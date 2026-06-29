كشف باحثون عن نوع جديد من الخلايا الجذعية يساهم في تعزيز تكوّن خلايا دهنية إضافية، ما قد يفسر زيادة تراكم الدهون في منطقة البطن مع التقدم في العمر، وفق دراسة نُشرت في مجلة «ساينس».

وأظهرت الدراسة، التي أعدها فريق من مركز «سيتي أوف هوب» وجامعة كاليفورنيا، أن التغيرات المرتبطة بالشيخوخة لا تقتصر على تضخم الخلايا الدهنية القائمة، بل تشمل ظهور خلايا جذعية متخصصة تُعرف باسم (CP-As)، تمتلك قدرة عالية على إنتاج خلايا دهنية جديدة.

وبيّن الباحثون أن نشاط هذه الخلايا يرتبط بمسار إشارات بيولوجي يُعرف بمستقبل عامل تثبيط اللوكيميا (LIFR)، الذي يعمل على تحفيز تكاثرها وتحويلها إلى خلايا دهنية نشطة.

كما رُصدت خلايا مشابهة في عينات من أنسجة بشرية لأشخاص في منتصف العمر، ما يشير إلى احتمال أن الآلية ذاتها مسؤولة عن تراكم دهون البطن لدى الإنسان مع التقدم في السن، حتى في غياب زيادة كبيرة في الوزن.

وخلصت الدراسة إلى أن هذا الاكتشاف قد يفتح الباب أمام تطوير علاجات تستهدف تقليل تراكم الدهون في منطقة البطن، بما قد يسهم في تحسين الصحة الأيضية والحد من المخاطر المرتبطة بأمراض الشيخوخة.