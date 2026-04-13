The social media platform X has announced the launch of a new standalone messaging app called XChat, which will be available for download on iPhone and iPad starting April 17.

The new app is an important step in billionaire Elon Musk's vision to transform "X" into an "everything app" similar to the Chinese WeChat, as it separates the messaging feature from the main app to provide a more focused and private experience.

According to the app's page on the Apple App Store, "XChat" is specifically designed for users of the X platform and requires an account on the platform to access it without the need for a phone number.

The app focuses on privacy through end-to-end encryption for all messages, no ads, no user tracking, automatic message disappearance, voice and video calls, and file sharing of various types. It also allows for screen capture blocking in certain cases and the ability to edit or delete messages for everyone.

The idea of developing a new messaging system in X began in mid-2025 when Elon Musk indicated that the internal chat would receive a "complete new architecture" based on the Rust programming language, with encryption similar to Bitcoin's. The app underwent internal testing since May 2025 and then entered public beta on iOS in March 2026.

The launch of "XChat" as a standalone app instead of upgrading the feature within the main X app allows for a cleaner and more focused messaging experience away from posts and public content. Currently, the app is available for pre-order on the Apple Store and will be automatically downloaded to users' devices on April 17.

This move is seen as a direct competition to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, especially with a strong emphasis on privacy and not relying on a phone number. However, the app will initially launch exclusively on iOS (iPhone and iPad), with no immediate announcement regarding an Android version.

The official "XChat" account on the X platform confirmed that the app provides a private and focused space for conversation away from the noise of the main platform.