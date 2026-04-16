مأساة تهزّ القلوب.. مسنّة مصرية تحمل ابنها 45 عاماً على ظهرها

In a painful human scene, a video of an elderly woman carrying her 45-year-old son on her back went viral on social media, capturing a moment that encapsulates many years of suffering and patience, and represents one of the harshest images of human sacrifice.

The widely circulated video showed the woman walking with tired steps in one of the streets, carrying her son who is unable to move, in a shot that evoked the sympathy of thousands of followers and raised questions about the details of this touching story.



Complex Medical Suffering

The woman, known in the media as "Um Mohammed," revealed that her son suffers from brain atrophy, in addition to mental delays and continuous outbursts, making him unable to rely on himself despite being 45 years old.

She explained that his condition causes him to act like a small child, which increases the difficulty of dealing with him, especially with the anger outbursts that sometimes lead him to break household items, forcing her to take him out to the street until he calms down.



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A Health-Weary Mother

The mother's suffering did not stop at her son's illness, as she also suffers from difficult health conditions after undergoing a serious surgery that left her completely unable to move. Nevertheless, she continues to care for him herself every day.

She carries her son on her back for long distances, in a scene that summarizes years of struggle, without seeking to appear or draw attention, as she confirmed that she was unaware of the video being filmed.

Limited Income and Harsh Living Conditions

"Um Mohammed" relies on a monthly income that does not exceed 3000 Egyptian pounds, an amount that does not cover her basic needs, let alone the high treatment costs for her son.

She indicated that she struggles to provide the medications regularly, which leads to a deterioration in his condition, amidst difficult living conditions, sometimes reaching the point of subsisting on just one meal a day of bread and cheese.

Rejection of Alternative Solutions

Despite some suggesting the use of a wheelchair, the woman rejected this solution, asserting that her son's mental condition makes him unable to adhere to it and could lead him to harm himself or others, which compels her to bear the burden of carrying him herself.

A Call for Help

"Um Mohammed" made a humanitarian appeal to anyone who can assist her, whether by providing suitable treatment for her son inside or outside Egypt, or through financial support to help her cope with the burdens of daily life.

The story prompted a swift response from the Ministry of Social Solidarity and other official bodies in Port Said, with promises to provide the necessary support.