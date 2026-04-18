It was not just a bank robbery in the heart of Naples; the scene seemed meticulously designed like something out of an impossible escape movie.

In a fleeting moment, three masked gunmen entered a Crédit Agricole bank branch while the place was bustling with employees and customers. Just a few minutes were enough to completely turn the scene upside down: closed doors, hostages inside the lobby, and total control of the place.

But strangely, the story did not begin with the raid; it ended at the ground.

Inside the building, investigators later found what resembled a "secret exit": an opening leading to an underground tunnel connected to the sewage system. This tunnel was not random; it appeared to have been carefully dug over the years or prepared in advance as an escape route.

While security forces were surrounding the area and preparing to storm in, the perpetrators had already vanished, leaving behind hostages who were later freed without serious injuries, but with only one question dominating the investigation: how did they know all this?

Inside the bank, the contents of dozens of safe deposit boxes had disappeared, opening the door wide to a more dangerous hypothesis: that the operation was not a random robbery, but a precise plan that might have been orchestrated by someone who knew the inside details more than they should.

Now, the investigations are not only searching for the thieves but also for "the eye that could see from the inside."