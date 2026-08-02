جميعنا نبحث عن ذلك الشعور الساحر بالغوص في وسادة شديدة النعومة بعد يوم مرهق، لكن خبراء النوم يفجرون مفاجأة صادمة، مفادها أن الراحة اللحظية لا تعني نوماً صحياً! فالاستسلام لفخ النعومة قد يكون السبب الخفي وراء استيقاظك بآلام مبرحة وتيبس مزعج في الرقبة والعمود الفقري.

يوضح ألان فو اختصاصي العلاج الطبيعي والمحاضر بجامعة سيدني أن الخطأ الأكبر الذي يقع فيه معظمنا هو تقييم الوسادة بناءً على الدقائق الأولى لتجربتها. لكن الاختبار الحقيقي يبدأ بعد ساعات من النوم، حيث يزن رأس الإنسان في المتوسط نحو 4.5 كيلوغرام، مما يؤدي إلى انضغاط الوسادة الناعمة تدريجياً تحت هذا الوزن، لتفقد وظيفتها الأساسية في دعم الرقبة.

  • صدمة الريش؛ كشفت الدراسات أن مستخدمي الوسائد المحشوة بالريش (التي تكون عادة أكثر نعومة) سجلوا درجات أقل في جودة النوم والراحة، مقارنة بمن يعتمدون على وسائد أكثر تماسكاً.
  • الهدف الأساسي؛ الوظيفة الطبية للوسادة ليست منحك «إحساس النعومة»، بل الحفاظ على استقامة العمود الفقري والرقبة طوال ساعات الليل.

وتلعب مادة الحشو الدور الأهم في التخلص من آلام الصباح. وتشير الأبحاث العلمية إلى أن خامات مثل اللاتكس أو الإسفنج المرن (ميموري فوم) تتفوق بشكل ملحوظ في تقليل آلام الرقبة بفضل احتفاظها بقوامها ودعمها المستمر للرأس.

وإذا كنت من عشاق وسائد الريش أو الألياف الصناعية ولا ترغب في التخلي عنها، ينصح الخبراء بضرورة اختيار الأنواع الأكثر تماسكاً وصلابة، وتجنب الخيارات شديدة النعومة التي تنهار وتفقد دعمها بسرعة فائقة مع الاستخدام المتكرر.

القاعدة الذهبية: لا تتسرع في الحكم

مثل الحذاء الجديد تماماً، تحتاج وسادتك الطبية إلى «فترة ترويض» لتستقر على شكلها ومرونتها النهائية؛

  • نصيحة عند الشراء؛ استلقِ على الوسادة لعدة دقائق داخل المتجر، واختر دائماً وسادة تبدو أعلى أو أكثر صلابة بقليل مما تعتقد أنك تحتاجه، لأنها ستلين حتماً مع الاستخدام.
  • فترة التكيف؛ تلين وسائد الريش والألياف خلال ليلة أو ليلتين، بينما قد يحتاج «الميموري فوم» إلى عدة أسابيع ليتكيف تماماً مع حرارة جسمك وشكل رأسك. لذلك.. لا تحكم على جودة وسادتك من الليلة الأولى.

ولا تدع نعومة الوسادة في المتجر تخدعك، فما يريح رأسك لثوانٍ معدودة، قد يعذب رقبتك وعمودك الفقري لثماني ساعات كاملة!