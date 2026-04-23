في لحظات تحوّل فيها الهواء إلى تهديد صامت، استيقظت ولاية فرجينيا الغربية في أمريكا على حادثة مرعبة بدأت برائحة غريبة وانتهت بسقوط ضحايا ونقل العشرات إلى المستشفى.

القصة بدأت داخل منشأة كيميائية قرب مدينة تشارلستون، حيث كانت عملية تنظيف روتينية تُجرى داخل موقع صناعي تابع لشركة تعمل في معالجة المواد الكيميائية. لكن ما كان يفترض أن يكون إجراءً عاديا، خرج عن السيطرة بشكل مفاجئ، ليتحول إلى تفاعل خطير أطلق غازا شديد السمية في الأجواء.

وخلال دقائق، انتشر الغاز في محيط المنشأة، ودفع السلطات إلى إصدار تحذير عاجل للسكان بالبقاء داخل منازلهم ضمن دائرة نصف قطرها ميل واحد. حتى الحرم الجامعي القريب لم يكن بمنأى عن الخطر، حيث شملته تعليمات الطوارئ وسط حالة من القلق والترقب.

وداخل الموقع، كانت المشاهد أكثر قسوة. ففرق الطوارئ عثرت على أشخاص فاقدين للوعي، بعضهم كان يحتاج إلى إنعاش فوري. ومع تصاعد الفوضى، تأكدت أسوأ المخاوف بوفاة شخصين، وإصابة أكثر من 20 آخرين، بينهم سبعة من رجال الإنقاذ الذين واجهوا الخطر مباشرة.

وكشفت التحقيقات الأولية أن التفاعل العنيف وقع بين حمض النيتريك ومادة أخرى، ما أدى إلى انبعاث غاز «كبريتيد الهيدروجين»، وهو من أخطر الغازات السامة القادرة على إسقاط الإنسان خلال وقت قصير، وقد يسبب الوفاة في حال التعرض لتركيزات عالية.

لم يحتج سكان المنطقة إلى تقارير طبية لفهم ما يحدث؛ لأن رائحة نفاذة شبيهة برائحة حيوان الـ «skunk» ملأت الأجواء، معلنة وجود هذا الغاز القاتل، ما زاد من حالة الهلع بين الأهالي.

وفي المقابل، تحركت الجهات الرسمية بسرعة لاحتواء الحادثة، حيث أكد حاكم الولاية أن سلامة السكان تمثل أولوية قصوى، مع نشر فرق البيئة والصحة لمتابعة الوضع ميدانيا ومنع تفاقمه.

ورغم السيطرة الأولية، فإن الأسئلة الكبرى لا تزال مفتوحة: كيف تحولت عملية تنظيف إلى كارثة؟ وهل تم الالتزام بإجراءات السلامة داخل المنشأة؟

الإجابات قد تحملها التحقيقات المرتقبة، لكن المؤكد أن هذه الحادثة أعادت تسليط الضوء على المخاطر الخفية للصناعات الكيميائية، حين يتحول خطأ صغير إلى تهديد قاتل في لحظات.