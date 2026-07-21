كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة عن نتائج واعدة تشير إلى أن (الميتفورمين)؛ وهو دواء منخفض التكلفة يُستخدم منذ عقود لعلاج مرض السكري، قد يساهم في تقليل خطر الإصابة بالفُصال العظمي (خشونة المفاصل)، أحد أكثر أمراض المفاصل انتشارًا على مستوى العالم.

وأوضحت الدراسة أن استخدام (الميتفورمين) ارتبط بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بالفُصال العظمي في مفصلي الركبة والورك بنسبة تصل إلى 24%، ما يفتح المجال أمام إمكانية الاستفادة من الدواء في الوقاية من المرض مستقبلًا.

ويُعد الفُصال العظمي من الأمراض المزمنة التي تنتج عن تآكل الغضروف المفصلي، مما يؤدي إلى الشعور بالألم وتيبس المفاصل وضعف الحركة، وقد يضطر بعض المرضى في المراحل المتقدمة إلى الخضوع لعمليات استبدال المفاصل أو الاعتماد على المسكنات وحقن الستيرويدات لتخفيف الأعراض.

واعتمد الباحثون، من جامعة Sun Yat-sen في مدينة غوانزو الصينية، على تحليل السجلات الصحية لنحو 350 ألف مشارك ضمن قاعدة بيانات البنك الحيوي البريطاني، مع متابعة امتدت لأكثر من عشر سنوات. وأظهرت النتائج أن مرضى السكري الذين استخدموا الميتفورمين كانوا أقل عرضة للإصابة بالفُصال العظمي في الركبة والورك مقارنة بغير المستخدمين.

ويرجح الباحثون أن (الميتفورمين) قد يحقق هذا التأثير الوقائي عبر تقليل الالتهابات وتعزيز نشاط إنزيمات تساعد على الحفاظ على سلامة الغضروف، الذي يعمل كوسادة تمتص الصدمات بين العظام وتحافظ على كفاءة حركة المفصل.

وأشار فريق الدراسة إلى أن هذه النتائج قد تمتد فوائدها مستقبلًا إلى الأشخاص غير المصابين بالسكري، إلا أن هذا الاحتمال لا يزال بحاجة إلى تجارب سريرية إضافية لإثبات فعاليته وسلامته.

من جانبها، وصفت بروفيسورة من مؤسسة التهاب المفاصل في المملكة المتحدة لوسي دونالدسون، النتائج بأنها «مشجعة»، مؤكدة في الوقت نفسه أن اعتماد الميتفورمين كوسيلة للوقاية من الفُصال العظمي يتطلب إجراء دراسات سريرية واسعة وعالية الجودة قبل الوصول إلى توصيات علاجية رسمية.