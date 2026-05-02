أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية اعتماد أول علاج مخصص للملاريا لدى الرضع، في خطوة تاريخية تمهّد لاستخدامه على نطاق واسع عالميًا، خصوصًا في المناطق الأكثر تضررًا من المرض.

ويُعد هذا القرار تطورًا مهمًا في ظل غياب علاج آمن للأطفال دون سن 6 أشهر، رغم أن ما يصل إلى 18% من الرضع في بعض مناطق أفريقيا يصابون بالملاريا.

وسجل العالم نحو 610 آلاف وفاة بسبب المرض في عام 2024، كان ثلاثة أرباعها تقريبًا بين الأطفال دون الخامسة في القارة الأفريقية.

سد فجوة علاجية خطيرة

وحتى الآن، كان يتم علاج الرضع باستخدام أدوية مخصصة لأطفال أكبر سنًا، ما يزيد من مخاطر الأخطاء في الجرعات والآثار الجانبية السامة.

لكن الدواء الجديد، المعروف باسم Coartem Baby، يوفّر حلًا مناسبًا، إذ يمكن استخدامه للأطفال الذين لا يتجاوز وزنهم 2 كيلوغرام، ويأتي في شكل أقراص بنكهة الكرز يمكن إذابتها في السوائل، بما في ذلك حليب الأم، ما يسهل إعطاءه للرضع.

ويحتوي الدواء على مزيج من مادتي أرتيميثير و لوميفانترين، وهما من الأدوية الفعالة في مكافحة طفيليات الملاريا.



خطوة نحو تغيير الواقع الصحي

من جانبه، وصف المدير العام للمنظمة تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس هذه الخطوة بأنها تحول في مسار مكافحة المرض، مشيرًا إلى أن الملاريا لطالما حرمت العائلات من أطفالها وسلبت المجتمعات صحتها وأملها، لكن هذا الواقع بدأ يتغير.

ويحمل اعتماد الدواء ضمن برنامج التأهيل المسبق للمنظمة دلالة على استيفائه معايير الجودة والسلامة والفعالية، ما يسمح بشرائه وتوزيعه عبر الأنظمة الصحية في الدول ذات معدلات الإصابة المرتفعة، خصوصًا في أفريقيا جنوب الصحراء.

تعاون دولي وجهود بحثية

وتم تطوير العلاج بالتعاون بين شركة Novartis ومنظمة Medicines for Malaria Venture، في إطار جهود بحثية حديثة أثبتت أن الرضع ليسوا محصنين كما كان يُعتقد سابقًا.

وأكدت المنظمة المطوّرة أن الدواء سيكون متاحًا في الدول الموبوءة بأسعار منخفضة وعلى أساس غير ربحي إلى حد كبير.

قصص واقعية تعكس الأثر

وفي غانا، التي بدأت بالفعل استخدام العلاج، كان الطفل «ووندر» من أوائل المستفيدين، حيث تلقى الدواء بعمر 12 أسبوعًا بعد إصابته بحمى شديدة نتيجة الملاريا، ليتعافى لاحقًا ويعيش بصحة جيدة.

ويؤكد الأطباء أن توفر علاج مخصص وآمن للرضع يمثل نقلة نوعية، إذ كان التعامل مع هذه الحالات سابقًا محفوفًا بالقلق وقلة الخيارات.

آفاق أوسع لمكافحة الملاريا

وتأتي هذه الخطوة بالتوازي مع تطورات أخرى، مثل اللقاحات الجديدة، وأدوات التشخيص المتقدمة، وشبكات الحماية من البعوض، ما يعزز فرص السيطرة على المرض عالميًا.

ويرى خبراء الصحة أن هذا الإنجاز يمثل محطة مهمة نحو تقليل وفيات الأطفال، وقد يكون بداية مرحلة جديدة في الحرب ضد أحد أخطر الأمراض المعدية في العالم.