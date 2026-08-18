In just a few hours, rocky cavities in the Jordanian capital Amman turned into a public issue that ignited social media platforms, following the circulation of breath-holding videos of mysterious excavation work in Wadi Al-Seer and Al-Qweismeh, accompanied by terrifying rumors about the discovery of "buried gold treasures" and cursed riches hidden underground!

The astonishment that swept through the Jordanian street prompted the Department of Antiquities to intervene urgently to decode these scenes, as its Director General, Dr. Fawzi Abu Dena, issued a decisive response that debunked those claims, confirming that the cave being circulated in Wadi Al-Seer is nothing more than a natural rock cavity known to experts for hundreds of years, and it does not contain any gram of precious metal as rumored by the purveyors of the rumors.

Death Behind the Illusions of Quick Wealth

Abu Dena revealed that the circulated scenes highlight a dangerous phenomenon popularly known as "Al-Buhaysha," where adventurers are led astray by mirages through random and primitive excavation operations that often end in fatal rock collapses, not to mention the deliberate destruction of historical and archaeological layers dating back thousands of years that cannot be compensated.

The official warning this time was stern, as Jordanian authorities warned that the illusions of treasure hunting would end with the seeker behind bars, as the law imposes severe penalties on those involved, reaching up to 3 years of imprisonment and a fine of 3,000 dinars, emphasizing that "the cultural depth of Jordan is the true gold that is priceless."

In a move aimed at protecting this cultural heritage, the head of antiquities announced a study plan to establish a massive national museum that gathers all historical discoveries of Jordan in one exhibition designed according to the latest international standards.

The Jordanian official also settled the ongoing debate regarding the intriguing "Cable Car Project at the Citadel," confirming that the comprehensive archaeological survey of the designated site proved it to be completely free of any archaeological features or layers, and that the project will proceed without compromising the historical identity.