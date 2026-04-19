في ليلة بدت عادية، تحولت منشأة ترفيهية غير مرخصة في بلدية «أيالا» بولاية «موريلوس» وسط المكسيك إلى مسرح دموي، بعدما اقتحم مسلحون المكان وأطلقوا وابلاً من الرصاص، مخلفين ما لا يقل عن 8 قتلى في واحدة من أكثر الحوادث صدمة خلال الأيام الأخيرة.

اللحظات الأولى للهجوم كانت كفيلة بتحويل أجواء الترفيه إلى فوضى مرعبة، إذ سقط الضحايا داخل المكان الذي كان يعمل خارج الإطار القانوني، ما أثار تساؤلات واسعة حول طبيعة الأنشطة التي كانت تُدار داخله، والجهات التي تقف وراءه.

وأكد مدعي عام ولاية موريلوس أن فرق الطب الشرعي تحركت بسرعة إلى موقع الحادثة، وبدأت في تنفيذ الإجراءات الفنية والقانونية، بعد العثور على الجثث داخل المنشأة، في مشهد وصفه شهود عيان بأنه «صادم ولا يُحتمل».

ويواصل محققون في وكالة التحقيقات الجنائية حالياً جمع الأدلة من موقع الحادثة، إلى جانب استجواب الشهود الذين عاشوا لحظات الرعب، في محاولة لفك خيوط الهجوم وكشف هوية المنفذين.

وفي ظل الغموض الذي يحيط بالحادثة، شدد مكتب المدعي العام على أن جميع مسارات التحقيق مفتوحة، مؤكداً أن الجهود مستمرة لتعقب المسؤولين وتقديمهم للعدالة، وسط ترقب واسع لكشف تفاصيل واحدة من أعنف الهجمات التي شهدتها المنطقة أخيراً.