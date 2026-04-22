كشفت دراسات علمية حديثة أن دواء الأسبرين، الذي يعود استخدامه إلى آلاف السنين ويُعد من أشهر المسكنات، قد يلعب دوراً مهماً في الوقاية من بعض أنواع السرطان ومنع انتشارها داخل الجسم، في نتائج بدأت بالفعل تؤثر على السياسات الصحية في عدد من الدول.

وبحسب شبكة BBC، تبرز قصة البريطاني نيك جيمس، الذي قرر الخضوع لفحوصات جينية بعد وفاة والدته بالسرطان وإصابة عدد من أفراد عائلته بسرطان القولون، وكشفت النتائج أنه يحمل جيناً معيباً يسبب متلازمة لينش، وهي حالة تزيد بشكل كبير من خطر الإصابة بسرطان الأمعاء.

لكن الأمل جاء من اتجاه غير متوقع، عندما أصبح جيمس أول مشارك في تجربة سريرية تهدف إلى اختبار ما إذا كانت جرعة يومية من الأسبرين يمكن أن تحمي من الإصابة بالسرطان.

وبعد مرور 10 سنوات، لم يُصب بأي نوع من السرطان حتى الآن، وفقاً للبروفيسور جون بيرن من جامعة نيوكاسل، الذي قاد الدراسة.

وتشير التقديرات إلى أن ما بين 10% و80% من المصابين بمتلازمة لينش قد يصابون بسرطان القولون خلال حياتهم، إلا أن نتائج التجربة أظهرت أن تناول الأسبرين بانتظام قد يقلل هذا الخطر إلى النصف.

ورغم أن فكرة استخدام الأسبرين للوقاية من السرطان بدت في البداية غير مؤكدة، فإن الأدلة العلمية تراكمت خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

وقد دفعت هذه النتائج بعض الدول إلى تعديل إرشاداتها الطبية، لتوصي باستخدام جرعات منخفضة من الدواء كإجراء وقائي للفئات الأكثر عرضة للخطر، مع التأكيد على ضرورة أن يتم ذلك تحت إشراف طبي.

جذور تاريخية عميقة

يعود أصل الأسبرين إلى حضارات قديمة، إذ استخدمت مستخلصات شجرة الصفصاف في بلاد ما بين النهرين قبل أكثر من 4 آلاف عام، لاحتوائها على مادة «الساليسين» التي تتحول داخل الجسم إلى حمض الساليسيليك المسكن للألم.

وقد استُخدمت هذه العلاجات أيضاً في حضارات مصر القديمة واليونان وروما، وفي العصر الحديث، بدأ تطوير الأسبرين بصيغته الحالية في القرن التاسع عشر.

فوائد تتجاوز تسكين الألم

ولم يقتصر دور الأسبرين على تسكين الألم، بل تبين لاحقاً أنه يساعد في الوقاية من أمراض القلب عبر تقليل تجلط الدم، كما أظهرت دراسات منذ سبعينيات القرن الماضي أنه قد يحد من انتشار السرطان، خصوصاً من خلال منع عملية «النقائل» (انتشار الورم إلى أجزاء أخرى من الجسم).

وفي دراسة بارزة نُشرت عام 2020، تابع فريق بقيادة جون بيرن 861 مريضاً بمتلازمة لينش لمدة 10 سنوات، ووجد أن تناول جرعة يومية من الأسبرين لمدة عامين على الأقل خفّض خطر الإصابة بسرطان القولون بنسبة تصل إلى 50%.

كما أظهرت دراسات أحدث أن الجرعات المنخفضة (بين 75 و100 ملغ) قد تكون فعالة بنفس القدر، مع آثار جانبية أقل، مثل تقليل خطر النزيف أو قرحة المعدة.

وفي السويد، أدت نتائج دراسة أخرى إلى تغيير الممارسات الطبية، إذ بدأ الأطباء منذ عام 2026 في فحص مرضى سرطان القولون للكشف عن طفرات جينية محددة، وتقديم جرعات منخفضة من الأسبرين للمرضى الذين يحملونها.

كيف يعمل الأسبرين ضد السرطان؟

ولا يزال العلماء يسعون لفهم الآلية الدقيقة، لكن تشير الأبحاث إلى أن الأسبرين يثبط إنزيمات مثل Cox-2 التي تسهم في نمو الخلايا السرطانية، كما قد يساعد في تعزيز قدرة الجهاز المناعي على اكتشاف الخلايا السرطانية، عبر تقليل عوامل تخثر الدم التي قد تخفي هذه الخلايا.

تحذيرات وحدود الاستخدام

ورغم هذه النتائج الواعدة، يحذر الخبراء من تعميم استخدام الأسبرين على الجميع، نظراً لاحتمال حدوث آثار جانبية خطيرة مثل النزيف الداخلي أو قرحة المعدة أو حتى نزيف الدماغ.

ويؤكد الباحثون أن استخدامه يجب أن يقتصر على الفئات الأكثر عرضة للخطر، مثل المصابين بمتلازمة لينش أو من لديهم تاريخ مع سرطان القولون، مع ضرورة استشارة الطبيب قبل البدء في تناوله.

ومع استمرار الأبحاث، قد يكشف الأسبرين مزيداً من الفوائد غير المتوقعة، ما يعزز مكانته كأحد أقدم الأدوية وأكثرها تأثيراً في تاريخ الطب.