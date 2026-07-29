أزمة نفسية متفاقمة تضرب الجيش الإسرائيلي مع ارتفاع حالات الانتحار

The Israeli newspaper (Haaretz) revealed that two new suicide cases have been recorded among the Israeli army during this week, raising the number of soldiers who have taken their lives during active service since the beginning of 2026 to 16, indicating a new escalation of the psychological crisis within the military institution amid the ongoing war and military operations on multiple fronts.

According to the newspaper, an Israeli female soldier was found critically injured inside a military base in southern Israel before succumbing to her injuries, and it was revealed that she was a combat soldier serving in the (Pardilas) battalion deployed along the border with Egypt.

In a separate incident, another female soldier committed suicide inside the (Giliot) intelligence base near the city of Ramat Hasharon, where she held a classified position in the Israeli military intelligence division (Aman), raising new questions about the psychological conditions of personnel in sensitive units.

The Israeli army announced that the military police have opened two investigations into the circumstances of the incidents, with the results of the investigations to be submitted later to the military prosecution for necessary actions.

Haaretz noted that the number of suicide cases among regular soldiers during active service has reached 16 since the beginning of 2026, while the same period recorded at least nine other suicide cases among regular and reserve soldiers after being discharged from service or while on leave, reflecting the widening scope of the crisis beyond the end of military service.

This increase continues a rising trend observed in recent years, as the Israeli army recorded the suicide of 22 soldiers during service in 2025; the highest annual rate recorded within the military institution in 15 years, according to data provided by the newspaper.

Israeli medical and security reports link this sharp rise to the psychological and military pressures resulting from the continuation of the war since October 2023, along with the ongoing combat operations in the Gaza Strip and other fronts, in addition to the intensive call-ups of reserve forces and prolonged service periods.

These reports also indicate that thousands of soldiers are suffering from varying psychological disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and severe anxiety, amid warnings that the military system does not provide early and adequate psychological care for all cases, contributing to the exacerbation of the crisis and rising suicide rates within the army.