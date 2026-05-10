في إنجاز فلكي جديد، تمكن علماء من الحصول على أوضح صورة حتى الآن لسطح كوكب صخري يقع خارج المجموعة الشمسية، باستخدام التلسكوب الفضائي «جيمس ويب» التابع لوكالة «ناسا».
وكشفت البيانات التي جمعها التلسكوب عن عالم قاسٍ ومعزول يُعرف باسم «إل.إتش.إس 3844 بي» أو «كواكوا»، وهو كوكب يفوق حجم الأرض بنحو 30%، لكنه يبدو أقرب إلى عطارد من أي عالم صالح للحياة. فسطحه مظلم وجاف، ويخلو تماماً من الغلاف الجوي، ما يجعله عرضة لتقلبات حرارية هائلة بين جانبيه.
ويدور الكوكب حول نجم من فئة «القزم الأحمر» يبعد نحو 49 سنة ضوئية عن الأرض، ويكمل دورة كاملة حول نجمه كل 11 ساعة فقط، في وضع يجعل أحد وجهيه مواجهاً للنجم باستمرار، بينما يغرق الوجه الآخر في ظلام دائم، على غرار الطريقة التي يواجه بها القمر الأرض دائماً بوجه واحد.
أما الجانب النهاري من «كواكوا»، فتصل حرارته إلى نحو 725 درجة مئوية، وهي حرارة كافية لصهر العديد من المعادن، في حين يبقى الجانب الليلي بارداً إلى حدٍّ متطرف. ويؤكد العلماء أن غياب الغلاف الجوي يعني انعدام أي حماية من الإشعاعات النجمية أو الجسيمات المشحونة، إلى جانب استحالة وجود مياه سائلة على سطحه.
وقالت عالمة الفلك لورا كرايدبرج، المديرة الإدارية لمعهد ماكس بلانك للفلك في ألمانيا والباحثة الرئيسية في الدراسة المنشورة بدورية «نيتشر أسترونومي»، إن الكوكب «يشبه صخرة جرداء جهنمية، أقرب بكثير إلى عطارد منه إلى الأرض»، مشيرة إلى أن التلسكوب أتاح للمرة الأولى رؤية تفاصيل مباشرة لسطح كوكب خارجي بهذا الوضوح.
ويُعد هذا الاكتشاف امتداداً للإنجازات العلمية المتسارعة التي حققها تلسكوب «جيمس ويب» منذ بدء تشغيله عام 2022، إذ ساهم في إحداث نقلة نوعية في دراسة الكواكب الخارجية عبر رصدها بالأشعة تحت الحمراء، وكشف تركيبة أجوائها وتفاعلاتها الداخلية، وحتى طبيعة السحب التي تغطي بعضها.
In a new astronomical achievement, scientists have obtained the clearest image yet of the surface of a rocky planet located outside the solar system, using the James Webb Space Telescope operated by NASA.
The data collected by the telescope revealed a harsh and isolated world known as "LHS 3844 b" or "K2-141 b," which is about 30% larger than Earth, but appears closer to Mercury than any habitable world. Its surface is dark and dry, completely devoid of an atmosphere, making it susceptible to extreme thermal fluctuations between its sides.
The planet orbits a red dwarf star located about 49 light-years from Earth, completing a full orbit around its star every 11 hours, in a position that keeps one side constantly facing the star, while the other side is plunged into perpetual darkness, similar to how the Moon always faces Earth with one side.
On the daytime side of "K2-141 b," temperatures reach around 725 degrees Celsius, which is hot enough to melt many metals, while the nighttime side remains extremely cold. Scientists confirm that the absence of an atmosphere means there is no protection from stellar radiation or charged particles, along with the impossibility of liquid water existing on its surface.
Astronomer Laura Kreidberg, the managing director of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany and the lead researcher of the study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, stated that the planet "resembles a hellish barren rock, much closer to Mercury than to Earth," noting that the telescope has allowed for the first time direct observation of the surface of an exoplanet with such clarity.
This discovery is an extension of the rapid scientific achievements made by the James Webb Telescope since it began operations in 2022, contributing to a qualitative leap in the study of exoplanets by observing them in infrared, revealing the composition of their atmospheres and their internal interactions, and even the nature of the clouds that cover some of them.