كشفت بعثة أثرية مصرية تعمل في موقع «تل أبو صيفي» بمحافظة الإسماعيلية عن شواهد أثرية جديدة تعزز ارتباط الموقع بمدينة «مسن» المصرية القديمة، التي ورد ذكرها في النصوص والمصادر التاريخية خلال عصر الدولة الحديثة.

أبرز النتائج

ومن أبرز نتائج أعمال الحفائر، العثور على عتب ضخم من الحجر الرملي يعود إلى عهد الملك رمسيس الثاني، نُقشت عليه ألقاب الملك الفرعوني، إلى جانب نص كتابي يوثق أعمال ترميم تمثال المعبود «حورس سيد مدينة مسن»، وهو ما يمثل دليلاً مهماً في دراسة هوية الموقع وعلاقته بالمدينة القديمة، وفق بيان لرئاسة مجلس الوزراء المصري. كما كشفت البعثة عن بقايا المعبد الرئيسي، بما في ذلك عدد من الغرف الداخلية ومنطقة قدس الأقداس، إلى جانب طريقين حجريين متعاقبين وسور ضخم يحيط بالحرم الأثري، ومدعم ببوابات وغرف داخلية وتتابعات لطبقات بناء مختلفة.

سور ضخم

من جانبه، أوضح الأمين العام للمجلس الأعلى للآثار الدكتور هشام الليثي، أن أعمال الموسم الحالي استكملت سلسلة من الحفائر التي أجريت بالموقع على مدار العقود الماضية، وأسهمت نتائجها في إعادة قراءة بعض العناصر المعمارية التي اكتُشفت سابقاً بصورة أكثر دقة، بما يعزز فهم التخطيط الأصلي للموقع وتتابعه التاريخي. ونوه إلى أن البعثة استكملت الكشف عن سور ضخم من الطوب اللبن، يضم بوابات وغرفاً داخلية وطبقات بناء مختلفة، موضحاً أن الدراسات أثبتت أنه يمثل السور الخارجي للحرم المحيط بالمعبد وليس المعبد نفسه، وهو ما يصحح التفسير السابق لبعض أجزاء الموقع.

بقايا معبد

بدوره، قال رئيس قطاع الآثار المصرية بالمجلس الأعلى للآثار محمد عبد البديع: «إن البعثة رصدت بقايا طريقين حجريين متعاقبين يؤديان من خارج منطقة التحصين إلى داخل المعبد، أولهما طريق يرجع إلى العصر البطلمي، ويعلوه طريق روماني أقل اتساعاً». وأشار إلى أن أعمال الحفائر كشفت أيضاً عن بقايا المعبد، بما يشمل غرفاً تخزينية متتابعة في الناحية الشمالية، وغرفاً خدمية أوسع في الناحية الجنوبية، وصولاً إلى منطقة قدس الأقداس التي تعرضت للهدم نتيجة أعمال التحجير في أواخر العصر الروماني.