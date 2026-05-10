In a new astronomical achievement, scientists have obtained the clearest image yet of the surface of a rocky planet located outside the solar system, using the James Webb Space Telescope operated by NASA.

The data collected by the telescope revealed a harsh and isolated world known as "LHS 3844 b" or "K2-141 b," which is about 30% larger than Earth, but appears closer to Mercury than any habitable world. Its surface is dark and dry, completely devoid of an atmosphere, making it susceptible to extreme thermal fluctuations between its sides.

The planet orbits a red dwarf star located about 49 light-years from Earth, completing a full orbit around its star every 11 hours, in a position that keeps one side constantly facing the star, while the other side is plunged into perpetual darkness, similar to how the Moon always faces Earth with one side.

On the daytime side of "K2-141 b," temperatures reach around 725 degrees Celsius, which is hot enough to melt many metals, while the nighttime side remains extremely cold. Scientists confirm that the absence of an atmosphere means there is no protection from stellar radiation or charged particles, along with the impossibility of liquid water existing on its surface.

Astronomer Laura Kreidberg, the managing director of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany and the lead researcher of the study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, stated that the planet "resembles a hellish barren rock, much closer to Mercury than to Earth," noting that the telescope has allowed for the first time direct observation of the surface of an exoplanet with such clarity.

This discovery is an extension of the rapid scientific achievements made by the James Webb Telescope since it began operations in 2022, contributing to a qualitative leap in the study of exoplanets by observing them in infrared, revealing the composition of their atmospheres and their internal interactions, and even the nature of the clouds that cover some of them.