أعلنت منصة التواصل الاجتماعي إكس إطلاق تطبيق مراسلة مستقل جديد يحمل اسم XChat، والذي سيصبح متاحاً للتحميل على أجهزة آيفون وآيباد اعتباراً من 17 أبريل.
ويُعد التطبيق الجديد خطوة مهمة ضمن رؤية الملياردير إيلون ماسك لتحويل «إكس» إلى «تطبيق كل شيء» مشابه لتطبيق وي تشات الصيني، إذ يفصل ميزة المراسلة عن التطبيق الرئيسي لتوفير تجربة أكثر تركيزاً وخصوصية.
ووفقاً لصفحة التطبيق على متجر آبل آب ستور، فإن «XChat» مصمم خصيصاً لمستخدمي منصة إكس، ويتطلب حساباً على المنصة للدخول إليه دون الحاجة إلى رقم هاتف.
ويركز التطبيق على الخصوصية من خلال تشفير نهاية إلى نهاية لجميع الرسائل، عدم وجود إعلانات، عدم تتبع المستخدمين، اختفاء الرسائل تلقائياً، ومكالمات صوتية ومرئية، ومشاركة الملفات بانواعها المختلفة، كما يتيح التطبيق حظر التقاط الشاشة في بعض الحالات، وإمكانية تعديل أو حذف الرسائل لدى الجميع.
وبدأت فكرة تطوير نظام مراسلة جديد في إكس منذ منتصف عام 2025، عندما أشار إيلون ماسك إلى أن الدردشة الداخلية ستحصل على «هندسة جديدة كاملة» مبنية على لغة البرمجة Rust، مع تشفير يشبه تشفير البيتكوين، إذ خضع التطبيق لاختبارات داخلية منذ مايو 2025، ثم دخل مرحلة البيتا العامة على «iOS» في مارس 2026.
ويأتي إطلاق «XChat» كتطبيق مستقل بدلاً من ترقية الميزة داخل تطبيق إكس الرئيسي، مما يسمح بتجربة مراسلة أنظف وأكثر تركيزاً بعيداً عن المنشورات والمحتوى العام، وفي الوقت الحالي، يتوفر التطبيق للطلب المسبق على متجر آبل، وسيتم تنزيله تلقائياً على أجهزة المستخدمين يوم 17 أبريل.
ويُنظر إلى الخطوة على أنها منافسة مباشرة لتطبيقات المراسلة الشهيرة مثل واتساب وتليغرام وسيجنال، خصوصاً مع التركيز القوي على الخصوصية وعدم الاعتماد على رقم الهاتف، ومع ذلك، سيبدأ التطبيق حصرياً على نظام iOS (آيفون وآيباد)، دون إعلان فوري عن نسخة أندرويد.
وأكد حساب «XChat» الرسمي على منصة إكس أن التطبيق يوفر مساحة خاصة ومركزة للمحادثة بعيداً عن ضجيج المنصة الرئيسية.
The social media platform X has announced the launch of a new standalone messaging app called XChat, which will be available for download on iPhone and iPad starting April 17.
The new app is an important step in billionaire Elon Musk's vision to transform "X" into an "everything app" similar to the Chinese WeChat, as it separates the messaging feature from the main app to provide a more focused and private experience.
According to the app's page on the Apple App Store, "XChat" is specifically designed for users of the X platform and requires an account on the platform to access it without the need for a phone number.
The app focuses on privacy through end-to-end encryption for all messages, no ads, no user tracking, automatic message disappearance, voice and video calls, and file sharing of various types. It also allows for screen capture blocking in certain cases and the ability to edit or delete messages for everyone.
The idea of developing a new messaging system in X began in mid-2025 when Elon Musk indicated that the internal chat would receive a "complete new architecture" based on the Rust programming language, with encryption similar to Bitcoin's. The app underwent internal testing since May 2025 and then entered public beta on iOS in March 2026.
The launch of "XChat" as a standalone app instead of upgrading the feature within the main X app allows for a cleaner and more focused messaging experience away from posts and public content. Currently, the app is available for pre-order on the Apple Store and will be automatically downloaded to users' devices on April 17.
This move is seen as a direct competition to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, especially with a strong emphasis on privacy and not relying on a phone number. However, the app will initially launch exclusively on iOS (iPhone and iPad), with no immediate announcement regarding an Android version.
The official "XChat" account on the X platform confirmed that the app provides a private and focused space for conversation away from the noise of the main platform.