خرج دوق ساسكس الأمير هاري عن صمته ببيان شديد اللهجة، إثر تلقيه صفعة قضائية مدوية في لندن، بعد خسارته الدعوى القضائية التي رفعها ضد شركة «أسوشيتد نيوزبيبرز ليمتد»، ناشرة صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية.

ولم يتردد الأمير هاري في توجيه اتهام مباشر وصادم للمحكمة، واصفاً الحكم الصادر بأنه يمثل «تستراً واضحاً وكاملاً» على الممارسات غير القانونية التي تنتهجها الصحافة.

البيان الصادر عن دوق ساسكس بالتضامن مع «دورين لورانس» وستة مدعين آخرين، جاء حاداً، حيث هاجموا فيه طريقة تعامل القضاء مع الأدلة المقدمة ضد الناشر البريطاني. وجاء في البيان المشترك: «جئنا إلى المحكمة بحثاً عن العدالة والمساءلة، لكننا لم نحصل على أيٍّ منهما. المحكمة اختارت تصديق إنكار الصحيفة وتجاهل وثائق دامغة تثبت وقوع المخالفات، رغم التناقضات الواضحة في موقف الدفاع».

واعتبر الأمير هاري أن هذا الحكم يتناقض بوضوح مع قرارات قضائية سابقة صدرت في قضايا مشابهة ضد مؤسسات صحفية بريطانية أخرى، مؤكداً أن معركته من أجل كشف الحقيقة لن تتوقف.

وتعود خلفية القضية إلى اتهامات بالغة الخطورة وجهها فريق الأمير هاري لصحيفة «ديلي ميل»، تضمنت استعانة الناشر بمحققين خاصين واستخدام وسائل غير مشروعة لانتهاك الخصوصية، ومنها:

  • اختراق الهواتف: والتنصت على المكالمات الشخصية.
  • الخداع والاحتيال: للحصول على معلومات عائلية سرية.
  • دفع الرشى: لجهات وأفراد مقابل الحصول على تسريبات.

ورغم ثقل هذه الاتهامات، جاء قرار القاضي نيكلين ليحسم الجولة لصالح الصحيفة، حيث أكد في حيثيات حكمه أن فريق الأمير هاري فشل في إثبات أن المقالات محل النزاع استندت فعلياً إلى جمع معلومات بطرق غير قانونية، مشدداً على أن «الشكوك وحدها لا تكفي لإثبات المسؤولية القانونية».

صدمة في المحكمة.. وابتسامة في العلن

المثير للدهشة، والذي لفت أنظار وسائل الإعلام البريطانية والعالمية، هو ردة فعل الأمير هاري العفوية في العلن؛ فبالتزامن مع صدور الحكم، كان دوق ساسكس متواجداً في لندن للمشاركة في فعاليات تخص بطولة «إنفيكتوس».

ورغم الانتكاسة القضائية، ظهر الأمير هاري مبتسماً ومسترخياً تماماً خلال إلقاء كلمته في مركز «تشاتام هاوس» العريق، بل واستهل حديثه بمزحة أضحكت الحضور، ليغادر المكان بملامح هادئة وكأن شيئاً لم يكن.

وتعد هذه الخسارة ضربة قوية لهاري في حربه المستمرة ضد الصحافة الصفراء، رغم أنه حقق سابقاً انتصارات مهمة هذا العام، منها كسب دعوى ضد مجموعة «ميرور» وتسوّية مرضية مع مجموعة «نيوز جروب». ومن المقرر أن تجتمع المحكمة مجدداً هذا الشهر للنظر في التبعات المالية والقانونية المترتبة على هذا الحكم.