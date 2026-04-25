في مشهدٍ أثار موجة من الغضب العارم عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، تحولت بيوت الله (التي تُعد ملاذاً للطمأنينة) إلى مسرحٍ لجرائم لا تفرق بين قداسة «لحظة الخشوع» ودناءة «فعل السرقة». لم تعد هذه الوقائع حوادث فردية، بل تحولت إلى ظاهرة وثقتها كاميرات المراقبة، لتسقط معها أقنعة لصوصٍ استغلوا غفلة المصلين لتنفيذ مخططاتهم.
بدأت الشرارة من محافظة دمياط، حيث أظهر الفيديو لصاً يتظاهر بالصلاة بجانب أحد المصلين، منتظراً «لحظة السجود» ليختطف هاتفه المحمول بكل هدوء ويغادر المكان، وكأن شيئاً لم يكن. لم يكد الرأي العام يستوعب الصدمة، حتى ظهرت واقعة أخرى أكثر دقة في منطقة فيصل بمحافظة الجيزة، حيث وثق مقطع فيديو عملية سرقة «مراوح» من داخل مسجد، في تصرف يعكس جرأة غريبة.
في كلتا الحالتين، لم تكن التحريات الأمنية هي البداية، بل كان «الفيديو المتداول» هو المحرك الأول. تحركت الأجهزة الأمنية بوزارة الداخلية المصرية بسرعة فائقة فور رصد تلك المقاطع التي تحولت في ساعات إلى شرارة غضب شعبي.
- في واقعة دمياط: قادت المشاهد المصورة إلى تتبع خط سير المتهم وإسقاطه في قبضة العدالة، ليعترف بجريمته التي استغل فيها «لحظات الروحانية» في المسجد.
- في واقعة الجيزة: تم تحديد هوية المتهم وضبطه، مع كشف ملابسات التصرف في المسروقات.
ويرى المراقبون أن حالة الغضب الشعبي لا تنبع فقط من قيمة المسروقات، بل من «قدسية المكان». فالمساجد في مصر تعتمد في أمنها على «ثقة المصلين»، وهو ما استغله اللصوص لدخول المكان والتحرك بداخله دون إثارة أي ريبة.
لقد أثبتت هذه الوقائع أن «العين الإلكترونية» أصبحت السلاح الأقوى في مواجهة الانفلات في الأماكن العامة. ورغم نجاح الأمن في ضبط الجناة، إلا أن هذه المشاهد أعادت فتح نقاش مجتمعي حول ضرورة تأمين المساجد بشكل أكبر، وحول حدود استغلال «الأمان» في بيوت الله.
في النهاية، سقط لصوص المساجد في قبضة القانون، لكن فيديوهاتهم ظلت شاهداً على زمنٍ أصبحت فيه الكاميرا هي العين التي لا تنام، والحكم الذي لا يخطئ.
In a scene that sparked a wave of outrage across social media platforms in Egypt, houses of worship (which are considered sanctuaries of tranquility) have turned into a stage for crimes that do not differentiate between the sanctity of a "moment of devotion" and the baseness of "the act of theft." These incidents are no longer isolated occurrences; they have transformed into a phenomenon documented by surveillance cameras, revealing the masks of thieves who exploited the inattentiveness of worshippers to execute their schemes.
The spark began in Damietta Governorate, where a video showed a thief pretending to pray next to a worshipper, waiting for the "moment of prostration" to quietly snatch his mobile phone and leave the place as if nothing had happened. Just as the public began to absorb the shock, another incident emerged, more precise, in the Faisal area of Giza Governorate, where a video captured the theft of "fans" from inside a mosque, in an act that reflects a strange boldness.
In both cases, the security investigations were not the starting point; rather, it was the "circulating video" that served as the primary catalyst. The security apparatus of the Egyptian Ministry of Interior acted swiftly upon spotting these clips, which transformed within hours into a spark of public anger.
- In the Damietta incident: The recorded footage led to tracking the suspect's movements and capturing him in the grip of justice, where he confessed to his crime of exploiting "moments of spirituality" in the mosque.
- In the Giza incident: The suspect's identity was established and he was apprehended, with the circumstances of the handling of the stolen goods revealed.
Observers believe that the public outrage stems not only from the value of the stolen items but also from the "sanctity of the place." Mosques in Egypt rely on the "trust of worshippers" for their security, which thieves exploited to enter the premises and move around without raising any suspicion.
These incidents have proven that the "electronic eye" has become the strongest weapon in combating chaos in public places. Despite the security forces' success in apprehending the perpetrators, these scenes have reopened a societal discussion about the necessity of enhancing security in mosques and the limits of exploiting "safety" in houses of worship.
In the end, the mosque thieves fell into the grip of the law, but their videos remain a testament to an era where the camera is the eye that never sleeps, and the judgment that never errs.