في غضون ساعات قليلة، تحوّلت تجويفات صخرية في جبال العاصمة الأردنية عمّان إلى قضية رأي عام أشعلت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، عقب تداول مقاطع فيديو حبست الأنفاس لأعمال حفر غامضة في وادي السير والقويسمة، رافقتها شائعات مرعبة عن العثور على «دفائن ذهب» وكنوز ملعونة مدفونة تحت الأرض!

الذهول الذي اجتاح الشارع الأردني دفع دائرة الآثار العامة للتدخل العاجل لفك شفرة هذه المشاهد، إذ خرج مديرها العام الدكتور فوزي أبو دنة برَدٍّ قاطع أجهض فيه تلك الادعاءات، مؤكداً أن المغارة المتداولة في وادي السير ليست سوى تجويف صخري طبيعي معروف لدى الخبراء منذ مئات السنين، ولا تحوي أي جرام من المعدن النفيس كما روّج أصحاب الشائعات.

الموت خلف أوهام الثراء السريع

وكشف أبو دنة أن المشاهد المتداولة تسلّط الضوء على ظاهرة خطيرة تُعرف شعبياً بـ«البحيشة»، وهم مغامرون ينساقون خلف السراب عبر عمليات حفر عشوائية وبدائية تنتهي غالباً بانهيارات صخرية قاتلة، ناهيك عن تدميرها المتعمد لطبقات تاريخية وأثرية تعود لآلاف السنين ولا يمكن تعويضها.

التحذير الرسمي جاء شديد اللهجة هذه المرة، إذ حذرت السلطات الأردنية من أن أوهام البحث عن الكنوز ستنتهي بصاحبها خلف الأسوار، إذ يفرض القانون عقوبات رادعة بحق المتورطين تصل إلى الحبس لـ3 سنوات وغرامة مالية قدرها 3 آلاف دينار، مشدداً على أن «العمق الحضاري للأردن هو الذهب الحقيقي الذي لا يُقدر بثمن».

وفي تحرك يهدف لحماية هذا الإرث الحضاري، أعلن رئيس الآثار دراسة مخطط لتأسيس متحف وطني ضخم يجمع كافة المكتشفات التاريخية للأردن في معرض واحد يُصمم وفق أحدث المعايير الدولية.

كما حسم المسؤول الأردني الجدل المثار حول مشروع «تلفريك جبل القلعة» المثير للاهتمام، مؤكداً أن المسح الأثري الشامل للموقع المحدد أثبت خلوه التام من أي معالم أو طبقات أثرية، وأن المشروع سينطلق دون المساس بالهوية التاريخية.