أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية، أن الأغذية غير المأمونة تتسبب سنويًا في نحو 866 مليون إصابة مرضية و1,5 مليون وفاة حول العالم، مشيرة إلى أن الأطفال دون سن الخامسة هم الأكثر تضررًا، حيث يواجهون خطر الإصابة بالأمراض المنقولة بالغذاء بنحو ثلاثة أضعاف مقارنة بغيرهم.

وأوضحت أن الملوثات الكيميائية، خصوصا الزرنيخ غير العضوي والرصاص، تسببت في 73% من الوفيات المرتبطة بالأغذية الملوثة في عام 2021، داعية الحكومات إلى تعزيز إجراءات سلامة الغذاء والرقابة على مصادر التلوث.