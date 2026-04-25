في حادثة بدت كأنها مشهد سينمائي كوميدي خرج عن السيطرة، تحول موقف سيارات في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية إلى ساحة «إبادة» للسيارات الفارهة. البطلة هي امرأة كانت تقود شاحنة «شيفروليه سيلفرادو» معدلة بضخامة مرعبة، أما الضحية فكانت سيارة «لامبورغيني هوراكان» سوداء تقدر قيمتها بنحو 250 ألف جنيه إسترليني، تم سحقها بالكامل تحت العجلات العملاقة في ثوانٍ.

بينما كان رجل الأعمال رامون فيرير يحاول ركن سيارته الرياضية المنخفضة، داهمته الشاحنة التي تقودها السيدة بدخولٍ سريع إلى الموقف. الفارق الصارخ في الارتفاع بين المركبتين خلق «نقطة عمياء» قاتلة للسائقة، فلم تشاهد اللامبورغيني في طريقها، لتصعد العجلات الضخمة فوق مقدمة السيارة الفارهة، محولة إياها إلى كومة من المعدن المحطم.

وأظهر لقطات متداولة انتشرت كالنار في الهشيم، لحظة خروج السائقة من الشاحنة وهي في حالة ذهول تام، واضعة يديها على رأسها غير مستوعبة حجم الكارثة التي تسببت بها. ولحسن الحظ، نجا الجميع من الحادثة بأعجوبة دون أي إصابات بشرية، ليقتصر الضرر على «المعدن الفاخر» الذي تم سحقه بلا رحمة.

وعلى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، انقسم المتابعون بين متعاطف مع السائقة التي ضلت طريقها بسبب «النقطة العمياء»، وبين من أعاد فتح نقاش (قديم-جديد) حول ملاءمة الشاحنات المعدلة الضخمة لقيادة النساء في الأماكن الضيقة، وما إذا كان الحجم العملاق يخفي وراءه مخاطر أكبر بكثير من المنظر الهجومي.