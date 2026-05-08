In one of the strangest and most horrific cases of medical negligence that shook the United States, surgeon Thomas Shaknovsky came up with a justification that many described as "provocative," after causing the death of a seventy-year-old patient in a catastrophic manner. The doctor, who now faces charges of manslaughter, admitted that he completely removed "the wrong organ," but his excuse was stranger than the crime itself!

"I was very upset!"

During the investigations that were recently revealed, the surgeon justified his removal of the patient's "liver" instead of the "spleen" by saying he was "very upset and frustrated" due to the patient's deteriorating condition during the surgery. The doctor coldly stated, "I couldn't distinguish between them because I was very agitated, and this is a memory I will live with for the rest of my life."

The surprise was not only in the medical error but also in the attempt to cover it up, as reports revealed that the surgeon ordered the nurse to place the removed "liver" in a container and label it "spleen" to mislead everyone. However, the forensic report came as a shock, confirming that the deceased patient's spleen was "completely intact and in its natural position," and the surgeon never touched it!

The doctor tried to claim that a sudden hemorrhage led to the disaster, but the autopsy completely disproved his story. The truth was even more bitter: the surgeon accidentally cut the inferior vena cava (the largest vein in the body), which resulted in the immediate death of patient "Bill Bryan" (70 years old), who was on vacation with his wife before his routine treatment turned into a "murder."

Based on these atrocities, Shaknovsky's medical license was urgently revoked in the states of Florida and Alabama. This story is now causing global outrage, not only because of the magnitude of the error but also due to the negligence of a surgeon who could not distinguish between the largest organ in the body (the liver) and a small organ like the "spleen."