The Syrian Civil Defense teams affiliated with the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management retrieved the body of a girl who fell into an artesian well in the village of Saluka near the city of Ain Issa in the northern Raqqa countryside on Sunday evening, in a tragic incident that shook the region.

The Civil Defense stated in a statement via the (Facebook) platform that the rescue teams used pipes and ropes to reach the body inside the well, which is about 250 meters deep and has a diameter of no more than 40 centimeters, while the water level is at a depth of approximately 30 meters. The body was transferred to Ain Issa Hospital to complete the legal procedures.

In a related context, another drowning incident occurred (yesterday, Sunday) in Deir ez-Zor province after a water ferry ran aground and collided with the floating bridge. Governor Ziad Al-Ayash announced that the initial toll indicates that 13 people were taken to the city's hospitals, including three who lost their lives, while the others are receiving treatment. One police officer was also injured while participating in the rescue and evacuation operations, and search and investigation operations continue to determine the circumstances of the incident.