في مشهدٍ أثار موجة من الغضب العارم عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، تحولت بيوت الله (التي تُعد ملاذاً للطمأنينة) إلى مسرحٍ لجرائم لا تفرق بين قداسة «لحظة الخشوع» ودناءة «فعل السرقة». لم تعد هذه الوقائع حوادث فردية، بل تحولت إلى ظاهرة وثقتها كاميرات المراقبة، لتسقط معها أقنعة لصوصٍ استغلوا غفلة المصلين لتنفيذ مخططاتهم.

بدأت الشرارة من محافظة دمياط، حيث أظهر الفيديو لصاً يتظاهر بالصلاة بجانب أحد المصلين، منتظراً «لحظة السجود» ليختطف هاتفه المحمول بكل هدوء ويغادر المكان، وكأن شيئاً لم يكن. لم يكد الرأي العام يستوعب الصدمة، حتى ظهرت واقعة أخرى أكثر دقة في منطقة فيصل بمحافظة الجيزة، حيث وثق مقطع فيديو عملية سرقة «مراوح» من داخل مسجد، في تصرف يعكس جرأة غريبة.

في كلتا الحالتين، لم تكن التحريات الأمنية هي البداية، بل كان «الفيديو المتداول» هو المحرك الأول. تحركت الأجهزة الأمنية بوزارة الداخلية المصرية بسرعة فائقة فور رصد تلك المقاطع التي تحولت في ساعات إلى شرارة غضب شعبي.

  • في واقعة دمياط: قادت المشاهد المصورة إلى تتبع خط سير المتهم وإسقاطه في قبضة العدالة، ليعترف بجريمته التي استغل فيها «لحظات الروحانية» في المسجد.
  • في واقعة الجيزة: تم تحديد هوية المتهم وضبطه، مع كشف ملابسات التصرف في المسروقات.

ويرى المراقبون أن حالة الغضب الشعبي لا تنبع فقط من قيمة المسروقات، بل من «قدسية المكان». فالمساجد في مصر تعتمد في أمنها على «ثقة المصلين»، وهو ما استغله اللصوص لدخول المكان والتحرك بداخله دون إثارة أي ريبة.

لقد أثبتت هذه الوقائع أن «العين الإلكترونية» أصبحت السلاح الأقوى في مواجهة الانفلات في الأماكن العامة. ورغم نجاح الأمن في ضبط الجناة، إلا أن هذه المشاهد أعادت فتح نقاش مجتمعي حول ضرورة تأمين المساجد بشكل أكبر، وحول حدود استغلال «الأمان» في بيوت الله.

في النهاية، سقط لصوص المساجد في قبضة القانون، لكن فيديوهاتهم ظلت شاهداً على زمنٍ أصبحت فيه الكاميرا هي العين التي لا تنام، والحكم الذي لا يخطئ.