتشير البيانات الرسمية لتعداد 2011 إلى أن جداول السكان غير العاملين كانت تتضمن بالفعل أعداد المتسولين والمشردين حسب الجنس والفئات العمرية والمناطق الريفية والحضرية، كما كانت هناك جداول تفصيلية تربط هذه البيانات بالانتماء الديني على مستوى الولايات والأقاليم.


ويأتي التغيير في إطار استعداد الهند لإجراء تعدادها السكاني لعام 2027، الذي سيكون أول تعداد رقمي بالكامل في تاريخ البلاد، بعد تأجيل التعداد الذي كان مقرراً في عام 2021 بسبب جائحة كورونا. وتُظهر الوثائق الرسمية أن العملية تتكون من مرحلتين، تشمل الأولى حصر المساكن والمرافق، فيما تتعلق الثانية بحصر السكان.

ويعيد حذف التصنيف المستقل فتح النقاش حول أفضل الطرق الإحصائية لرصد الفئات الأكثر هشاشة، خصوصاً أن طبيعة حياة المشردين والمتسولين تجعل الوصول إليهم وحصرهم أكثر صعوبة من السكان المقيمين بصورة مستقرة، بينما تعتمد السياسات الاجتماعية وبرامج مكافحة الفقر على بيانات سكانية دقيقة لتحديد حجم الفئات المستهدفة وحاجاتها.

ومن المقرر أن تبدأ الهند تنفيذ مراحل التعداد الجديد وفق الجدول الزمني الذي حددته السلطات، على أن تمثل البيانات الناتجة عنه أساساً مهماً للتخطيط للسياسات العامة وتوزيع الموارد والخدمات خلال السنوات القادمة.