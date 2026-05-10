في إنجاز فلكي جديد، تمكن علماء من الحصول على أوضح صورة حتى الآن لسطح كوكب صخري يقع خارج المجموعة الشمسية، باستخدام التلسكوب الفضائي «جيمس ويب» التابع لوكالة «ناسا».

وكشفت البيانات التي جمعها التلسكوب عن عالم قاسٍ ومعزول يُعرف باسم «إل.إتش.إس 3844 بي» أو «كواكوا»، وهو كوكب يفوق حجم الأرض بنحو 30%، لكنه يبدو أقرب إلى عطارد من أي عالم صالح للحياة. فسطحه مظلم وجاف، ويخلو تماماً من الغلاف الجوي، ما يجعله عرضة لتقلبات حرارية هائلة بين جانبيه.

ويدور الكوكب حول نجم من فئة «القزم الأحمر» يبعد نحو 49 سنة ضوئية عن الأرض، ويكمل دورة كاملة حول نجمه كل 11 ساعة فقط، في وضع يجعل أحد وجهيه مواجهاً للنجم باستمرار، بينما يغرق الوجه الآخر في ظلام دائم، على غرار الطريقة التي يواجه بها القمر الأرض دائماً بوجه واحد.

أما الجانب النهاري من «كواكوا»، فتصل حرارته إلى نحو 725 درجة مئوية، وهي حرارة كافية لصهر العديد من المعادن، في حين يبقى الجانب الليلي بارداً إلى حدٍّ متطرف. ويؤكد العلماء أن غياب الغلاف الجوي يعني انعدام أي حماية من الإشعاعات النجمية أو الجسيمات المشحونة، إلى جانب استحالة وجود مياه سائلة على سطحه.

وقالت عالمة الفلك لورا كرايدبرج، المديرة الإدارية لمعهد ماكس بلانك للفلك في ألمانيا والباحثة الرئيسية في الدراسة المنشورة بدورية «نيتشر أسترونومي»، إن الكوكب «يشبه صخرة جرداء جهنمية، أقرب بكثير إلى عطارد منه إلى الأرض»، مشيرة إلى أن التلسكوب أتاح للمرة الأولى رؤية تفاصيل مباشرة لسطح كوكب خارجي بهذا الوضوح.

ويُعد هذا الاكتشاف امتداداً للإنجازات العلمية المتسارعة التي حققها تلسكوب «جيمس ويب» منذ بدء تشغيله عام 2022، إذ ساهم في إحداث نقلة نوعية في دراسة الكواكب الخارجية عبر رصدها بالأشعة تحت الحمراء، وكشف تركيبة أجوائها وتفاعلاتها الداخلية، وحتى طبيعة السحب التي تغطي بعضها.