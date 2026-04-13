أعلنت منصة التواصل الاجتماعي إكس إطلاق تطبيق مراسلة مستقل جديد يحمل اسم XChat، والذي سيصبح متاحاً للتحميل على أجهزة آيفون وآيباد اعتباراً من 17 أبريل.

ويُعد التطبيق الجديد خطوة مهمة ضمن رؤية الملياردير إيلون ماسك لتحويل «إكس» إلى «تطبيق كل شيء» مشابه لتطبيق وي تشات الصيني، إذ يفصل ميزة المراسلة عن التطبيق الرئيسي لتوفير تجربة أكثر تركيزاً وخصوصية.

ووفقاً لصفحة التطبيق على متجر آبل آب ستور، فإن «XChat» مصمم خصيصاً لمستخدمي منصة إكس، ويتطلب حساباً على المنصة للدخول إليه دون الحاجة إلى رقم هاتف.

ويركز التطبيق على الخصوصية من خلال تشفير نهاية إلى نهاية لجميع الرسائل، عدم وجود إعلانات، عدم تتبع المستخدمين، اختفاء الرسائل تلقائياً، ومكالمات صوتية ومرئية، ومشاركة الملفات بانواعها المختلفة، كما يتيح التطبيق حظر التقاط الشاشة في بعض الحالات، وإمكانية تعديل أو حذف الرسائل لدى الجميع.

وبدأت فكرة تطوير نظام مراسلة جديد في إكس منذ منتصف عام 2025، عندما أشار إيلون ماسك إلى أن الدردشة الداخلية ستحصل على «هندسة جديدة كاملة» مبنية على لغة البرمجة Rust، مع تشفير يشبه تشفير البيتكوين، إذ خضع التطبيق لاختبارات داخلية منذ مايو 2025، ثم دخل مرحلة البيتا العامة على «iOS» في مارس 2026.

ويأتي إطلاق «XChat» كتطبيق مستقل بدلاً من ترقية الميزة داخل تطبيق إكس الرئيسي، مما يسمح بتجربة مراسلة أنظف وأكثر تركيزاً بعيداً عن المنشورات والمحتوى العام، وفي الوقت الحالي، يتوفر التطبيق للطلب المسبق على متجر آبل، وسيتم تنزيله تلقائياً على أجهزة المستخدمين يوم 17 أبريل.

ويُنظر إلى الخطوة على أنها منافسة مباشرة لتطبيقات المراسلة الشهيرة مثل واتساب وتليغرام وسيجنال، خصوصاً مع التركيز القوي على الخصوصية وعدم الاعتماد على رقم الهاتف، ومع ذلك، سيبدأ التطبيق حصرياً على نظام iOS (آيفون وآيباد)، دون إعلان فوري عن نسخة أندرويد.

وأكد حساب «XChat» الرسمي على منصة إكس أن التطبيق يوفر مساحة خاصة ومركزة للمحادثة بعيداً عن ضجيج المنصة الرئيسية.