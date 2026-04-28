أفادت مصادر طبية متخصصة، أن تساقط الشعر الذي يلاحظه بعض المرضى بعد عمليات تكميم المعدة يُعد حالة شائعة ومؤقتة، ترتبط بتغيرات فسيولوجية حادة في الجسم، أبرزها فقدان الوزن السريع ونقص العناصر الغذائية الأساسية، وفق ما تشير إليه تقارير علمية حديثة في مجال جراحة السمنة والتغذية العلاجية.

وأوضح أطباء، أن هذه الحالة تُعرف طبياً باسم Telogen Effluvium، إذ يدخل الشعر في مرحلة السقوط نتيجة الضغط الذي يتعرض له الجسم بعد الجراحة، ما يؤدي إلى تساقط ملحوظ يبدأ عادة بعد 3 إلى 6 أشهر من العملية. وبيّنوا، أن هذا النوع من التساقط يختلف عن الصلع الوراثي المعروف بـ Androgenetic Alopecia، إذ يكون مؤقتاً وموزعاً عموماً على فروة الرأس، دون نمط محدد.

وبحسب ما ذكرته Mayo Clinic، فإن نقص البروتين والحديد والزنك وفيتاميني D وB12 يعد من أبرز الأسباب المرتبطة بتساقط الشعر بعد العمليات الجراحية الكبرى، مشددة على أهمية الالتزام بالمكملات الغذائية الموصوفة بعد التكميم لتقليل هذه الأعراض.