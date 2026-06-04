أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية، أن الأغذية غير المأمونة تتسبب سنويًا في نحو 866 مليون إصابة مرضية و1,5 مليون وفاة حول العالم، مشيرة إلى أن الأطفال دون سن الخامسة هم الأكثر تضررًا، حيث يواجهون خطر الإصابة بالأمراض المنقولة بالغذاء بنحو ثلاثة أضعاف مقارنة بغيرهم.
وأوضحت أن الملوثات الكيميائية، خصوصا الزرنيخ غير العضوي والرصاص، تسببت في 73% من الوفيات المرتبطة بالأغذية الملوثة في عام 2021، داعية الحكومات إلى تعزيز إجراءات سلامة الغذاء والرقابة على مصادر التلوث.
The World Health Organization announced that unsafe food causes approximately 866 million illnesses and 1.5 million deaths worldwide each year, noting that children under the age of five are the most affected, facing a risk of foodborne diseases that is about three times higher than that of others.
It explained that chemical contaminants, particularly inorganic arsenic and lead, were responsible for 73% of deaths related to contaminated food in 2021, urging governments to strengthen food safety measures and control sources of contamination.