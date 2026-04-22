كشفت دراسات علمية حديثة أن دواء الأسبرين، الذي يعود استخدامه إلى آلاف السنين ويُعد من أشهر المسكنات، قد يلعب دوراً مهماً في الوقاية من بعض أنواع السرطان ومنع انتشارها داخل الجسم، في نتائج بدأت بالفعل تؤثر على السياسات الصحية في عدد من الدول.
وبحسب شبكة BBC، تبرز قصة البريطاني نيك جيمس، الذي قرر الخضوع لفحوصات جينية بعد وفاة والدته بالسرطان وإصابة عدد من أفراد عائلته بسرطان القولون، وكشفت النتائج أنه يحمل جيناً معيباً يسبب متلازمة لينش، وهي حالة تزيد بشكل كبير من خطر الإصابة بسرطان الأمعاء.
لكن الأمل جاء من اتجاه غير متوقع، عندما أصبح جيمس أول مشارك في تجربة سريرية تهدف إلى اختبار ما إذا كانت جرعة يومية من الأسبرين يمكن أن تحمي من الإصابة بالسرطان.
وبعد مرور 10 سنوات، لم يُصب بأي نوع من السرطان حتى الآن، وفقاً للبروفيسور جون بيرن من جامعة نيوكاسل، الذي قاد الدراسة.
وتشير التقديرات إلى أن ما بين 10% و80% من المصابين بمتلازمة لينش قد يصابون بسرطان القولون خلال حياتهم، إلا أن نتائج التجربة أظهرت أن تناول الأسبرين بانتظام قد يقلل هذا الخطر إلى النصف.
ورغم أن فكرة استخدام الأسبرين للوقاية من السرطان بدت في البداية غير مؤكدة، فإن الأدلة العلمية تراكمت خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
وقد دفعت هذه النتائج بعض الدول إلى تعديل إرشاداتها الطبية، لتوصي باستخدام جرعات منخفضة من الدواء كإجراء وقائي للفئات الأكثر عرضة للخطر، مع التأكيد على ضرورة أن يتم ذلك تحت إشراف طبي.
جذور تاريخية عميقة
يعود أصل الأسبرين إلى حضارات قديمة، إذ استخدمت مستخلصات شجرة الصفصاف في بلاد ما بين النهرين قبل أكثر من 4 آلاف عام، لاحتوائها على مادة «الساليسين» التي تتحول داخل الجسم إلى حمض الساليسيليك المسكن للألم.
وقد استُخدمت هذه العلاجات أيضاً في حضارات مصر القديمة واليونان وروما، وفي العصر الحديث، بدأ تطوير الأسبرين بصيغته الحالية في القرن التاسع عشر.
فوائد تتجاوز تسكين الألم
ولم يقتصر دور الأسبرين على تسكين الألم، بل تبين لاحقاً أنه يساعد في الوقاية من أمراض القلب عبر تقليل تجلط الدم، كما أظهرت دراسات منذ سبعينيات القرن الماضي أنه قد يحد من انتشار السرطان، خصوصاً من خلال منع عملية «النقائل» (انتشار الورم إلى أجزاء أخرى من الجسم).
وفي دراسة بارزة نُشرت عام 2020، تابع فريق بقيادة جون بيرن 861 مريضاً بمتلازمة لينش لمدة 10 سنوات، ووجد أن تناول جرعة يومية من الأسبرين لمدة عامين على الأقل خفّض خطر الإصابة بسرطان القولون بنسبة تصل إلى 50%.
كما أظهرت دراسات أحدث أن الجرعات المنخفضة (بين 75 و100 ملغ) قد تكون فعالة بنفس القدر، مع آثار جانبية أقل، مثل تقليل خطر النزيف أو قرحة المعدة.
وفي السويد، أدت نتائج دراسة أخرى إلى تغيير الممارسات الطبية، إذ بدأ الأطباء منذ عام 2026 في فحص مرضى سرطان القولون للكشف عن طفرات جينية محددة، وتقديم جرعات منخفضة من الأسبرين للمرضى الذين يحملونها.
كيف يعمل الأسبرين ضد السرطان؟
ولا يزال العلماء يسعون لفهم الآلية الدقيقة، لكن تشير الأبحاث إلى أن الأسبرين يثبط إنزيمات مثل Cox-2 التي تسهم في نمو الخلايا السرطانية، كما قد يساعد في تعزيز قدرة الجهاز المناعي على اكتشاف الخلايا السرطانية، عبر تقليل عوامل تخثر الدم التي قد تخفي هذه الخلايا.
تحذيرات وحدود الاستخدام
ورغم هذه النتائج الواعدة، يحذر الخبراء من تعميم استخدام الأسبرين على الجميع، نظراً لاحتمال حدوث آثار جانبية خطيرة مثل النزيف الداخلي أو قرحة المعدة أو حتى نزيف الدماغ.
ويؤكد الباحثون أن استخدامه يجب أن يقتصر على الفئات الأكثر عرضة للخطر، مثل المصابين بمتلازمة لينش أو من لديهم تاريخ مع سرطان القولون، مع ضرورة استشارة الطبيب قبل البدء في تناوله.
ومع استمرار الأبحاث، قد يكشف الأسبرين مزيداً من الفوائد غير المتوقعة، ما يعزز مكانته كأحد أقدم الأدوية وأكثرها تأثيراً في تاريخ الطب.
Recent scientific studies have revealed that aspirin, which has been used for thousands of years and is considered one of the most famous pain relievers, may play an important role in preventing certain types of cancer and stopping their spread within the body, with results that are already influencing health policies in several countries.
According to the BBC, the story of British man Nick James stands out, as he decided to undergo genetic testing after his mother died of cancer and several family members were diagnosed with colon cancer. The results revealed that he carries a defective gene that causes Lynch syndrome, a condition that significantly increases the risk of developing bowel cancer.
However, hope came from an unexpected direction when James became the first participant in a clinical trial aimed at testing whether a daily dose of aspirin could protect against cancer.
After 10 years, he has not developed any type of cancer so far, according to Professor John Burn from Newcastle University, who led the study.
Estimates suggest that between 10% and 80% of those with Lynch syndrome may develop colon cancer during their lifetime, but the trial results showed that regular aspirin use could reduce this risk by half.
Although the idea of using aspirin for cancer prevention initially seemed uncertain, scientific evidence has accumulated over recent years.
These results have prompted some countries to revise their medical guidelines to recommend low doses of the drug as a preventive measure for high-risk groups, emphasizing that this should be done under medical supervision.
Deep Historical Roots
The origin of aspirin dates back to ancient civilizations, as extracts from the willow tree were used in Mesopotamia over 4,000 years ago, due to their content of "salicin," which converts in the body to salicylic acid, a pain reliever.
These remedies were also used in ancient Egyptian, Greek, and Roman civilizations, and in modern times, the development of aspirin in its current form began in the 19th century.
Benefits Beyond Pain Relief
Aspirin's role is not limited to pain relief; it has also been found to help prevent heart diseases by reducing blood clotting. Studies since the 1970s have shown that it may limit cancer spread, particularly by preventing the process of "metastasis" (the spread of tumors to other parts of the body).
In a prominent study published in 2020, a team led by John Burn followed 861 patients with Lynch syndrome for 10 years and found that taking a daily dose of aspirin for at least two years reduced the risk of developing colon cancer by up to 50%.
More recent studies have shown that low doses (between 75 and 100 mg) may be equally effective, with fewer side effects, such as a reduced risk of bleeding or stomach ulcers.
In Sweden, the results of another study led to changes in medical practices, as doctors began in 2026 to screen colon cancer patients for specific genetic mutations and provide low doses of aspirin to those who carry them.
How does aspirin work against cancer?
Scientists are still striving to understand the precise mechanism, but research indicates that aspirin inhibits enzymes like Cox-2 that contribute to the growth of cancer cells. It may also help enhance the immune system's ability to detect cancer cells by reducing blood clotting factors that may hide these cells.
Warnings and Limits of Use
Despite these promising results, experts warn against generalizing the use of aspirin for everyone, due to the potential for serious side effects such as internal bleeding, stomach ulcers, or even brain hemorrhages.
Researchers emphasize that its use should be limited to high-risk groups, such as those with Lynch syndrome or a history of colon cancer, with a necessity to consult a doctor before starting to take it.
As research continues, aspirin may reveal more unexpected benefits, reinforcing its status as one of the oldest and most impactful drugs in the history of medicine.