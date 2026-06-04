The World Health Organization announced that unsafe food causes approximately 866 million illnesses and 1.5 million deaths worldwide each year, noting that children under the age of five are the most affected, facing a risk of foodborne diseases that is about three times higher than that of others.

It explained that chemical contaminants, particularly inorganic arsenic and lead, were responsible for 73% of deaths related to contaminated food in 2021, urging governments to strengthen food safety measures and control sources of contamination.