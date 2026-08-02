جميعنا نبحث عن ذلك الشعور الساحر بالغوص في وسادة شديدة النعومة بعد يوم مرهق، لكن خبراء النوم يفجرون مفاجأة صادمة، مفادها أن الراحة اللحظية لا تعني نوماً صحياً! فالاستسلام لفخ النعومة قد يكون السبب الخفي وراء استيقاظك بآلام مبرحة وتيبس مزعج في الرقبة والعمود الفقري.
يوضح ألان فو اختصاصي العلاج الطبيعي والمحاضر بجامعة سيدني أن الخطأ الأكبر الذي يقع فيه معظمنا هو تقييم الوسادة بناءً على الدقائق الأولى لتجربتها. لكن الاختبار الحقيقي يبدأ بعد ساعات من النوم، حيث يزن رأس الإنسان في المتوسط نحو 4.5 كيلوغرام، مما يؤدي إلى انضغاط الوسادة الناعمة تدريجياً تحت هذا الوزن، لتفقد وظيفتها الأساسية في دعم الرقبة.
- صدمة الريش؛ كشفت الدراسات أن مستخدمي الوسائد المحشوة بالريش (التي تكون عادة أكثر نعومة) سجلوا درجات أقل في جودة النوم والراحة، مقارنة بمن يعتمدون على وسائد أكثر تماسكاً.
- الهدف الأساسي؛ الوظيفة الطبية للوسادة ليست منحك «إحساس النعومة»، بل الحفاظ على استقامة العمود الفقري والرقبة طوال ساعات الليل.
وتلعب مادة الحشو الدور الأهم في التخلص من آلام الصباح. وتشير الأبحاث العلمية إلى أن خامات مثل اللاتكس أو الإسفنج المرن (ميموري فوم) تتفوق بشكل ملحوظ في تقليل آلام الرقبة بفضل احتفاظها بقوامها ودعمها المستمر للرأس.
وإذا كنت من عشاق وسائد الريش أو الألياف الصناعية ولا ترغب في التخلي عنها، ينصح الخبراء بضرورة اختيار الأنواع الأكثر تماسكاً وصلابة، وتجنب الخيارات شديدة النعومة التي تنهار وتفقد دعمها بسرعة فائقة مع الاستخدام المتكرر.
القاعدة الذهبية: لا تتسرع في الحكم
مثل الحذاء الجديد تماماً، تحتاج وسادتك الطبية إلى «فترة ترويض» لتستقر على شكلها ومرونتها النهائية؛
- نصيحة عند الشراء؛ استلقِ على الوسادة لعدة دقائق داخل المتجر، واختر دائماً وسادة تبدو أعلى أو أكثر صلابة بقليل مما تعتقد أنك تحتاجه، لأنها ستلين حتماً مع الاستخدام.
- فترة التكيف؛ تلين وسائد الريش والألياف خلال ليلة أو ليلتين، بينما قد يحتاج «الميموري فوم» إلى عدة أسابيع ليتكيف تماماً مع حرارة جسمك وشكل رأسك. لذلك.. لا تحكم على جودة وسادتك من الليلة الأولى.
ولا تدع نعومة الوسادة في المتجر تخدعك، فما يريح رأسك لثوانٍ معدودة، قد يعذب رقبتك وعمودك الفقري لثماني ساعات كاملة!
We all seek that enchanting feeling of sinking into an incredibly soft pillow after a tiring day, but sleep experts reveal a shocking surprise: momentary comfort does not equate to healthy sleep! Succumbing to the softness trap may be the hidden reason behind waking up with excruciating pain and annoying stiffness in the neck and spine.
Alan Vo, a physiotherapist and lecturer at the University of Sydney, explains that the biggest mistake most of us make is evaluating the pillow based on the first few minutes of trying it. However, the real test begins after hours of sleep, as the average human head weighs about 4.5 kilograms, gradually compressing the soft pillow under this weight, causing it to lose its primary function of supporting the neck.
- Feather shock; studies have revealed that users of feather-filled pillows (which are usually softer) reported lower scores in sleep quality and comfort compared to those who rely on firmer pillows.
- The primary goal; the medical function of the pillow is not to give you a "soft feeling," but to maintain the alignment of the spine and neck throughout the night.
The filling material plays the most crucial role in alleviating morning pain. Scientific research indicates that materials like latex or memory foam significantly outperform in reducing neck pain due to their ability to retain their shape and provide continuous support for the head.
If you are a fan of feather or synthetic fiber pillows and do not wish to part with them, experts recommend choosing the firmer and more resilient types, avoiding overly soft options that collapse and lose their support quickly with repeated use.
The Golden Rule: Don’t Rush to Judge
Just like a new shoe, your medical pillow needs a "breaking-in period" to settle into its final shape and flexibility;
- Tip when buying; lie on the pillow for several minutes inside the store, and always choose a pillow that feels slightly higher or firmer than you think you need, as it will definitely soften with use.
- Adjustment period; feather and fiber pillows soften within a night or two, while memory foam may take several weeks to fully adapt to your body heat and head shape. Therefore... do not judge the quality of your pillow from the first night.
And don’t let the softness of the pillow in the store deceive you; what comforts your head for a few seconds may torture your neck and spine for a full eight hours!