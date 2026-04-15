In a tragic incident that highlights the dangers of winter weather conditions on mountain roads, a massive multi-vehicle collision occurred on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, involving more than 75 cars on the Interstate Highway I-70 east of the Eisenhower Tunnel in Clear Creek County, Colorado, USA.

The accident took place in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Loveland Ski Area, where heavy snowfall and strong winds led to complete visibility loss due to the heavy snow accumulation, making the road covered in ice and snow, resulting in a series of chain collisions.

The incident resulted in at least 19 injuries, some of whom were transported to hospitals, including one serious injury. Authorities closed the eastbound lanes of I-70, and reports indicated a closure in both directions for over 6 hours to allow rescue teams to reach the victims and clear the debris.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol participated in the response efforts, amid difficulties in access due to the severe weather.

The I-70 highway is a vital artery that crosses the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, connecting Denver with the western areas, and is one of the busiest mountain roads, especially during the snow and skiing season, as the road passes near the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels, an area known for rapid weather changes and heavy snowfall in winter and spring.

On Tuesday, Colorado experienced a powerful snowstorm that affected the highlands, with heavy snowfall and strong winds leading to nearly zero visibility. These conditions are a common cause of multi-vehicle accidents on the state's highways, as drivers suddenly lose control of their vehicles, leading to chain collisions involving passenger cars and trucks.