تخيل أنك اليوم تتحدث أقل مما كنت تفعل قبل سنوات، ليس لأنك لا تملك ما تقوله، بل لأن هاتفك «سرق لسانك». في تحول مرعب وصفه العلماء بـ«الانزلاق نحو الصمت»، كشفت دراسة أمريكية حديثة أن البشر يفقدون قدراتهم الكلامية لصالح الشاشات الصامتة.

أين ذهبت 3,300 كلمة؟

الأرقام التي نشرتها جامعتا ميزوري وأريزونا صدمت العالم، فالإنسان الذي كان ينطق بـ16,000 كلمة يومياً في عام 2005، أصبح اليوم يكتفي بـ12,700 كلمة فقط. هذا «الضجيج الإنساني» الذي اختفى، لم يذهب سدى، بل التهمته منصات التواصل التي استبدلت الضحكات بـ«إيموجي»، والقصص الطويلة بـ«ستوري» يختفي في ثوانٍ.

لم يتوقف الأمر عند الدردشة، فحتى تفاعلاتنا البسيطة تلاشت. في الماضي، كان شراء القهوة يعني حديثاً قصيراً، أما اليوم، فالتطبيقات وماكينات الدفع الذاتي ألغت تلك الكلمات العابرة التي كانت تمنح يومنا حيوية. نحن نعيش في عالم «متصل» تقنياً، لكنه «منفصل» إنسانياً.

والمخيف في الدراسة ليس نقص الكلمات، بل ما يتبعها من «عزلة وقلق وضعف انتباه». فالأجيال الشابة أصبحت تفضل «النقر» على «النطق»، مما ينذر بعصر قد تصبح فيه المحادثة الحقيقية «مهارة نادرة» وليست عادة يومية.

نحن نتواصل أكثر، لكننا نتحدث أقل. والسؤال الذي تطرحه هذه الدراسة على ضميرك: متى كانت آخر مرة أجريت فيها محادثة حقيقية لم يقطعها صوت إشعار من هاتفك؟