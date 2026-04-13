في واقعة غريبة، تسبب لاعب كرة قدم أرجنتيني في حالة من الهلع بعد زعمه وجود قنبلة على متن الطائرة التي كانت ستُقل فريقه لخوض مباراة خارج ملعبه.

إخلاء الطائرة

وبحسب صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية، فقد أُلقي القبض على مدافع فريق خيمناسيا إيميليانو إندريزي بعد أن ادعى وجود قنبلة على متن الطائرة التي كانت ستقل فريقه إلى بوينس آيرس، لخوض مباراة في دوري الدرجة الثانية الأرجنتيني.

وأضافت الصحيفة أن المدافع، البالغ من العمر 32 عاماً، صرخ «قنبلة» بينما كانت الطائرة على وشك مغادرة مدينة سان سلفادور دي خوخوي، ما اضطر الفريق والركاب الآخرين إلى إخلاء الطائرة.

إجراءات أمنية

وعقب التهديد، تم تفعيل بروتوكول أمن المطار فوراً، وشمل الإجراء تدخل فريق متخصص في المتفجرات، أجرى تفتيشاً شاملاً للطائرة والمنشآت، وجاءت النتيجة سلبية، ولم يتم العثور على أي عبوة ناسفة.

عقوبات محتملة

وعلى الرغم من أن القضية لا تزال قيد التحقيق، إلا أن السلطات الأرجنتينية عادة ما تتعامل مع هذا النوع من المواقف بجدية، إذ قد يؤدي التهديد بوجود قنبلة إلى توجيه تهم جنائية بالترهيب العام، وفرض عقوبات اقتصادية أو قيود قانونية، بحسب سير التحقيق.

موقف النادي

من جانبه، صرّح رئيس النادي والتر موراليس، في مقابلة إذاعية، بأنه قد يتم إنهاء عقد إندريزي.

وعندما سُئل عما إذا كان اللاعب قد يكون يقصد إطلاق نكتة، أضاف: «السياق الذي يمر به العالم اليوم لا يسمح بهذا النوع من النكات».