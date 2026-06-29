Researchers have uncovered a new type of stem cell that contributes to the formation of additional fat cells, which may explain the increased accumulation of fat in the abdominal area with aging, according to a study published in the journal "Science."

The study, conducted by a team from the City of Hope and the University of California, showed that age-related changes are not limited to the enlargement of existing fat cells but also include the emergence of specialized stem cells known as (CP-As), which have a high capacity to produce new fat cells.

The researchers indicated that the activity of these cells is linked to a biological signaling pathway known as the leukemia inhibitory factor receptor (LIFR), which stimulates their proliferation and transformation into active fat cells.

Similar cells were also observed in samples of human tissues from middle-aged individuals, suggesting that the same mechanism may be responsible for the accumulation of abdominal fat in humans as they age, even in the absence of significant weight gain.

The study concluded that this discovery could pave the way for the development of treatments aimed at reducing fat accumulation in the abdominal area, potentially contributing to improved metabolic health and reducing the risks associated with age-related diseases.