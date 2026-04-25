In a scene that sparked a wave of outrage across social media platforms in Egypt, houses of worship (which are considered sanctuaries of tranquility) have turned into a stage for crimes that do not differentiate between the sanctity of a "moment of devotion" and the baseness of "the act of theft." These incidents are no longer isolated occurrences; they have transformed into a phenomenon documented by surveillance cameras, revealing the masks of thieves who exploited the inattentiveness of worshippers to execute their schemes.

The spark began in Damietta Governorate, where a video showed a thief pretending to pray next to a worshipper, waiting for the "moment of prostration" to quietly snatch his mobile phone and leave the place as if nothing had happened. Just as the public began to absorb the shock, another incident emerged, more precise, in the Faisal area of Giza Governorate, where a video captured the theft of "fans" from inside a mosque, in an act that reflects a strange boldness.

In both cases, the security investigations were not the starting point; rather, it was the "circulating video" that served as the primary catalyst. The security apparatus of the Egyptian Ministry of Interior acted swiftly upon spotting these clips, which transformed within hours into a spark of public anger.

In the Damietta incident: The recorded footage led to tracking the suspect's movements and capturing him in the grip of justice, where he confessed to his crime of exploiting "moments of spirituality" in the mosque.

In the Giza incident: The suspect's identity was established and he was apprehended, with the circumstances of the handling of the stolen goods revealed.

Observers believe that the public outrage stems not only from the value of the stolen items but also from the "sanctity of the place." Mosques in Egypt rely on the "trust of worshippers" for their security, which thieves exploited to enter the premises and move around without raising any suspicion.

These incidents have proven that the "electronic eye" has become the strongest weapon in combating chaos in public places. Despite the security forces' success in apprehending the perpetrators, these scenes have reopened a societal discussion about the necessity of enhancing security in mosques and the limits of exploiting "safety" in houses of worship.

In the end, the mosque thieves fell into the grip of the law, but their videos remain a testament to an era where the camera is the eye that never sleeps, and the judgment that never errs.