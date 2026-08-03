في واقعةٍ غير مسبوقة أثارت موجة واسعة من الجدل في مصر، كشفت السلطات تفاصيل عملية احتيال جريئة نفّذها شاب عاطل بعدما استأجر قاعة محكمة وانتحل صفة قاضٍ مقابل مبلغ ضخم بلغ ثلاثة ملايين جنيه، مستغلًا مظهره الرسمي في خداع المواطنين وإيهامهم بامتلاكه نفوذًا قضائيًا.

وبحسب التحريات، فقد اتفق المتهم مع ثلاثة موظفين في إحدى محاكم القاهرة لتمكينه من دخول قاعة الجلسات بعد انتهاء العمل الرسمي، حيث سمحوا له بارتداء وشاح الهيئات القضائية والتقاط صور ومقاطع فيديو داخل القاعة، في مشهد بدا وكأنه جلسة رسمية، ما منح ادعاءاته مصداقية زائفة أمام ضحاياه.

ونشر المتهم تلك المقاطع عبر حساباته على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مدّعيًا أنه عضو في هيئة قضائية، قبل أن يبدأ في استقطاب المواطنين بزعم قدرته على إنهاء إجراءات قانونية معقدة مقابل مبالغ مالية، مستغلًا الثقة التي منحها له مظهره المزيف.

وبعد تحديد مكانه، ألقت السلطات القبض عليه، وبدأت إجراءات واسعة لفحص الحسابات البنكية والممتلكات الخاصة به، إلى جانب تفريغ المقاطع المصوّرة والمحادثات التي أجراها مع ضحاياه، للوقوف على حجم عمليات النصب التي نفّذها. كما جرى التحفُّظ على المستندات المزورة المضبوطة في منزله، واستدعاء الموظفين الثلاثة المتورطين لمواجهتهم باعترافاته التفصيلية.

وتعكس هذه الواقعة مستوى الجرأة الذي باتت تظهره بعض أساليب الاحتيال الحديثة، مستفيدةً من قوة الصورة وانتشارها عبر المنصات الرقمية، في وقت تؤكد فيه السلطات استمرار حملاتها لملاحقة هذا النوع من الجرائم التي تستهدف ثقة المواطنين في المؤسسات الرسمية.