Specialized medical sources have reported that hair loss observed by some patients after gastric sleeve surgeries is a common and temporary condition, associated with acute physiological changes in the body, primarily rapid weight loss and deficiency in essential nutrients, according to recent scientific reports in the field of obesity surgery and nutritional therapy.

Doctors explained that this condition is medically known as Telogen Effluvium, where hair enters the shedding phase due to the stress the body experiences after surgery, leading to noticeable hair loss that typically begins 3 to 6 months post-operation. They indicated that this type of hair loss differs from the genetic baldness known as Androgenetic Alopecia, as it is temporary and generally distributed across the scalp, without a specific pattern.

According to what Mayo Clinic mentioned, deficiencies in protein, iron, zinc, and vitamins D and B12 are among the main causes associated with hair loss after major surgeries, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the prescribed nutritional supplements after the sleeve surgery to reduce these symptoms.