في مشهد دموي صادم حبس أنفاس الشارع المصري، تحولت عيادة أسنان في منطقة شبرا الخيمة المصرية إلى ساحة معركة حقيقية، انتهت بصرخات استغاثة مدوية، ودماء تناثرت على الجدران، وكسر مضاعف في ذراع طبيبة أثناء تأدية عملها، في واقعة فجرت بركاناً غضباً عارماً وتحركاً رسمياً عاجلاً.

الأزمة المشتعلة بدأت عندما اجتاحت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع فيديو مروعة، ظهرت فيها طبيبة الأسنان وهي تصرخ وتستغيث بهستيرية من داخل مركزها الطبي، فيما بدت آثار إصابة بالغة على ذراعها تبين لاحقاً أنها كسر مضاعف في الساعد، استدعى نقلها فوراً إلى غرفة العمليات لتركيب شرائح ومسامير طبية.

لكن المفاجأة التي قلبت مسار القضية وزادتها غموضاً، كانت ظهور مقاطع فيديو مضادة ومقترنة لسيدة منتقبة مصابة بجرح قطعي في الوجه، والدماء تغطي ملابسها، حيث فجرت المنتقبة رواية أخرى مؤكدة أنها هي من تعرضت للاعتداء والضرب أولاً داخل العيادة متهمة أحد أفراد الطاقم الطبي بإلقاء كوب زجاجي على وجهها بعد مشادة مع الطبيبة، وأن هذه الواقعة كانت الشرارة الخفية والسر وراء الهجوم اللاحق على الطبيبة.

اعتقال 4 متهمين وتحرك حكومي

ومع اشتعال الرأي العام وتضارب الروايات الدموية على السوشيال ميديا، دخلت الأجهزة الرسمية في مصر على خط الأزمة بشكل حاسم وسريع:

  • وزارة الصحة: تحركت فوراً بتوجيه مباشر من وزير الصحة المصري لمتابعة حالة الطبيبة، وأعلنت تحفظ الجهات الرسمية على أربعة متهمين وإحالتهم فوراً إلى النيابة العامة للتحقيق، مشددة على أن قانون المسؤولية الطبية يتضمن عقوبات رادعة لكل من يتجرأ على المنشآت الصحية.
  • نقابة أطباء الأسنان والأطباء: أكدت إلقاء القبض على المتورطين، ووصفت ما حدث بأنه جريمة نكراء واعتداء صارخ لا يستهدف الطبيبة بمفردها بل يضرب المنظومة الطبية المصرية بأكملها في مقتل.

وأعادت هذه الواقعة الشرسة فتح ملف الاعتداءات المتكررة على الأطقم الطبية في مصر إلى الواجهة بقوة، لتتحول عيادة شبرا الخيمة من مكان لعلاج الأسنان إلى قضية رأي عام معلقة على مكتب النائب العام لحسم لغز «من بدأ بالاعتداء؟».