في واقعة مأساوية تعكس خطورة الظروف الجوية الشتوية على الطرق الجبلية، وقع تصادم جماعي ضخم، يوم الثلاثاء 14 أبريل 2026، شمل أكثر من 75 سيارة على الطريق السريع الدولي I-70 شرقي نفق أيزنهاور في مقاطعة كلير كريك بولاية كولورادو الأمريكية.
ووقعت الحادثة في الممرات الشرقية للطريق السريع قرب منطقة لوفلاند سكي أريا، إذ أدت الثلوج الكثيفة والرياح القوية إلى انعدام الرؤية تماماً بسبب تساقط الثلج الكثيف، مما جعل الطريق مغطى بالجليد والثلج، وأدى إلى سلسلة تصادمات متتالية.
وأسفرت الحادثة عن إصابة 19 شخصاً على الأقل، بعضهم نقل إلى المستشفيات، من بينهم إصابة واحدة وُصفت بالخطيرة، وأغلقت السلطات الممرات الشرقية للطريق I-70، وأشارت التقارير إلى إغلاق في الاتجاهين لأكثر من 6 ساعات لتمكين فرق الإنقاذ من الوصول إلى الضحايا وإزالة الحطام.
وشارك مكتب شرطة مقاطعة كلير كريك ودورية ولاية كولورادو في عمليات الاستجابة، وسط صعوبة في الوصول بسبب الطقس السيئ.
ويعتبر طريق I-70 هو شريان حيوي رئيسي يعبر جبال روكي في كولورادو، ويربط دنفر بالمناطق الغربية، ويُعد من أكثر الطرق الجبلية ازدحاماً خصوصاً في موسم الثلوج والتزلج، إذ يمر الطريق قرب أنفاق أيزنهاور-جونسون، وهي منطقة معروفة بتغيرات الطقس السريعة والثلوج الكثيفة في فصل الشتاء والربيع.
وشهدت كولورادو، يوم الثلاثاء، عاصفة ثلجية قوية أثرت على المرتفعات، مع تساقط ثلج كثيف ورياح عاتية أدت إلى انخفاض الرؤية إلى الصفر تقريباً، إذ تعد هذه الظروف سبباً شائعاً للحوادث الجماعية على الطرق السريعة في الولاية؛ ما يفقد السائقون السيطرة على مركباتهم فجأة، ويؤدي إلى تصادمات متسلسلة تشمل سيارات الركاب والشاحنات.
In a tragic incident that highlights the dangers of winter weather conditions on mountain roads, a massive multi-vehicle collision occurred on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, involving more than 75 cars on the Interstate Highway I-70 east of the Eisenhower Tunnel in Clear Creek County, Colorado, USA.
The accident took place in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Loveland Ski Area, where heavy snowfall and strong winds led to complete visibility loss due to the heavy snow accumulation, making the road covered in ice and snow, resulting in a series of chain collisions.
The incident resulted in at least 19 injuries, some of whom were transported to hospitals, including one serious injury. Authorities closed the eastbound lanes of I-70, and reports indicated a closure in both directions for over 6 hours to allow rescue teams to reach the victims and clear the debris.
The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol participated in the response efforts, amid difficulties in access due to the severe weather.
The I-70 highway is a vital artery that crosses the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, connecting Denver with the western areas, and is one of the busiest mountain roads, especially during the snow and skiing season, as the road passes near the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels, an area known for rapid weather changes and heavy snowfall in winter and spring.
On Tuesday, Colorado experienced a powerful snowstorm that affected the highlands, with heavy snowfall and strong winds leading to nearly zero visibility. These conditions are a common cause of multi-vehicle accidents on the state's highways, as drivers suddenly lose control of their vehicles, leading to chain collisions involving passenger cars and trucks.