كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة عن نتائج واعدة تشير إلى أن (الميتفورمين)؛ وهو دواء منخفض التكلفة يُستخدم منذ عقود لعلاج مرض السكري، قد يساهم في تقليل خطر الإصابة بالفُصال العظمي (خشونة المفاصل)، أحد أكثر أمراض المفاصل انتشارًا على مستوى العالم.
وأوضحت الدراسة أن استخدام (الميتفورمين) ارتبط بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بالفُصال العظمي في مفصلي الركبة والورك بنسبة تصل إلى 24%، ما يفتح المجال أمام إمكانية الاستفادة من الدواء في الوقاية من المرض مستقبلًا.
ويُعد الفُصال العظمي من الأمراض المزمنة التي تنتج عن تآكل الغضروف المفصلي، مما يؤدي إلى الشعور بالألم وتيبس المفاصل وضعف الحركة، وقد يضطر بعض المرضى في المراحل المتقدمة إلى الخضوع لعمليات استبدال المفاصل أو الاعتماد على المسكنات وحقن الستيرويدات لتخفيف الأعراض.
واعتمد الباحثون، من جامعة Sun Yat-sen في مدينة غوانزو الصينية، على تحليل السجلات الصحية لنحو 350 ألف مشارك ضمن قاعدة بيانات البنك الحيوي البريطاني، مع متابعة امتدت لأكثر من عشر سنوات. وأظهرت النتائج أن مرضى السكري الذين استخدموا الميتفورمين كانوا أقل عرضة للإصابة بالفُصال العظمي في الركبة والورك مقارنة بغير المستخدمين.
ويرجح الباحثون أن (الميتفورمين) قد يحقق هذا التأثير الوقائي عبر تقليل الالتهابات وتعزيز نشاط إنزيمات تساعد على الحفاظ على سلامة الغضروف، الذي يعمل كوسادة تمتص الصدمات بين العظام وتحافظ على كفاءة حركة المفصل.
وأشار فريق الدراسة إلى أن هذه النتائج قد تمتد فوائدها مستقبلًا إلى الأشخاص غير المصابين بالسكري، إلا أن هذا الاحتمال لا يزال بحاجة إلى تجارب سريرية إضافية لإثبات فعاليته وسلامته.
من جانبها، وصفت بروفيسورة من مؤسسة التهاب المفاصل في المملكة المتحدة لوسي دونالدسون، النتائج بأنها «مشجعة»، مؤكدة في الوقت نفسه أن اعتماد الميتفورمين كوسيلة للوقاية من الفُصال العظمي يتطلب إجراء دراسات سريرية واسعة وعالية الجودة قبل الوصول إلى توصيات علاجية رسمية.
A recent scientific study has revealed promising results indicating that (metformin); a low-cost drug that has been used for decades to treat diabetes, may help reduce the risk of developing osteoarthritis (joint stiffness), one of the most common joint diseases worldwide.
The study showed that the use of (metformin) was associated with a reduction in the risk of developing osteoarthritis in the knee and hip joints by up to 24%, opening the door for the potential use of the drug in preventing the disease in the future.
Osteoarthritis is considered a chronic disease resulting from the wear and tear of the joint cartilage, leading to pain, stiffness in the joints, and reduced mobility. Some patients in advanced stages may have to undergo joint replacement surgeries or rely on painkillers and steroid injections to alleviate symptoms.
The researchers from Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, relied on analyzing health records of about 350,000 participants within the UK Biobank database, with a follow-up period extending over ten years. The results showed that diabetic patients who used metformin were less likely to develop osteoarthritis in the knee and hip compared to non-users.
The researchers suggest that (metformin) may achieve this protective effect by reducing inflammation and enhancing the activity of enzymes that help maintain the integrity of the cartilage, which acts as a cushion that absorbs shocks between the bones and maintains the efficiency of joint movement.
The study team pointed out that these results may extend their benefits in the future to individuals without diabetes; however, this possibility still requires additional clinical trials to prove its efficacy and safety.
For her part, Professor Lucy Donaldson from the Arthritis Foundation in the UK described the results as "encouraging," while also emphasizing that the adoption of metformin as a means of preventing osteoarthritis requires conducting large-scale, high-quality clinical studies before reaching official treatment recommendations.