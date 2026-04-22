تجري شركة الذكاء الاصطناعي أنثروبيك، تحقيقًا بشأن مزاعم تفيد بوصول مجموعة صغيرة من الأفراد إلى نموذجها المتقدم Claude Mythos، والذي تصفه الشركة بأنه قوي للغاية ولا يمكن طرحه للاستخدام العام.
وأوضحت الشركة، في بيان رسمي، أنها تحقق في تقارير عن وصول غير مصرح به إلى نسخة تجريبية من النموذج عبر بيئة أحد مزودي الخدمات الخارجيين، وذلك ردًا على تقارير إعلامية أفادت بأن مستخدمين في منتدى خاص تمكنوا من استخدام النموذج دون الحصول على التصاريح اللازمة.
ورغم عدم وجود مؤشرات حتى الآن على وصول جهات خبيثة إلى النظام، أكدت الشركة أنها لا تملك أدلة على تعرض أنظمتها للاختراق. إلا أن الواقعة تثير تساؤلات بشأن قدرة شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي الكبرى على حماية نماذجها المتقدمة من الوصول غير المصرح به.
وتشير تقديرات خبراء إلى أن الحادثة قد تكون ناتجة عن سوء استخدام صلاحيات الوصول، وليس اختراقًا تقنيًا تقليديًا، وفقًا للرئيسة التنفيذية لشركة SmartTech رالوكا ساشيانو.
وكانت أنثروبيك قد أتاحت نموذج Mythos لعدد محدود من شركات التكنولوجيا والقطاع المالي، بهدف مساعدتها على اختبار أنظمتها الأمنية، نظرًا لقدرات النموذج على اكتشاف الثغرات واستغلالها، إلا أن ذلك يعتمد بشكل كبير على مدى التزام هذه الشركات بتأمين صلاحيات الوصول داخليًا.
ووفق التقرير، فإن الشخص الذي يُعتقد أنه وراء الوصول غير المصرح به كان يمتلك بالفعل صلاحية الاطلاع على نماذج الشركة عبر عمله مع جهة متعاقدة، ما أتاح له استغلال تلك الصلاحيات.
كما أشار التقرير إلى أن المجموعة استخدمت النموذج بالفعل، لكنها امتنعت عن تنفيذ هجمات إلكترونية لتجنب اكتشافها.
وحذرت ساشيانو من أن الوصول إلى أدوات ذكاء اصطناعي قوية خارج نطاق الضوابط المقررة لا تمثل مجرد حادثة أمنية، بل قد يؤدي إلى انتشار قدرات يمكن استخدامها في الاحتيال أو الهجمات الإلكترونية.

مخاوف وتحذيرات

في المقابل، قدم رئيس المركز الوطني للأمن السيبراني في المملكة المتحدة ريتشارد هورن، رؤية أكثر توازنًا، معتبرًا أن أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة يمكن أن تكون "إيجابية في مجملها" إذا جرى تأمينها بشكل صحيح.
وخلال مؤتمر كبير للأمن السيبراني، اليوم (الأربعاء)، دعا هورن إلى عدم الخوف من التهديدات الجديدة، بل التركيز على أساسيات الأمن السيبراني مثل تحديث الأنظمة وسد الثغرات.
من جانبه، حث وزير الأمن البريطاني دان جارفيس شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي على التعاون مع الحكومات لضمان استخدام هذه التقنيات في حماية البنى التحتية الحيوية.
وتأتي هذه التطورات في وقت تتزايد فيه المخاوف من استخدام تقنيات "الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدم" في الهجمات السيبرانية، خاصة في ظل تصاعد التهديدات المرتبطة بدول مثل روسيا والصين.
كما أشار التقرير إلى أن نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي الأكثر تقدمًا يتم تطويرها خارج المملكة المتحدة، في دول مثل الولايات المتحدة والصين، ما يجعل الحكومات تعتمد على شركات خاصة مثل Anthropic للحصول على هذه التقنيات دون سيطرة كاملة على تطويرها أو نشرها.
وفي السياق ذاته، طورت شركة OpenAI نموذجًا متخصصًا في الأمن السيبراني يُعرف باسم GPT 5.4 Cyber، ما يعكس التنافس المتزايد في هذا المجال الحساس.

ويحذر خبراء من أن الفضاء السيبراني أصبح ساحة رئيسية للصراعات الحديثة، حيث تلعب الهجمات الرقمية دورًا متزايدًا في النزاعات الدولية، ما يجعل تأمين هذه التقنيات أولوية قصوى في المرحلة القادمة.