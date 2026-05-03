في حادثة صدمت الأوساط التعلمية وأثارت غضباً عارماً في الشارع العراقي، تحولت رحلة طالبة السنة الأولى في كلية طب الأسنان «بتول» من مستقبل واعد إلى مأساة مفاجئة. رحلت بتول في الثانية فجراً بعد صراع مرير مع المرض، وسط اتهامات لعائلتها تشير إلى أن «ساندوتش» من كافتيريا كليتها كان هو القاتل الخفي الذي أنهى حياتها.

من الوجبة إلى العناية المركزة

بدأت القصة، وفقاً لرواية ذوي الطالبة، عندما تناولت «بتول» وجبة سريعة من كافتيريا كلية اليرموك في ديالى. لم تكن تعلم أنها وجبتها الأخيرة، فبعد فترة وجيزة، بدأت صحتها بالتدهور بشكل حاد وسريع، مما استدعى نقلها إلى العناية المركزة في مستشفى «بعقوبة العام». وهناك، دخلت «بتول» في صراعٍ مع الموت لأسابيع، انتهى بفشل كلوي وتعطل وظائف أعضائها، لتعلن وفاتها وسط صدمة محبيها.

فور انتشار الخبر، اشتعلت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بمطالبات واسعة بفتح تحقيق فوري ومحاسبة المسؤولين عن سلامة الأغذية داخل المؤسسات التعليمية. لكن القصة اتخذت منعطفاً غامضاً بعد تصريحات رسمية، إذ نفى النائب محمد بياتي ربط الوفاة بالتسمم الغذائي بشكل قاطع، مؤكداً أن الفحوصات الطبية لم تخرج بنتيجة حاسمة بعد، وهو ما زاد من حيرة الرأي العام.

وبين رواية العائلة التي تصر على «ساندوتش الموت» سبباً مباشراً، وتصريحات رسمية تدعو للتريث وانتظار النتائج، يظل السؤال الذي يطارد العراقيين: هل كان هناك خلل صحي لم يُكشف عنه؟ ولماذا تأخر التقرير الطبي في حسم قضية أثارت كل هذا الجدل؟

رحلت بتول، لكن قضيتها أصبحت صرخةً لإعادة فتح ملف الرقابة الصحية في المؤسسات التعليمية؛ لضمان ألّا تتكرر فاجعة «ساندوتش الموت» مع طالبٍ آخر.