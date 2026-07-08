خرج دوق ساسكس الأمير هاري عن صمته ببيان شديد اللهجة، إثر تلقيه صفعة قضائية مدوية في لندن، بعد خسارته الدعوى القضائية التي رفعها ضد شركة «أسوشيتد نيوزبيبرز ليمتد»، ناشرة صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية.
ولم يتردد الأمير هاري في توجيه اتهام مباشر وصادم للمحكمة، واصفاً الحكم الصادر بأنه يمثل «تستراً واضحاً وكاملاً» على الممارسات غير القانونية التي تنتهجها الصحافة.
البيان الصادر عن دوق ساسكس بالتضامن مع «دورين لورانس» وستة مدعين آخرين، جاء حاداً، حيث هاجموا فيه طريقة تعامل القضاء مع الأدلة المقدمة ضد الناشر البريطاني. وجاء في البيان المشترك: «جئنا إلى المحكمة بحثاً عن العدالة والمساءلة، لكننا لم نحصل على أيٍّ منهما. المحكمة اختارت تصديق إنكار الصحيفة وتجاهل وثائق دامغة تثبت وقوع المخالفات، رغم التناقضات الواضحة في موقف الدفاع».
واعتبر الأمير هاري أن هذا الحكم يتناقض بوضوح مع قرارات قضائية سابقة صدرت في قضايا مشابهة ضد مؤسسات صحفية بريطانية أخرى، مؤكداً أن معركته من أجل كشف الحقيقة لن تتوقف.
وتعود خلفية القضية إلى اتهامات بالغة الخطورة وجهها فريق الأمير هاري لصحيفة «ديلي ميل»، تضمنت استعانة الناشر بمحققين خاصين واستخدام وسائل غير مشروعة لانتهاك الخصوصية، ومنها:
- اختراق الهواتف: والتنصت على المكالمات الشخصية.
- الخداع والاحتيال: للحصول على معلومات عائلية سرية.
- دفع الرشى: لجهات وأفراد مقابل الحصول على تسريبات.
ورغم ثقل هذه الاتهامات، جاء قرار القاضي نيكلين ليحسم الجولة لصالح الصحيفة، حيث أكد في حيثيات حكمه أن فريق الأمير هاري فشل في إثبات أن المقالات محل النزاع استندت فعلياً إلى جمع معلومات بطرق غير قانونية، مشدداً على أن «الشكوك وحدها لا تكفي لإثبات المسؤولية القانونية».
صدمة في المحكمة.. وابتسامة في العلن
المثير للدهشة، والذي لفت أنظار وسائل الإعلام البريطانية والعالمية، هو ردة فعل الأمير هاري العفوية في العلن؛ فبالتزامن مع صدور الحكم، كان دوق ساسكس متواجداً في لندن للمشاركة في فعاليات تخص بطولة «إنفيكتوس».
ورغم الانتكاسة القضائية، ظهر الأمير هاري مبتسماً ومسترخياً تماماً خلال إلقاء كلمته في مركز «تشاتام هاوس» العريق، بل واستهل حديثه بمزحة أضحكت الحضور، ليغادر المكان بملامح هادئة وكأن شيئاً لم يكن.
وتعد هذه الخسارة ضربة قوية لهاري في حربه المستمرة ضد الصحافة الصفراء، رغم أنه حقق سابقاً انتصارات مهمة هذا العام، منها كسب دعوى ضد مجموعة «ميرور» وتسوّية مرضية مع مجموعة «نيوز جروب». ومن المقرر أن تجتمع المحكمة مجدداً هذا الشهر للنظر في التبعات المالية والقانونية المترتبة على هذا الحكم.
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has broken his silence with a strongly worded statement, following a stunning legal setback in London after losing the lawsuit he filed against "Associated Newspapers Limited," the publisher of the British newspaper "Daily Mail."
Prince Harry did not hesitate to make a direct and shocking accusation against the court, describing the ruling as a "clear and complete cover-up" of the illegal practices employed by the press.
The statement issued by the Duke of Sussex in solidarity with "Doreen Lawrence" and six other plaintiffs was sharp, as they criticized the court's handling of the evidence presented against the British publisher. The joint statement read: "We came to court seeking justice and accountability, but we received neither. The court chose to believe the newspaper's denial and ignored compelling documents proving the violations, despite the clear contradictions in the defense's position."
Prince Harry considered that this ruling clearly contradicts previous court decisions issued in similar cases against other British media institutions, affirming that his fight for the truth will not stop.
The background of the case involves serious allegations made by Prince Harry's team against the "Daily Mail," which included the publisher's use of private investigators and illegal means to violate privacy, including:
- Phone tapping: and listening in on personal calls.
- Deception and fraud: to obtain confidential family information.
- Bribery: to individuals and entities in exchange for leaks.
Despite the weight of these allegations, Judge Nicklin's decision favored the newspaper, as he confirmed in his ruling that Prince Harry's team failed to prove that the disputed articles were based on information gathered through illegal means, emphasizing that "suspicion alone is not enough to establish legal liability."
Shock in Court.. and a Smile in Public
What is surprising and caught the attention of British and global media is Prince Harry's spontaneous reaction in public; coinciding with the issuance of the ruling, the Duke of Sussex was in London to participate in events related to the "Invictus" Games.
Despite the legal setback, Prince Harry appeared smiling and completely relaxed while delivering his speech at the prestigious "Chatham House," even starting his talk with a joke that amused the audience, leaving the venue with a calm demeanor as if nothing had happened.
This loss is a significant blow to Harry in his ongoing battle against the tabloid press, although he has previously achieved important victories this year, including winning a lawsuit against the "Mirror" group and reaching a satisfactory settlement with the "News Group." The court is scheduled to reconvene this month to consider the financial and legal repercussions of this ruling.