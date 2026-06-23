Many studies in psychology indicate that engaging in creative hobbies plays an important role in improving mental health and reducing levels of stress and anxiety. Artistic works, crafts, and activities that require focus and creativity help the mind to escape from daily pressures and restore emotional balance.

Creative hobbies such as painting, writing, design, knitting, and crafting stimulate areas in the brain associated with reward and psychological comfort, contributing to improved mood and a sense of accomplishment. Additionally, immersing oneself in a creative activity creates a state of "deep focus" similar to meditation, which helps to calm excessive thinking.

Experts believe that regularly practicing these hobbies may enhance self-confidence, especially when individuals see tangible results from their creativity. They also provide a healthy means of expressing emotions, particularly in situations where verbal expression is difficult.

Furthermore, creative activities help reduce feelings of isolation, especially when participating in workshops or communities that share the same hobby, thereby enhancing the social aspect and psychological support.