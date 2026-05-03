In an incident that shocked the educational community and sparked widespread outrage in Iraqi streets, the journey of first-year dental student "Batool" turned from a promising future into a sudden tragedy. Batool passed away at two in the morning after a bitter struggle with illness, amid accusations against her family suggesting that a "sandwich" from her college cafeteria was the hidden killer that ended her life.

From the Meal to Intensive Care

The story began, according to the student's relatives, when "Batool" had a fast meal from the cafeteria of Al-Yarmouk College in Diyala. She did not know it would be her last meal, as shortly after, her health began to deteriorate sharply and rapidly, necessitating her transfer to the intensive care unit at "Baquba General Hospital." There, "Batool" entered a battle with death for weeks, ending in kidney failure and organ dysfunction, leading to her death amidst the shock of her loved ones.

As soon as the news spread, social media platforms erupted with widespread calls for an immediate investigation and accountability for those responsible for food safety within educational institutions. However, the story took a mysterious turn after official statements, as MP Mohammed Bayati categorically denied linking the death to food poisoning, asserting that medical tests had not yielded a conclusive result yet, which further confused public opinion.

Between the family's narrative insisting that the "sandwich of death" was a direct cause and official statements urging caution and waiting for results, the question that haunts Iraqis remains: Was there an undisclosed health issue? And why was the medical report delayed in resolving a case that has stirred so much controversy?

Batool has departed, but her case has become a cry to reopen the file on health inspections in educational institutions; to ensure that the tragedy of the "sandwich of death" does not repeat with another student.