Imagine that today you are speaking less than you did years ago, not because you have nothing to say, but because your phone has "stolen your tongue." In a terrifying shift described by scientists as "slipping into silence," a recent American study revealed that humans are losing their verbal abilities in favor of silent screens.

Where Did 3,300 Words Go?

The figures published by the Universities of Missouri and Arizona shocked the world, as the human who used to utter 16,000 words daily in 2005 now settles for only 12,700 words. This "human noise" that has disappeared did not vanish in vain; it has been consumed by social media platforms that replaced laughter with "emojis," and long stories with "stories" that disappear in seconds.

The issue does not stop at chatting; even our simple interactions have faded away. In the past, buying coffee meant a brief conversation, but today, apps and self-service machines have eliminated those passing words that used to give our days vitality. We live in a "technically connected" world, but a "humanly disconnected" one.

What is frightening about the study is not the lack of words, but what follows it: "isolation, anxiety, and diminished attention." Younger generations now prefer "tapping" over "speaking," which warns of an era where real conversation may become a "rare skill" rather than a daily habit.

We communicate more, but we talk less. The question this study poses to your conscience is: When was the last time you had a real conversation that wasn't interrupted by a notification sound from your phone?