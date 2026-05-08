في واحدة من أغرب وأبشع قضايا الإهمال الطبي التي هزت الولايات المتحدة، خرج الجراح توماس شاكنوفسكي بتبرير وصفه الكثيرون بـ«المستفز»، بعدما تسبب في وفاة مريض سبعيني بطريقة كارثية. الطبيب الذي يواجه الآن تهمة القتل الخطأ، اعترف بأنه استأصل «العضو الخطأ» بالكامل، لكن عذره كان أغرب من الجريمة نفسها!

«كنت منزعجاً جداً»!

خلال التحقيقات التي كُشف عنها أخيرا، برر الجراح قيامه باستئصال «كبد» المريض بدلاً من «الطحال» بأنه كان «منزعجاً ومحبطاً للغاية» بسبب تدهور حالة المريض أثناء الجراحة. وقال الطبيب ببرود: «لم أستطع التمييز بينهما لأنني كنت منفعلاً جداً، وهذه ذكرى سأعيش معها طوال حياتي».

ولم تكن المفاجأة في الخطأ الطبي فحسب، بل في محاولة التستر عليه، حيث كشفت التقارير أن الجراح أمر الممرضة بوضع «الكبد» المستأصل في وعاء وكتابة «طحال» عليه لتضليل الجميع. لكن تقرير الطب الشرعي جاء كالصاعقة، حيث أكد أن طحال المريض المتوفى كان «سليماً تماماً وفي مكانه الطبيعي»، ولم يلمسه الجراح قط!

وحاول الطبيب الادعاء بأن نزيفاً مفاجئاً هو ما أدى للكارثة، لكن التشريح أثبت كذب روايته بالكامل. لأن الحقيقة كانت أمرّ، فالجراح قطع الوريد الأجوف السفلي (أكبر وريد في الجسم) عن طريق الخطأ، مما أدى لوفاة المريض «بيل بريان» (70 عاماً) في الحال، وهو الذي كان يقضي إجازته مع زوجته قبل أن يتحول علاجه الروتيني إلى «جريمة قتل».

وبناءً على هذه الفظائع، تم سحب رخصة ممارسة الطب من شاكنوفسكي في ولايتي فلوريدا وألاباما بشكل عاجل. وهذه القصة الآن تثير غضباً عالمياً، ليس فقط بسبب حجم الخطأ، بل بسبب استهتار جراح لم يستطع التمييز بين أكبر عضو في الجسم (الكبد) وعضو صغير كـ«الطحال».