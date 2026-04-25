In an incident that seemed like a comedic movie scene gone out of control, a parking lot in the state of Florida, USA, turned into a "slaughterhouse" for luxury cars. The protagonist was a woman driving a terrifyingly massive modified Chevrolet Silverado, while the victim was a black Lamborghini Huracán valued at around £250,000, which was completely crushed under the giant wheels in seconds.

As businessman Ramon Ferrer was trying to park his low sports car, he was suddenly hit by the truck driven by the woman, which entered the lot at high speed. The stark height difference between the two vehicles created a deadly "blind spot" for the driver, who did not see the Lamborghini in her path, allowing the massive wheels to roll over the front of the luxury car, turning it into a pile of crushed metal.

Footage that spread like wildfire showed the driver exiting the truck in a state of complete shock, with her hands on her head, unable to comprehend the magnitude of the disaster she had caused. Fortunately, everyone miraculously survived the incident without any injuries, with the damage limited to the "luxurious metal" that was ruthlessly crushed.

On social media platforms, followers were divided between those sympathizing with the driver who lost her way due to the "blind spot," and those reopening an (old-new) discussion about the suitability of massive modified trucks for women driving in tight spaces, and whether the giant size hides much greater risks than the aggressive appearance.