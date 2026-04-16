في مشهد إنساني مؤلم، تصدّر مقطع فيديو لسيدة مسنّة تحمل نجلها البالغ من العمر 45 عامًا على ظهرها، مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما وثّق لحظة تختصر سنوات طويلة من المعاناة والصبر، وتجسد واحدة من أقسى صور التضحية الإنسانية.

الفيديو، الذي تم تداوله على نطاق واسع، أظهر السيدة وهي تسير بخطوات متعبة في أحد الشوارع، حاملة نجلها غير القادر على الحركة، في لقطة أثارت تعاطف آلاف المتابعين، ودعت إلى التساؤل حول تفاصيل هذه القصة المؤثرة.
مأساة تهزّ القلوب.. مسنّة مصرية تحمل ابنها 45 عاماً على ظهرها

معاناة مرضية مركبة

وكشفت السيدة، المعروفة إعلاميًا بـ«أم محمد»، أن نجلها يعاني من ضمور في المخ، إلى جانب تأخر عقلي ونوبات هياج مستمرة، تجعله غير قادر على الاعتماد على نفسه، رغم بلوغه 45 عامًا.

وأوضحت أن حالته تجعله يتصرف كطفل صغير، ما يزيد من صعوبة التعامل معه، خصوصاً مع نوبات الغضب التي تدفعه أحيانًا إلى تكسير محتويات المنزل، الأمر الذي يضطرها للخروج به إلى الشارع حتى يهدأ.

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أم منهكة صحياً

ولم تتوقف معاناة الأم عند مرض نجلها، إذ تعاني هي الأخرى من ظروف صحية صعبة بعد خضوعها لعملية جراحية خطيرة، أفقدتها القدرة الكاملة على الحركة، لكنها رغم ذلك تواصل رعايته بنفسها يوميًا.

وتحمل نجلها على ظهرها لمسافات طويلة، في مشهد يلخص سنوات من الكفاح، دون أن تسعى للظهور أو لفت الانتباه، حيث أكدت أنها لم تكن تعلم بتصوير الفيديو المتداول.

دخل محدود ومعيشة قاسية

وتعتمد «أم محمد» على دخل شهري لا يتجاوز 3000 جنيه، وهو مبلغ لا يغطي احتياجاتها الأساسية، فضلًا عن تكاليف العلاج المرتفعة لنجلها.

وأشارت إلى أنها تعجز عن توفير الأدوية بشكل منتظم، ما يؤدي إلى تدهور حالته، في ظل ظروف معيشية صعبة، تصل أحيانًا إلى الاكتفاء بوجبة واحدة يوميًا من الخبز والجبن فقط.

رفض الحلول البديلة

ورغم اقتراح البعض استخدام كرسي متحرك، رفضت السيدة هذا الحل، مؤكدة أن الحالة الذهنية لنجلها تجعله غير قادر على الالتزام به، وقد يتسبب في إيذاء نفسه أو الآخرين، ما يدفعها لتحمّل عبء حمله بنفسها.

نداء للمساعدة

ووجهت «أم محمد» نداءً إنسانيًا لكل من يستطيع مساعدتها، سواء بتوفير علاج مناسب لنجلها داخل مصر أو خارجها، أو دعم مادي يساعدها على مواجهة أعباء الحياة اليومية.

وأثارت القصة استجابة سريعة من وزارة التضامن الاجتماعي وجهات رسمية أخرى في بورسعيد، مع وعود بتقديم الدعم اللازم.