Italian rescue teams today retrieved a body from under the rubble of a partially collapsed building in the city of Messina on the island of Sicily, while the search continues for five people who are still missing.

The Italian news agency (ANSA) reported, citing fire department teams, that the body was transferred to the forensic institute for identification, noting that several people were injured and taken to the hospital.

The building, which contains residential apartments and commercial shops, partially collapsed yesterday, with authorities suggesting that a structural failure may be behind the incident, after ruling out the possibility of an explosion.