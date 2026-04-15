في واقعة مأساوية تعكس خطورة الظروف الجوية الشتوية على الطرق الجبلية، وقع تصادم جماعي ضخم، يوم الثلاثاء 14 أبريل 2026، شمل أكثر من 75 سيارة على الطريق السريع الدولي I-70 شرقي نفق أيزنهاور في مقاطعة كلير كريك بولاية كولورادو الأمريكية.

ووقعت الحادثة في الممرات الشرقية للطريق السريع قرب منطقة لوفلاند سكي أريا، إذ أدت الثلوج الكثيفة والرياح القوية إلى انعدام الرؤية تماماً بسبب تساقط الثلج الكثيف، مما جعل الطريق مغطى بالجليد والثلج، وأدى إلى سلسلة تصادمات متتالية.

وأسفرت الحادثة عن إصابة 19 شخصاً على الأقل، بعضهم نقل إلى المستشفيات، من بينهم إصابة واحدة وُصفت بالخطيرة، وأغلقت السلطات الممرات الشرقية للطريق I-70، وأشارت التقارير إلى إغلاق في الاتجاهين لأكثر من 6 ساعات لتمكين فرق الإنقاذ من الوصول إلى الضحايا وإزالة الحطام.

وشارك مكتب شرطة مقاطعة كلير كريك ودورية ولاية كولورادو في عمليات الاستجابة، وسط صعوبة في الوصول بسبب الطقس السيئ.

ويعتبر طريق I-70 هو شريان حيوي رئيسي يعبر جبال روكي في كولورادو، ويربط دنفر بالمناطق الغربية، ويُعد من أكثر الطرق الجبلية ازدحاماً خصوصاً في موسم الثلوج والتزلج، إذ يمر الطريق قرب أنفاق أيزنهاور-جونسون، وهي منطقة معروفة بتغيرات الطقس السريعة والثلوج الكثيفة في فصل الشتاء والربيع.

وشهدت كولورادو، يوم الثلاثاء، عاصفة ثلجية قوية أثرت على المرتفعات، مع تساقط ثلج كثيف ورياح عاتية أدت إلى انخفاض الرؤية إلى الصفر تقريباً، إذ تعد هذه الظروف سبباً شائعاً للحوادث الجماعية على الطرق السريعة في الولاية؛ ما يفقد السائقون السيطرة على مركباتهم فجأة، ويؤدي إلى تصادمات متسلسلة تشمل سيارات الركاب والشاحنات.