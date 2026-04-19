On a night that seemed ordinary, an unlicensed entertainment venue in the municipality of "Ayala" in the state of "Morelos" in central Mexico turned into a bloody stage, after armed assailants stormed the place and unleashed a hail of bullets, leaving at least 8 dead in one of the most shocking incidents in recent days.

The initial moments of the attack were enough to turn the atmosphere of entertainment into terrifying chaos, as victims fell inside the venue that was operating outside the legal framework, raising widespread questions about the nature of the activities being conducted inside and the parties behind it.

The Attorney General of the state of Morelos confirmed that forensic teams quickly moved to the scene of the incident and began executing technical and legal procedures after finding the bodies inside the venue, in a scene described by eyewitnesses as "shocking and unbearable."

Investigators from the criminal investigation agency are currently continuing to gather evidence from the scene of the incident, along with interrogating witnesses who experienced moments of terror, in an attempt to unravel the threads of the attack and reveal the identity of the perpetrators.

In light of the ambiguity surrounding the incident, the Attorney General's office emphasized that all investigative avenues are open, confirming that efforts are ongoing to track down those responsible and bring them to justice, amid widespread anticipation for the details of one of the most violent attacks the region has witnessed recently.