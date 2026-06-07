Imagine standing in the middle of the street, holding your breath, and shouting at the top of your lungs with words like "The answer is J... the second question is wrong!" This is not a crazy scene from a movie, but what actually happened in one of the strangest digital cases that shook the Egyptian street and was recorded by smartphone cameras under the name "Balcony Cheating".

The story began at a critical moment of human tension, as an Egyptian mother, driven by the urgency of motherhood and the terror of exams, abandoned all constraints. She stood behind the back walls of a religious institute in Dakahlia Governorate, her eyes fixed on a window of the exam hall, her voice echoing throughout the place as she dictated answers to her son word for word, trying to penetrate the classroom walls with her trembling voice.

The mother did not know that there was another eye watching her, the eye of the camera that captured the entire scene and broadcast it to the digital space:

Fire in the straw: Within minutes, the video turned into a "trend" that swept social media platforms, surpassing millions of views amid the astonishment of followers at the boldness and shocking spontaneity of the scene.

Surprising security action: The video, which turned into a public opinion case, prompted an immediate intervention from the Egyptian Ministry of Interior, which mobilized its technical teams to identify the "owner of the balcony scream".

From School Walls to the Cell

The journey from the street to behind bars was quicker than everyone expected; a security force stormed the area and caught the woman (a housewife residing in the jurisdiction of the Kerdy police station) in a state of complete complicity as she stood in front of the back balcony of the exam hall.

Inside the police station, the mask of adventure fell, as the mother confessed in detail to her actions under the weight of fear for her son's future, turning her attempt to save him into a trap that led her directly to urgent legal accountability, leaving her son to complete his exams alone without a "balcony" to assist him.

It can be said that this incident was a terrifying carbon copy of the events in the controversial movie "Bershama," which shocked the audience by shedding light on the phenomenon of "parental cheating" and the madness of families that devise illegal ways to ensure their children's success.

The case sparked a sharp division; while some viewed the "mother from Dakahlia" as a negative model deserving punishment for undermining equal opportunities, others sympathized with her and described her as a "victim" of an educational system that places mothers under tremendous psychological pressure, pushing them to sacrifice their freedom for just a passing grade on an answer sheet.