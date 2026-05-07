The captain of the Portuguese national team and Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, lost about 18 million followers on Instagram, while reality TV star Kylie Jenner lost nearly 15 million followers, as part of updates aimed at improving interaction quality and reducing fake accounts.

كايلي جينر

This step is part of "Meta's" efforts to enhance the credibility of digital platforms by purging user bases of automated and fake accounts, which affect the real interaction metrics of celebrities, content creators, and brands.