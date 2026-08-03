في واقعةٍ غير مسبوقة أثارت موجة واسعة من الجدل في مصر، كشفت السلطات تفاصيل عملية احتيال جريئة نفّذها شاب عاطل بعدما استأجر قاعة محكمة وانتحل صفة قاضٍ مقابل مبلغ ضخم بلغ ثلاثة ملايين جنيه، مستغلًا مظهره الرسمي في خداع المواطنين وإيهامهم بامتلاكه نفوذًا قضائيًا.
وبحسب التحريات، فقد اتفق المتهم مع ثلاثة موظفين في إحدى محاكم القاهرة لتمكينه من دخول قاعة الجلسات بعد انتهاء العمل الرسمي، حيث سمحوا له بارتداء وشاح الهيئات القضائية والتقاط صور ومقاطع فيديو داخل القاعة، في مشهد بدا وكأنه جلسة رسمية، ما منح ادعاءاته مصداقية زائفة أمام ضحاياه.
ونشر المتهم تلك المقاطع عبر حساباته على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مدّعيًا أنه عضو في هيئة قضائية، قبل أن يبدأ في استقطاب المواطنين بزعم قدرته على إنهاء إجراءات قانونية معقدة مقابل مبالغ مالية، مستغلًا الثقة التي منحها له مظهره المزيف.
وبعد تحديد مكانه، ألقت السلطات القبض عليه، وبدأت إجراءات واسعة لفحص الحسابات البنكية والممتلكات الخاصة به، إلى جانب تفريغ المقاطع المصوّرة والمحادثات التي أجراها مع ضحاياه، للوقوف على حجم عمليات النصب التي نفّذها. كما جرى التحفُّظ على المستندات المزورة المضبوطة في منزله، واستدعاء الموظفين الثلاثة المتورطين لمواجهتهم باعترافاته التفصيلية.
وتعكس هذه الواقعة مستوى الجرأة الذي باتت تظهره بعض أساليب الاحتيال الحديثة، مستفيدةً من قوة الصورة وانتشارها عبر المنصات الرقمية، في وقت تؤكد فيه السلطات استمرار حملاتها لملاحقة هذا النوع من الجرائم التي تستهدف ثقة المواطنين في المؤسسات الرسمية.
In an unprecedented incident that sparked widespread controversy in Egypt, authorities revealed details of a bold fraud operation carried out by an unemployed young man who rented a courtroom and impersonated a judge for a hefty sum of three million Egyptian pounds, exploiting his official appearance to deceive citizens and mislead them into believing he had judicial influence.
According to investigations, the accused coordinated with three employees at a Cairo court to enable him to enter the courtroom after official working hours, where they allowed him to wear the judicial shawl and take photos and videos inside the courtroom, in a scene that appeared to be an official session, lending false credibility to his claims in front of his victims.
The accused published those clips on his social media accounts, claiming to be a member of a judicial authority, before he began to attract citizens by alleging his ability to expedite complex legal procedures for financial sums, exploiting the trust granted to him by his fake appearance.
After his location was identified, authorities arrested him and initiated extensive procedures to examine his bank accounts and personal properties, in addition to analyzing the recorded clips and conversations he had with his victims, to assess the scale of the fraud operations he executed. They also seized the forged documents found in his home and summoned the three involved employees to confront them with his detailed confessions.
This incident reflects the level of audacity that some modern fraud methods have begun to exhibit, taking advantage of the power of imagery and its spread through digital platforms, at a time when authorities confirm the continuation of their campaigns to pursue this type of crime that targets citizens' trust in official institutions.