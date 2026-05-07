خسر قائد المنتخب البرتغالي وفريق النصر كرستيانو رونالدو نحو 18 مليون متابع على «إنستغرام»، فيما فقدت نجمة تلفزيون الواقع كايلي جينر ما يقارب 15 مليون متابع، في إطار تحديثات تستهدف تحسين جودة التفاعل والحد من الحسابات الوهمية.

كايلي جينر

كايلي جينر

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن جهود «ميتا» لتعزيز مصداقية المنصات الرقمية، عبر تنقية قواعد المستخدمين من الحسابات الآلية والوهمية، التي تؤثر على مؤشرات التفاعل الحقيقي للمشاهير وصناع المحتوى والعلامات التجارية.