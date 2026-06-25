في مشهد دموي صادم حبس أنفاس الشارع المصري، تحولت عيادة أسنان في منطقة شبرا الخيمة المصرية إلى ساحة معركة حقيقية، انتهت بصرخات استغاثة مدوية، ودماء تناثرت على الجدران، وكسر مضاعف في ذراع طبيبة أثناء تأدية عملها، في واقعة فجرت بركاناً غضباً عارماً وتحركاً رسمياً عاجلاً.
الأزمة المشتعلة بدأت عندما اجتاحت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع فيديو مروعة، ظهرت فيها طبيبة الأسنان وهي تصرخ وتستغيث بهستيرية من داخل مركزها الطبي، فيما بدت آثار إصابة بالغة على ذراعها تبين لاحقاً أنها كسر مضاعف في الساعد، استدعى نقلها فوراً إلى غرفة العمليات لتركيب شرائح ومسامير طبية.
لكن المفاجأة التي قلبت مسار القضية وزادتها غموضاً، كانت ظهور مقاطع فيديو مضادة ومقترنة لسيدة منتقبة مصابة بجرح قطعي في الوجه، والدماء تغطي ملابسها، حيث فجرت المنتقبة رواية أخرى مؤكدة أنها هي من تعرضت للاعتداء والضرب أولاً داخل العيادة متهمة أحد أفراد الطاقم الطبي بإلقاء كوب زجاجي على وجهها بعد مشادة مع الطبيبة، وأن هذه الواقعة كانت الشرارة الخفية والسر وراء الهجوم اللاحق على الطبيبة.
اعتقال 4 متهمين وتحرك حكومي
ومع اشتعال الرأي العام وتضارب الروايات الدموية على السوشيال ميديا، دخلت الأجهزة الرسمية في مصر على خط الأزمة بشكل حاسم وسريع:
- وزارة الصحة: تحركت فوراً بتوجيه مباشر من وزير الصحة المصري لمتابعة حالة الطبيبة، وأعلنت تحفظ الجهات الرسمية على أربعة متهمين وإحالتهم فوراً إلى النيابة العامة للتحقيق، مشددة على أن قانون المسؤولية الطبية يتضمن عقوبات رادعة لكل من يتجرأ على المنشآت الصحية.
- نقابة أطباء الأسنان والأطباء: أكدت إلقاء القبض على المتورطين، ووصفت ما حدث بأنه جريمة نكراء واعتداء صارخ لا يستهدف الطبيبة بمفردها بل يضرب المنظومة الطبية المصرية بأكملها في مقتل.
وأعادت هذه الواقعة الشرسة فتح ملف الاعتداءات المتكررة على الأطقم الطبية في مصر إلى الواجهة بقوة، لتتحول عيادة شبرا الخيمة من مكان لعلاج الأسنان إلى قضية رأي عام معلقة على مكتب النائب العام لحسم لغز «من بدأ بالاعتداء؟».
In a shocking bloody scene that held the breath of the Egyptian street, a dental clinic in the Shubra El-Kheima area of Egypt turned into a real battlefield, ending with loud cries for help, blood splattered on the walls, and a compound fracture in a doctor's arm while performing her duties, in an incident that ignited a volcano of widespread anger and an urgent official response.
The escalating crisis began when terrifying videos swept across social media, showing the dentist screaming and hysterically calling for help from inside her medical center, while severe injuries were evident on her arm, which later turned out to be a compound fracture in her forearm, necessitating her immediate transfer to the operating room for the insertion of medical plates and screws.
However, the surprise that turned the case's trajectory and added to its mystery was the emergence of counter videos featuring a veiled woman with a cut wound on her face, blood covering her clothes. The veiled woman revealed another narrative, asserting that she was the one who was assaulted and beaten first inside the clinic, accusing a member of the medical staff of throwing a glass cup at her face after a dispute with the doctor, and that this incident was the hidden spark and the secret behind the subsequent attack on the doctor.
Arrest of 4 Suspects and Government Action
As public opinion heated up and conflicting bloody narratives spread on social media, official agencies in Egypt intervened decisively and swiftly:
- The Ministry of Health: Acted immediately under direct instructions from the Egyptian Minister of Health to monitor the doctor's condition, announcing the detention of four suspects and their immediate referral to the public prosecution for investigation, emphasizing that the medical liability law includes severe penalties for anyone who dares to assault health facilities.
- The Dental and Medical Syndicate: Confirmed the arrest of those involved, describing what happened as a heinous crime and a blatant assault that does not target the doctor alone but strikes the entire Egyptian medical system at its core.
This fierce incident has forcefully reopened the file of repeated assaults on medical staff in Egypt, transforming the Shubra El-Kheima clinic from a place for dental treatment into a public issue pending resolution by the public prosecutor to determine the mystery of "who initiated the assault?".