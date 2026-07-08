Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has broken his silence with a strongly worded statement, following a stunning legal setback in London after losing the lawsuit he filed against "Associated Newspapers Limited," the publisher of the British newspaper "Daily Mail."

Prince Harry did not hesitate to make a direct and shocking accusation against the court, describing the ruling as a "clear and complete cover-up" of the illegal practices employed by the press.

The statement issued by the Duke of Sussex in solidarity with "Doreen Lawrence" and six other plaintiffs was sharp, as they criticized the court's handling of the evidence presented against the British publisher. The joint statement read: "We came to court seeking justice and accountability, but we received neither. The court chose to believe the newspaper's denial and ignored compelling documents proving the violations, despite the clear contradictions in the defense's position."

Prince Harry considered that this ruling clearly contradicts previous court decisions issued in similar cases against other British media institutions, affirming that his fight for the truth will not stop.

The background of the case involves serious allegations made by Prince Harry's team against the "Daily Mail," which included the publisher's use of private investigators and illegal means to violate privacy, including:

Phone tapping: and listening in on personal calls.

Deception and fraud: to obtain confidential family information.

Bribery: to individuals and entities in exchange for leaks.

Despite the weight of these allegations, Judge Nicklin's decision favored the newspaper, as he confirmed in his ruling that Prince Harry's team failed to prove that the disputed articles were based on information gathered through illegal means, emphasizing that "suspicion alone is not enough to establish legal liability."

Shock in Court.. and a Smile in Public

What is surprising and caught the attention of British and global media is Prince Harry's spontaneous reaction in public; coinciding with the issuance of the ruling, the Duke of Sussex was in London to participate in events related to the "Invictus" Games.

Despite the legal setback, Prince Harry appeared smiling and completely relaxed while delivering his speech at the prestigious "Chatham House," even starting his talk with a joke that amused the audience, leaving the venue with a calm demeanor as if nothing had happened.

This loss is a significant blow to Harry in his ongoing battle against the tabloid press, although he has previously achieved important victories this year, including winning a lawsuit against the "Mirror" group and reaching a satisfactory settlement with the "News Group." The court is scheduled to reconvene this month to consider the financial and legal repercussions of this ruling.