Recent scientific studies have revealed that aspirin, which has been used for thousands of years and is considered one of the most famous pain relievers, may play an important role in preventing certain types of cancer and stopping their spread within the body, with results that are already influencing health policies in several countries.

According to the BBC, the story of British man Nick James stands out, as he decided to undergo genetic testing after his mother died of cancer and several family members were diagnosed with colon cancer. The results revealed that he carries a defective gene that causes Lynch syndrome, a condition that significantly increases the risk of developing bowel cancer.

However, hope came from an unexpected direction when James became the first participant in a clinical trial aimed at testing whether a daily dose of aspirin could protect against cancer.

After 10 years, he has not developed any type of cancer so far, according to Professor John Burn from Newcastle University, who led the study.

Estimates suggest that between 10% and 80% of those with Lynch syndrome may develop colon cancer during their lifetime, but the trial results showed that regular aspirin use could reduce this risk by half.

Although the idea of using aspirin for cancer prevention initially seemed uncertain, scientific evidence has accumulated over recent years.

These results have prompted some countries to revise their medical guidelines to recommend low doses of the drug as a preventive measure for high-risk groups, emphasizing that this should be done under medical supervision.

Deep Historical Roots

The origin of aspirin dates back to ancient civilizations, as extracts from the willow tree were used in Mesopotamia over 4,000 years ago, due to their content of "salicin," which converts in the body to salicylic acid, a pain reliever.

These remedies were also used in ancient Egyptian, Greek, and Roman civilizations, and in modern times, the development of aspirin in its current form began in the 19th century.

Benefits Beyond Pain Relief

Aspirin's role is not limited to pain relief; it has also been found to help prevent heart diseases by reducing blood clotting. Studies since the 1970s have shown that it may limit cancer spread, particularly by preventing the process of "metastasis" (the spread of tumors to other parts of the body).

In a prominent study published in 2020, a team led by John Burn followed 861 patients with Lynch syndrome for 10 years and found that taking a daily dose of aspirin for at least two years reduced the risk of developing colon cancer by up to 50%.

More recent studies have shown that low doses (between 75 and 100 mg) may be equally effective, with fewer side effects, such as a reduced risk of bleeding or stomach ulcers.

In Sweden, the results of another study led to changes in medical practices, as doctors began in 2026 to screen colon cancer patients for specific genetic mutations and provide low doses of aspirin to those who carry them.

How does aspirin work against cancer?

Scientists are still striving to understand the precise mechanism, but research indicates that aspirin inhibits enzymes like Cox-2 that contribute to the growth of cancer cells. It may also help enhance the immune system's ability to detect cancer cells by reducing blood clotting factors that may hide these cells.

Warnings and Limits of Use

Despite these promising results, experts warn against generalizing the use of aspirin for everyone, due to the potential for serious side effects such as internal bleeding, stomach ulcers, or even brain hemorrhages.

Researchers emphasize that its use should be limited to high-risk groups, such as those with Lynch syndrome or a history of colon cancer, with a necessity to consult a doctor before starting to take it.

As research continues, aspirin may reveal more unexpected benefits, reinforcing its status as one of the oldest and most impactful drugs in the history of medicine.