A few days before achieving her academic dream and defending her master's thesis, the life of researcher Jihad Al-Amrousi turned into a tragedy that ended inside her family's home in Alexandria, after she was killed in an attack carried out by her ex-husband, while her parents were injured while trying to save her. As the details of the investigations unfolded, new threads emerged indicating that the crime was not a spontaneous act, but rather followed disputes, threats, and official complaints, before culminating in an incident that shook public opinion..

According to the investigations, the victim was preparing to defend her master's thesis before her life ended in an attack carried out by her ex-husband, Ahmed Reda, against the backdrop of an ongoing dispute between them regarding the custody of their two children and the marital home.

The investigations revealed that the couple had separated about six years ago, but the disputes did not cease, as the victim insisted on her legal right to remain in the marital home as the custodian of her children, while the accused sought to reclaim the home and terminate the custody, leading to escalating tensions between the two parties.

The case documents indicated that the accused had previously stormed his ex-wife's home and threatened her days before the crime, prompting the family to file an official complaint, while the victim temporarily moved to her parents' home with her children out of fear of any attack.

According to the investigations, the accused had premeditated the crime, as he went to his ex-wife's family home carrying a bag containing tools he used to carry out the attack, before monitoring the place for some time waiting for the right moment to strike.

The investigations added that the accused first assaulted the victim's father and mother, then attacked his ex-wife inside the apartment, causing her to succumb to her injuries, despite her attempts to call for help in the final moments.

Residents of the building managed to subdue the accused while he was attempting to flee, before handing him over to the security forces, while the victim's parents were taken to the hospital for treatment, where they are still receiving medical care.

Preliminary medical reports confirmed that the researcher died from severe injuries and acute bleeding, while the public prosecution continues its investigations, ordering the completion of forensic medical examinations and security agency inquiries, while the accused faces charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder of the victim's parents.