انتهت واحدة من أكثر القصص تداولًا في كأس العالم 2026، بعدما نجحت المؤثرة البرازيلية الشهيرة ماريا مينيزيس في التواصل أخيرًا مع المشجع المغربي الذي عرفه الجمهور باسم (محمد المغربي)، وذلك بعد حملة بحث واسعة شارك فيها آلاف المتابعين عبر منصات التواصل.

حملة بحث عالمية

بدأت القصة بلحظات بسيطة في مدرجات مباراة المغرب والبرازيل، حين ظهرت ماريامينيزيس في مقاطع مصوّرة من المدرجات وهي تتفاعل مع مشجع مغربي يُدعى محمدًا، في أجواء تشجيع حماسية حاولت خلالها ممازحته واستفزازه. لكن ردّه الهادئ وتعاطيه غير المتوتر مع الموقف لفت الأنظار أكثر من المباراة نفسها، وهو ما ظهر في المقاطع التي نشرتها لاحقًا.

وبعد المباراة، عبّرت ماريا عن ندمها لعدم حصولها على وسيلة للتواصل معه، مكتفية بمعرفة اسمه الأول فقط، لتطلق حملة بحث ضخمة شارك فيها متابعوها«أين محمد»، وسط انتشار حسابات عديدة ادعت أنها تعود للشاب المغربي، ما زاد من الغموض حول هويته.

مكالمة عبر القارات

وبعد أيام من التفاعل، ظهر (محمد المغربي) في مكالمة فيديو مباشرة مع ماريا، لتنتهي حالة الجدل التي رافقت البحث عنه. وخلال المكالمة، وجّهت ماريا دعوة خاصة له لزيارتها في نيويورك، قبل أن يخبرها بأنه عاد بالفعل إلى سويسرا حيث يعمل طاهيًا ويقيم هناك.

ورغم ذلك، أبدت المؤثرة البرازيلية رغبتها في استمرار التواصل، مؤكدة أن القصة تجاوزت حدود المدرجات وأصبحت جزءًا من حديث الجمهور في البرازيل.

محمد نجمًا في البرازيل

وفي إحدى أكثر لحظات المكالمة تداولًا، أخبرت ماريا محمدًا بأنه أصبح «نجمًا حقيقيًا في البرازيل»، بعدما تابع الملايين قصته وتفاعلوا مع مقاطع الفيديو التي وثّقت لحظتهما في المدرجات. وأشارت إلى أن اسمه بات معروفًا لدى شريحة واسعة من الجمهور، في ظاهرة غير متوقعة لمحتوى بدأ بموقف عفوي.

إلى جانب دعوتها له إلى نيويورك، وجّهت ماريا أيضًا دعوة رسمية لمحمد لزيارة البرازيل، مؤكدة أن الجماهير هناك ستكون سعيدة بالتعرف عليه بعد أن أصبح أحد أكثر الأسماء تداولًا على المنصات خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

من هي ماري مينيزيس؟

تُعد ماريانا مينيزيس، المعروفة باسم (ماريا مينيزيس)، من أبرز صانعات المحتوى في البرازيل، إذ تمتلك أكثر من تسعة ملايين متابع على (إنستغرام)، إلى جانب حضور واسع على (تيك توك). وتشتهر بشخصيتها العفوية ومحتواها الذي يجمع بين أسلوب الحياة والكوميديا والسفر؛ وهو ما جعلها من أكثر المؤثرات انتشارًا بين الشباب في أمريكا اللاتينية.

وبين المغرب والبرازيل وسويسرا ونيويورك، أصبحت قصة (محمد المغربي) واحدة من أكثر الحكايات الطريفة والإنسانية التي رافقت كأس العالم 2026.