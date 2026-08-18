في غضون ساعات قليلة، تحوّلت تجويفات صخرية في جبال العاصمة الأردنية عمّان إلى قضية رأي عام أشعلت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، عقب تداول مقاطع فيديو حبست الأنفاس لأعمال حفر غامضة في وادي السير والقويسمة، رافقتها شائعات مرعبة عن العثور على «دفائن ذهب» وكنوز ملعونة مدفونة تحت الأرض!
الذهول الذي اجتاح الشارع الأردني دفع دائرة الآثار العامة للتدخل العاجل لفك شفرة هذه المشاهد، إذ خرج مديرها العام الدكتور فوزي أبو دنة برَدٍّ قاطع أجهض فيه تلك الادعاءات، مؤكداً أن المغارة المتداولة في وادي السير ليست سوى تجويف صخري طبيعي معروف لدى الخبراء منذ مئات السنين، ولا تحوي أي جرام من المعدن النفيس كما روّج أصحاب الشائعات.
الموت خلف أوهام الثراء السريع
وكشف أبو دنة أن المشاهد المتداولة تسلّط الضوء على ظاهرة خطيرة تُعرف شعبياً بـ«البحيشة»، وهم مغامرون ينساقون خلف السراب عبر عمليات حفر عشوائية وبدائية تنتهي غالباً بانهيارات صخرية قاتلة، ناهيك عن تدميرها المتعمد لطبقات تاريخية وأثرية تعود لآلاف السنين ولا يمكن تعويضها.
التحذير الرسمي جاء شديد اللهجة هذه المرة، إذ حذرت السلطات الأردنية من أن أوهام البحث عن الكنوز ستنتهي بصاحبها خلف الأسوار، إذ يفرض القانون عقوبات رادعة بحق المتورطين تصل إلى الحبس لـ3 سنوات وغرامة مالية قدرها 3 آلاف دينار، مشدداً على أن «العمق الحضاري للأردن هو الذهب الحقيقي الذي لا يُقدر بثمن».
وفي تحرك يهدف لحماية هذا الإرث الحضاري، أعلن رئيس الآثار دراسة مخطط لتأسيس متحف وطني ضخم يجمع كافة المكتشفات التاريخية للأردن في معرض واحد يُصمم وفق أحدث المعايير الدولية.
كما حسم المسؤول الأردني الجدل المثار حول مشروع «تلفريك جبل القلعة» المثير للاهتمام، مؤكداً أن المسح الأثري الشامل للموقع المحدد أثبت خلوه التام من أي معالم أو طبقات أثرية، وأن المشروع سينطلق دون المساس بالهوية التاريخية.
In just a few hours, rocky cavities in the Jordanian capital Amman turned into a public issue that ignited social media platforms, following the circulation of breath-holding videos of mysterious excavation work in Wadi Al-Seer and Al-Qweismeh, accompanied by terrifying rumors about the discovery of "buried gold treasures" and cursed riches hidden underground!
The astonishment that swept through the Jordanian street prompted the Department of Antiquities to intervene urgently to decode these scenes, as its Director General, Dr. Fawzi Abu Dena, issued a decisive response that debunked those claims, confirming that the cave being circulated in Wadi Al-Seer is nothing more than a natural rock cavity known to experts for hundreds of years, and it does not contain any gram of precious metal as rumored by the purveyors of the rumors.
Death Behind the Illusions of Quick Wealth
Abu Dena revealed that the circulated scenes highlight a dangerous phenomenon popularly known as "Al-Buhaysha," where adventurers are led astray by mirages through random and primitive excavation operations that often end in fatal rock collapses, not to mention the deliberate destruction of historical and archaeological layers dating back thousands of years that cannot be compensated.
The official warning this time was stern, as Jordanian authorities warned that the illusions of treasure hunting would end with the seeker behind bars, as the law imposes severe penalties on those involved, reaching up to 3 years of imprisonment and a fine of 3,000 dinars, emphasizing that "the cultural depth of Jordan is the true gold that is priceless."
In a move aimed at protecting this cultural heritage, the head of antiquities announced a study plan to establish a massive national museum that gathers all historical discoveries of Jordan in one exhibition designed according to the latest international standards.
The Jordanian official also settled the ongoing debate regarding the intriguing "Cable Car Project at the Citadel," confirming that the comprehensive archaeological survey of the designated site proved it to be completely free of any archaeological features or layers, and that the project will proceed without compromising the historical identity.