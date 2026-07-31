انتشلت فرق الإنقاذ الإيطالية اليوم جثة من تحت أنقاض مبنى انهار جزئيًا في مدينة ميسينا بجزيرة صقلية، فيما تواصل البحث عن خمسة أشخاص لا يزالون في عداد المفقودين.

وأفادت وكالة الأنباء الإيطالية (أنسا)، نقلًا عن فرق الإطفاء، بأن الجثة نُقلت إلى معهد الطب الشرعي لتحديد هويتها، مشيرةً إلى إصابة عدد من الأشخاص ونقلهم إلى المستشفى.

وانهار المبنى الذي يضم شققًا سكنية ومحلات تجارية جزئيًا أمس، فيما رجحت السلطات أن يكون خلل إنشائي وراء الحادثة، بعد استبعاد فرضية وقوع انفجار.