تشير العديد من الدراسات في علم النفس إلى أن ممارسة الهوايات الإبداعية تلعب دوراً مهماً في تحسين الصحة النفسية وتقليل مستويات التوتر والقلق. فالأعمال الفنية والحرف اليدوية والأنشطة التي تتطلب تركيزاً وإبداعاً تساعد العقل على الابتعاد عن الضغوط اليومية وإعادة التوازن العاطفي.

وتعمل الهوايات الإبداعية مثل الرسم، الكتابة، التصميم، الحياكة، وصناعة الحرف اليدوية على تحفيز مناطق في الدماغ مرتبطة بالمكافأة والراحة النفسية، ما يساهم في تحسين المزاج والشعور بالإنجاز. كما أن الانغماس في نشاط إبداعي يخلق حالة من "التركيز العميق" التي تشبه التأمل، وتساعد على تهدئة التفكير المفرط.

ويرى مختصون أن ممارسة هذه الهوايات بانتظام قد تساهم في تعزيز الثقة بالنفس، خصوصاً عندما يرى الشخص نتائج ملموسة لإبداعه. كما أنها توفر وسيلة صحية للتعبير عن المشاعر، خصوصاً في الحالات التي يصعب فيها التعبير اللفظي.

إضافة إلى ذلك، تساعد الأنشطة الإبداعية على تقليل الشعور بالعزلة، خصوصاً عند المشاركة في ورش عمل أو مجتمعات تهتم الهواية نفسها، مما يعزز الجانب الاجتماعي والدعم النفسي.