قبل أيام قليلة من تحقيق حلمها الأكاديمي ومناقشة رسالة الماجستير، تحولت حياة الباحثة جهاد العمروسي إلى مأساة انتهت داخل منزل أسرتها في الإسكندرية، بعدما لقيت مصرعها في اعتداء نفذه طليقها، فيما أُصيب والداها أثناء محاولتهما إنقاذها. ومع تكشف تفاصيل التحقيقات، ظهرت خيوط جديدة تشير إلى أن الجريمة لم تكن وليدة اللحظة، بل سبقتها خلافات وتهديدات وبلاغات رسمية، قبل أن تنتهي بواقعة هزت الرأي العام.
وبحسب التحقيقات، كانت الضحية تستعد لمناقشة رسالة الماجستير، قبل أن تنتهي حياتها في هجوم نفذه طليقها، أحمد رضا، على خلفية نزاع مستمر بينهما بشأن حضانة طفليهما ومسكن الزوجية.
وأوضحت التحقيقات أن الزوجين انفصلا قبل نحو ست سنوات، إلا أن الخلافات لم تتوقف، إذ تمسكت الضحية بحقها القانوني في البقاء بمسكن الزوجية بصفتها الحاضنة لطفليها، بينما سعى المتهم إلى استرداد المسكن وإنهاء الحضانة، ما أدى إلى تصاعد التوتر بين الطرفين.
وأشارت أوراق القضية إلى أن المتهم سبق أن اقتحم منزل طليقته وهددها قبل أيام من الجريمة، الأمر الذي دفع الأسرة إلى تحرير بلاغ رسمي، فيما انتقلت الضحية للإقامة مؤقتاً بمنزل والديها برفقة طفليها خشية التعرض لأي اعتداء.
ووفقاً للتحقيقات، خطط المتهم للجريمة مسبقاً، إذ توجه إلى منزل أسرة طليقته حاملاً حقيبة تضم أدوات استخدمها في تنفيذ الاعتداء، قبل أن يراقب المكان لبعض الوقت في انتظار اللحظة المناسبة للهجوم.
وأضافت التحقيقات أن المتهم اعتدى أولاً على والد الضحية ووالدتها، ثم هاجم طليقته داخل الشقة، لتتوفى متأثرة بإصابتها، رغم محاولتها الاستغاثة في اللحظات الأخيرة.
وتمكن سكان العقار من السيطرة على المتهم أثناء محاولته الفرار، قبل تسليمه إلى الأجهزة الأمنية، بينما نُقل والدا الضحية إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، حيث لا يزالان يخضعان للرعاية الطبية.
وأكدت التقارير الطبية الأولية أن وفاة الباحثة نتجت عن إصابات بالغة ونزيف حاد، فيما تواصل النيابة العامة تحقيقاتها، وأمرت باستكمال الفحوص الطبية الشرعية وتحريات الأجهزة الأمنية، بينما يواجه المتهم اتهامات بالقتل العمد والشروع في قتل والدي المجني عليها.
A few days before achieving her academic dream and defending her master's thesis, the life of researcher Jihad Al-Amrousi turned into a tragedy that ended inside her family's home in Alexandria, after she was killed in an attack carried out by her ex-husband, while her parents were injured while trying to save her. As the details of the investigations unfolded, new threads emerged indicating that the crime was not a spontaneous act, but rather followed disputes, threats, and official complaints, before culminating in an incident that shook public opinion..
According to the investigations, the victim was preparing to defend her master's thesis before her life ended in an attack carried out by her ex-husband, Ahmed Reda, against the backdrop of an ongoing dispute between them regarding the custody of their two children and the marital home.
The investigations revealed that the couple had separated about six years ago, but the disputes did not cease, as the victim insisted on her legal right to remain in the marital home as the custodian of her children, while the accused sought to reclaim the home and terminate the custody, leading to escalating tensions between the two parties.
The case documents indicated that the accused had previously stormed his ex-wife's home and threatened her days before the crime, prompting the family to file an official complaint, while the victim temporarily moved to her parents' home with her children out of fear of any attack.
According to the investigations, the accused had premeditated the crime, as he went to his ex-wife's family home carrying a bag containing tools he used to carry out the attack, before monitoring the place for some time waiting for the right moment to strike.
The investigations added that the accused first assaulted the victim's father and mother, then attacked his ex-wife inside the apartment, causing her to succumb to her injuries, despite her attempts to call for help in the final moments.
Residents of the building managed to subdue the accused while he was attempting to flee, before handing him over to the security forces, while the victim's parents were taken to the hospital for treatment, where they are still receiving medical care.
Preliminary medical reports confirmed that the researcher died from severe injuries and acute bleeding, while the public prosecution continues its investigations, ordering the completion of forensic medical examinations and security agency inquiries, while the accused faces charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder of the victim's parents.