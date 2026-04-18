لم تكن مجرد عملية سطو على بنك في قلب نابولي، بل بدا المشهد وكأنه مُصمَّم بدقة على طريقة أفلام الهروب المستحيل.

في لحظة خاطفة، دخل 3 مسلحين ملثمين إلى فرع بنك Crédit Agricole، بينما كان المكان يعج بالموظفين والعملاء. دقائق قليلة كانت كافية لقلب المشهد بالكامل: أبواب مغلقة، ورهائن داخل الصالة، وسيطرة كاملة على المكان.

لكن الغريب أن القصة لم تبدأ عند الاقتحام، بل انتهت عند الأرض.

داخل المبنى، وجد المحققون لاحقاً ما يشبه «مخرجاً سرياً» عبارة عن: فتحة تقود إلى نفق تحت الأرض متصل بشبكة الصرف الصحي. هذا النفق لم يكن عشوائياً، بل يبدو أنه حُفر بعناية لسنوات أو أُعد مسبقاً كطريق هروب.

وبينما كانت قوات الأمن تطوّق المنطقة وتستعد للاقتحام، كان الجناة قد اختفوا بالفعل، تاركين خلفهم رهائن تم تحريرهم لاحقاً دون إصابات خطيرة، لكن مع سؤال واحد فقط يسيطر على التحقيق: كيف عرفوا كل هذا؟

وداخل البنك، اختفت محتويات عشرات صناديق الإيداع الآمن، ما فتح باباً واسعاً لفرضية أخطر: أن العملية لم تكن سطواً عشوائياً، بل خطة دقيقة قد يكون وراءها شخص يعرف تفاصيل الداخل أكثر مما ينبغي.

والآن لا تبحث التحقيقات عن اللصوص فقط، بل عن «العين التي كانت ترى من الداخل».