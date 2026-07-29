كشفت صحيفة (هآرتس) الإسرائيلية عن تسجيل حالتي انتحار جديدتين في صفوف الجيش الإسرائيلي خلال الأسبوع الجاري، ما يرفع عدد الجنود الذين أنهوا حياتهم أثناء الخدمة الفعلية منذ مطلع عام 2026 إلى 16، في مؤشر جديد على تفاقم الأزمة النفسية داخل المؤسسة العسكرية في ظل استمرار الحرب والعمليات العسكرية على أكثر من جبهة.

ووفقا للصحيفة، عُثر على مجندة إسرائيلية مصابة بجروح حرجة داخل قاعدة عسكرية في جنوب إسرائيل قبل أن تفارق الحياة، وتبين أنها كانت مجندة قتالية تخدم في كتيبة (بارديلاس) المنتشرة على الحدود مع مصر.

وفي حادثة منفصلة، أقدمت مجندة أخرى على الانتحار داخل قاعدة (غليلوت) الاستخباراتية قرب مدينة رامات هشارون، وكانت تشغل منصبًا سريًا في شعبة الاستخبارات العسكرية الإسرائيلية (أمان)، ما أثار تساؤلات جديدة بشأن الأوضاع النفسية للعاملين في الوحدات الحساسة.

أزمة نفسية متفاقمة تضرب الجيش الإسرائيلي مع ارتفاع حالات الانتحار

وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أن الشرطة العسكرية فتحت تحقيقين في ملابسات الحادثتين، على أن تُرفع نتائج التحقيق لاحقا إلى النيابة العسكرية لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة.

وأشارت (هآرتس) إلى أن عدد حالات الانتحار بين الجنود النظاميين أثناء الخدمة الفعلية بلغ 16 حالة منذ بداية عام 2026، فيما سجلت الفترة نفسها ما لا يقل عن تسع حالات انتحار أخرى لجنود من القوات النظامية والاحتياط بعد تسريحهم من الخدمة أو أثناء وجودهم في إجازات، ما يعكس اتساع نطاق الأزمة إلى ما بعد انتهاء الخدمة العسكرية.

ويأتي هذا الارتفاع امتدادًا لمنحنى تصاعدي شهدته السنوات الأخيرة، إذ سجل الجيش الإسرائيلي خلال عام 2025 انتحار 22 جنديًا أثناء الخدمة؛ وهو أعلى معدل سنوي يسجل داخل المؤسسة العسكرية خلال 15 عامًا؛ بحسب البيانات التي أوردتها الصحيفة.

أزمة نفسية متفاقمة تضرب الجيش الإسرائيلي مع ارتفاع حالات الانتحار

وتربط تقارير طبية وأمنية إسرائيلية هذا التصاعد الحاد بالضغوط النفسية والعسكرية الناجمة عن استمرار الحرب منذ أكتوبر 2023، وما رافقها من عمليات قتالية متواصلة في قطاع غزة وجبهات أخرى، إضافة إلى الاستدعاءات المكثفة لقوات الاحتياط وطول فترات الخدمة.

كما تشير تلك التقارير إلى أن آلاف الجنود يعانون اضطرابات نفسية متفاوتة؛ من بينها اضطراب ما بعد الصدمة والاكتئاب والقلق الحاد، وسط تحذيرات من أن المنظومة العسكرية لا توفر الرعاية النفسية المبكرة والكافية لجميع الحالات، وهو ما يساهم في تفاقم الأزمة وارتفاع معدلات الانتحار داخل صفوف الجيش.