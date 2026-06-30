قبل أيام قليلة من تحقيق حلمها الأكاديمي ومناقشة رسالة الماجستير، تحولت حياة الباحثة جهاد العمروسي إلى مأساة انتهت داخل منزل أسرتها في الإسكندرية، بعدما لقيت مصرعها في اعتداء نفذه طليقها، فيما أُصيب والداها أثناء محاولتهما إنقاذها. ومع تكشف تفاصيل التحقيقات، ظهرت خيوط جديدة تشير إلى أن الجريمة لم تكن وليدة اللحظة، بل سبقتها خلافات وتهديدات وبلاغات رسمية، قبل أن تنتهي بواقعة هزت الرأي العام.

وبحسب التحقيقات، كانت الضحية تستعد لمناقشة رسالة الماجستير، قبل أن تنتهي حياتها في هجوم نفذه طليقها، أحمد رضا، على خلفية نزاع مستمر بينهما بشأن حضانة طفليهما ومسكن الزوجية.

وأوضحت التحقيقات أن الزوجين انفصلا قبل نحو ست سنوات، إلا أن الخلافات لم تتوقف، إذ تمسكت الضحية بحقها القانوني في البقاء بمسكن الزوجية بصفتها الحاضنة لطفليها، بينما سعى المتهم إلى استرداد المسكن وإنهاء الحضانة، ما أدى إلى تصاعد التوتر بين الطرفين.

وأشارت أوراق القضية إلى أن المتهم سبق أن اقتحم منزل طليقته وهددها قبل أيام من الجريمة، الأمر الذي دفع الأسرة إلى تحرير بلاغ رسمي، فيما انتقلت الضحية للإقامة مؤقتاً بمنزل والديها برفقة طفليها خشية التعرض لأي اعتداء.

ووفقاً للتحقيقات، خطط المتهم للجريمة مسبقاً، إذ توجه إلى منزل أسرة طليقته حاملاً حقيبة تضم أدوات استخدمها في تنفيذ الاعتداء، قبل أن يراقب المكان لبعض الوقت في انتظار اللحظة المناسبة للهجوم.

وأضافت التحقيقات أن المتهم اعتدى أولاً على والد الضحية ووالدتها، ثم هاجم طليقته داخل الشقة، لتتوفى متأثرة بإصابتها، رغم محاولتها الاستغاثة في اللحظات الأخيرة.

وتمكن سكان العقار من السيطرة على المتهم أثناء محاولته الفرار، قبل تسليمه إلى الأجهزة الأمنية، بينما نُقل والدا الضحية إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، حيث لا يزالان يخضعان للرعاية الطبية.

وأكدت التقارير الطبية الأولية أن وفاة الباحثة نتجت عن إصابات بالغة ونزيف حاد، فيما تواصل النيابة العامة تحقيقاتها، وأمرت باستكمال الفحوص الطبية الشرعية وتحريات الأجهزة الأمنية، بينما يواجه المتهم اتهامات بالقتل العمد والشروع في قتل والدي المجني عليها.