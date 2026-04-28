أفادت مصادر طبية متخصصة، أن تساقط الشعر الذي يلاحظه بعض المرضى بعد عمليات تكميم المعدة يُعد حالة شائعة ومؤقتة، ترتبط بتغيرات فسيولوجية حادة في الجسم، أبرزها فقدان الوزن السريع ونقص العناصر الغذائية الأساسية، وفق ما تشير إليه تقارير علمية حديثة في مجال جراحة السمنة والتغذية العلاجية.
وأوضح أطباء، أن هذه الحالة تُعرف طبياً باسم Telogen Effluvium، إذ يدخل الشعر في مرحلة السقوط نتيجة الضغط الذي يتعرض له الجسم بعد الجراحة، ما يؤدي إلى تساقط ملحوظ يبدأ عادة بعد 3 إلى 6 أشهر من العملية. وبيّنوا، أن هذا النوع من التساقط يختلف عن الصلع الوراثي المعروف بـ Androgenetic Alopecia، إذ يكون مؤقتاً وموزعاً عموماً على فروة الرأس، دون نمط محدد.
وبحسب ما ذكرته Mayo Clinic، فإن نقص البروتين والحديد والزنك وفيتاميني D وB12 يعد من أبرز الأسباب المرتبطة بتساقط الشعر بعد العمليات الجراحية الكبرى، مشددة على أهمية الالتزام بالمكملات الغذائية الموصوفة بعد التكميم لتقليل هذه الأعراض.
Specialized medical sources have reported that hair loss observed by some patients after gastric sleeve surgeries is a common and temporary condition, associated with acute physiological changes in the body, primarily rapid weight loss and deficiency in essential nutrients, according to recent scientific reports in the field of obesity surgery and nutritional therapy.
Doctors explained that this condition is medically known as Telogen Effluvium, where hair enters the shedding phase due to the stress the body experiences after surgery, leading to noticeable hair loss that typically begins 3 to 6 months post-operation. They indicated that this type of hair loss differs from the genetic baldness known as Androgenetic Alopecia, as it is temporary and generally distributed across the scalp, without a specific pattern.
According to what Mayo Clinic mentioned, deficiencies in protein, iron, zinc, and vitamins D and B12 are among the main causes associated with hair loss after major surgeries, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the prescribed nutritional supplements after the sleeve surgery to reduce these symptoms.