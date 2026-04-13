In a strange incident, an Argentine football player caused a panic after claiming there was a bomb on board the plane that was to take his team to an away match.

Evacuation of the Plane

According to the British newspaper "The Sun," Gimnasia defender Emiliano Andrizzi was arrested after he claimed there was a bomb on the plane that was to take his team to Buenos Aires for a match in the Argentine second division.

The newspaper added that the 32-year-old defender shouted "bomb" as the plane was about to leave the city of San Salvador de Jujuy, forcing the team and other passengers to evacuate the aircraft.

Security Measures

Following the threat, the airport security protocol was immediately activated, which included the intervention of a specialized explosives team that conducted a thorough search of the plane and facilities, resulting in a negative outcome, with no explosive devices found.

Possible Penalties

Although the case is still under investigation, Argentine authorities typically treat this type of situation seriously, as a bomb threat could lead to criminal charges for public intimidation, and impose economic penalties or legal restrictions, depending on the progress of the investigation.

Club's Position

For his part, club president Walter Morales stated in a radio interview that Andrizzi's contract may be terminated.

When asked if the player might have intended to make a joke, he added: "The context the world is going through today does not allow for this kind of joke."