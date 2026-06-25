In a shocking bloody scene that held the breath of the Egyptian street, a dental clinic in the Shubra El-Kheima area of Egypt turned into a real battlefield, ending with loud cries for help, blood splattered on the walls, and a compound fracture in a doctor's arm while performing her duties, in an incident that ignited a volcano of widespread anger and an urgent official response.

The escalating crisis began when terrifying videos swept across social media, showing the dentist screaming and hysterically calling for help from inside her medical center, while severe injuries were evident on her arm, which later turned out to be a compound fracture in her forearm, necessitating her immediate transfer to the operating room for the insertion of medical plates and screws.

However, the surprise that turned the case's trajectory and added to its mystery was the emergence of counter videos featuring a veiled woman with a cut wound on her face, blood covering her clothes. The veiled woman revealed another narrative, asserting that she was the one who was assaulted and beaten first inside the clinic, accusing a member of the medical staff of throwing a glass cup at her face after a dispute with the doctor, and that this incident was the hidden spark and the secret behind the subsequent attack on the doctor.

Arrest of 4 Suspects and Government Action

As public opinion heated up and conflicting bloody narratives spread on social media, official agencies in Egypt intervened decisively and swiftly:

The Ministry of Health: Acted immediately under direct instructions from the Egyptian Minister of Health to monitor the doctor's condition, announcing the detention of four suspects and their immediate referral to the public prosecution for investigation, emphasizing that the medical liability law includes severe penalties for anyone who dares to assault health facilities.

The Dental and Medical Syndicate: Confirmed the arrest of those involved, describing what happened as a heinous crime and a blatant assault that does not target the doctor alone but strikes the entire Egyptian medical system at its core.

This fierce incident has forcefully reopened the file of repeated assaults on medical staff in Egypt, transforming the Shubra El-Kheima clinic from a place for dental treatment into a public issue pending resolution by the public prosecutor to determine the mystery of "who initiated the assault?".