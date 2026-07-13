انتشلت فرق الدفاع المدني السوري التابعة لوزارة الطوارئ وإدارة الكوارث جثمان طفلة سقطت داخل بئر ارتوازية في قرية صالوكا قرب مدينة عين عيسى بريف الرقة الشمالي، مساء الأحد، في حادثة مأساوية هزّت المنطقة.

وذكر الدفاع المدني في بيان عبر منصة (فيسبوك) أن فرق الإنقاذ استخدمت تقنية الأنابيب والحبال للوصول إلى الجثمان داخل البئر التي يبلغ عمقها نحو 250 مترًا وبقطر لا يتجاوز 40 سنتيمترًا، فيما يقع منسوب المياه على عمق يقارب 30 مترًا. وتم نقل الجثمان إلى مستشفى عين عيسى لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية.

وفي سياق متصل، شهد (أمس الأحد) حادثة غرق أخرى في محافظة دير الزور بعد جنوح عبّارة مائية واصطدامها بالجسر العائم. وأعلن المحافظ زياد العايش أن الحصيلة الأولية تشير إلى وصول 13 شخصًا إلى مشافي المدينة، بينهم ثلاثة فارقوا الحياة، بينما يتلقى الآخرون العلاج. كما أُصيب أحد عناصر الشرطة خلال مشاركته في عمليات الإنقاذ والإجلاء، فيما تستمر عمليات البحث والتحقيق لمعرفة ملابسات الحادث.