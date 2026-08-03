In an unprecedented incident that sparked widespread controversy in Egypt, authorities revealed details of a bold fraud operation carried out by an unemployed young man who rented a courtroom and impersonated a judge for a hefty sum of three million Egyptian pounds, exploiting his official appearance to deceive citizens and mislead them into believing he had judicial influence.

According to investigations, the accused coordinated with three employees at a Cairo court to enable him to enter the courtroom after official working hours, where they allowed him to wear the judicial shawl and take photos and videos inside the courtroom, in a scene that appeared to be an official session, lending false credibility to his claims in front of his victims.

The accused published those clips on his social media accounts, claiming to be a member of a judicial authority, before he began to attract citizens by alleging his ability to expedite complex legal procedures for financial sums, exploiting the trust granted to him by his fake appearance.

After his location was identified, authorities arrested him and initiated extensive procedures to examine his bank accounts and personal properties, in addition to analyzing the recorded clips and conversations he had with his victims, to assess the scale of the fraud operations he executed. They also seized the forged documents found in his home and summoned the three involved employees to confront them with his detailed confessions.

This incident reflects the level of audacity that some modern fraud methods have begun to exhibit, taking advantage of the power of imagery and its spread through digital platforms, at a time when authorities confirm the continuation of their campaigns to pursue this type of crime that targets citizens' trust in official institutions.