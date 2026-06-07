تخيل أن تقف في منتصف الشارع، تحبس أنفاسك، وتصرخ بأعلى صوتك بكلمات مثل «الإجابة ج.. السؤال الثاني خطأ!».. هذا ليس مشهداً مجنوناً من فيلم سينمائي، بل هو ما حدث بالفعل في واحدة من أغرب القضايا الرقمية التي هزت الشارع المصري وسجلتها كاميرات الهواتف الذكية تحت اسم «غش البلكونة».

بدأت الحكاية في لحظة قاتلة من لحظات التوتر الإنساني، أم مصرية دفعتها لهفة الأمومة ورعب الامتحانات إلى التخلي عن كل القيود. وقفت خلف الأسوار الخلفية لمعهد ديني بمحافظة الدقهلية، عيناها معلقتان بنافذة قاعة الامتحان، وأصوات حنجرتها يتردد صداها في أرجاء المكان وهي تملي على ابنها إجابات الاختبار كلمة بكلمة، محاولة اختراق جدران الفصل بصوتها المرتجف.

لم تكن الأم تدري أن هناك عيناً أخرى تراقبها، عين الكاميرا التي وثقت المشهد كاملاً وبثته إلى الفضاء الرقمي:

  • نار في الهشيم: خلال دقائق، تحول مقطع الفيديو إلى «تريند» اكتسح منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وتخطى ملايين المشاهدات وسط ذهول المتابعين من جرأة المشهد وعفويته الصادمة.
  • تحرك أمني مباغت: الفيديو الذي تحول إلى قضية رأي عام، استدعى تدخلاً فورياً من وزارة الداخلية المصرية، التي استنفرت أجهزتها الفنية لتحديد هوية «بصاحبة صرخة البلكونة».

من أسوار المدرسة إلى الزنزانة

الرحلة من الشارع إلى خلف القضبان كانت أسرع مما توقع الجميع؛ إذ داهمت قوة أمنية محيط المكان، وضبطت السيدة (ربة منزل تقيم بدائرة قسم شرطة الكردي) في حالة تلبس تام وهي تقف أمام الشرفة الخلفية لقاعة الامتحان.

وداخل مخفر الشرطة، انهار قناع المغامرة، إذ اعترفت الأم تفصيلياً بواقعتها تحت وطأة الخوف على مستقبل ابنها، ليتحول سعيها لإنقاذه إلى فخ قادها مباشرة إلى المساءلة القانونية العاجلة، تاركة ابنها يكمل اختباراته وحيداً وبلا «بلكونة» تسعفه.

ويمكن القول إن هذه الواقعة جاءت نسخةً كربونيةً مرعبةً من أحداث الفيلم السينمائي المثير للجدل «برشامة»، الذي صدم الجمهور بتسليطه الضوء على ظاهرة «غش أولياء الأمور» وجنون العائلات التي تبتكر طرقاً غير مشروعة لضمان نجاح الأبناء.

وأثارت القضية انقساماً حاداً، فبينما رأى البعض في «أم الدقهلية» نموذجاً سلبياً يستحق العقاب لضرب تكافؤ الفرص، تعاطف معها آخرون ووصفوها بـ«الضحية» لنظام تعليمي يضع الأمهات تحت ضغط نفسي رهيب، يدفعهن للتضحية بحريتهن من أجل مجرد درجة نجاح في ورقة إجابة.