One of the most talked-about stories of the 2026 World Cup has come to an end, as the famous Brazilian influencer Maria Menezes finally managed to connect with the Moroccan fan known to the public as (Mohammed the Moroccan), following a widespread search campaign involving thousands of followers across social media platforms.

Global Search Campaign



The story began with simple moments in the stands during the Morocco vs. Brazil match, when Maria Menezes appeared in video clips from the stands interacting with a Moroccan fan named Mohammed, in an enthusiastic cheering atmosphere where she playfully teased and provoked him. However, his calm response and relaxed demeanor in the situation drew more attention than the match itself, which was evident in the clips she later shared.

After the match, Maria expressed her regret for not having a way to contact him, only knowing his first name, and launched a massive search campaign with her followers asking "Where is Mohammed," amidst the emergence of several accounts claiming to belong to the young Moroccan, which added to the mystery surrounding his identity.

A Call Across Continents

Days later, (Mohammed the Moroccan) appeared in a live video call with Maria, ending the speculation that surrounded the search for him. During the call, Maria extended a special invitation for him to visit her in New York, before he informed her that he had actually returned to Switzerland where he works as a chef and resides there.

Despite this, the Brazilian influencer expressed her desire to continue communicating, confirming that the story had transcended the stands and had become part of the public conversation in Brazil.

Mohammed Becomes a Star in Brazil



In one of the most shared moments of the call, Maria told Mohammed that he had become "a real star in Brazil," after millions followed his story and engaged with the videos documenting their moments in the stands. She noted that his name had become well-known among a wide audience, in an unexpected phenomenon that started with a spontaneous moment.

In addition to inviting him to New York, Maria also extended an official invitation for Mohammed to visit Brazil, assuring him that the fans there would be excited to meet him after he became one of the most talked-about names on social media recently.

Who is Maria Menezes?



Mariana Menezes, known as (Maria Menezes), is one of the most prominent content creators in Brazil, with over nine million followers on (Instagram), along with a significant presence on (TikTok). She is famous for her spontaneous personality and her content that combines lifestyle, comedy, and travel; which has made her one of the most popular influencers among young people in Latin America.

Between Morocco, Brazil, Switzerland, and New York, the story of (Mohammed the Moroccan) has become one of the most amusing and human tales accompanying the 2026 World Cup.