في واقعة غريبة، تسبب لاعب كرة قدم أرجنتيني في حالة من الهلع بعد زعمه وجود قنبلة على متن الطائرة التي كانت ستُقل فريقه لخوض مباراة خارج ملعبه.
إخلاء الطائرة
وبحسب صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية، فقد أُلقي القبض على مدافع فريق خيمناسيا إيميليانو إندريزي بعد أن ادعى وجود قنبلة على متن الطائرة التي كانت ستقل فريقه إلى بوينس آيرس، لخوض مباراة في دوري الدرجة الثانية الأرجنتيني.
وأضافت الصحيفة أن المدافع، البالغ من العمر 32 عاماً، صرخ «قنبلة» بينما كانت الطائرة على وشك مغادرة مدينة سان سلفادور دي خوخوي، ما اضطر الفريق والركاب الآخرين إلى إخلاء الطائرة.
إجراءات أمنية
وعقب التهديد، تم تفعيل بروتوكول أمن المطار فوراً، وشمل الإجراء تدخل فريق متخصص في المتفجرات، أجرى تفتيشاً شاملاً للطائرة والمنشآت، وجاءت النتيجة سلبية، ولم يتم العثور على أي عبوة ناسفة.
عقوبات محتملة
وعلى الرغم من أن القضية لا تزال قيد التحقيق، إلا أن السلطات الأرجنتينية عادة ما تتعامل مع هذا النوع من المواقف بجدية، إذ قد يؤدي التهديد بوجود قنبلة إلى توجيه تهم جنائية بالترهيب العام، وفرض عقوبات اقتصادية أو قيود قانونية، بحسب سير التحقيق.
موقف النادي
من جانبه، صرّح رئيس النادي والتر موراليس، في مقابلة إذاعية، بأنه قد يتم إنهاء عقد إندريزي.
وعندما سُئل عما إذا كان اللاعب قد يكون يقصد إطلاق نكتة، أضاف: «السياق الذي يمر به العالم اليوم لا يسمح بهذا النوع من النكات».
In a strange incident, an Argentine football player caused a panic after claiming there was a bomb on board the plane that was to take his team to an away match.
Evacuation of the Plane
According to the British newspaper "The Sun," Gimnasia defender Emiliano Andrizzi was arrested after he claimed there was a bomb on the plane that was to take his team to Buenos Aires for a match in the Argentine second division.
The newspaper added that the 32-year-old defender shouted "bomb" as the plane was about to leave the city of San Salvador de Jujuy, forcing the team and other passengers to evacuate the aircraft.
Security Measures
Following the threat, the airport security protocol was immediately activated, which included the intervention of a specialized explosives team that conducted a thorough search of the plane and facilities, resulting in a negative outcome, with no explosive devices found.
Possible Penalties
Although the case is still under investigation, Argentine authorities typically treat this type of situation seriously, as a bomb threat could lead to criminal charges for public intimidation, and impose economic penalties or legal restrictions, depending on the progress of the investigation.
Club's Position
For his part, club president Walter Morales stated in a radio interview that Andrizzi's contract may be terminated.
When asked if the player might have intended to make a joke, he added: "The context the world is going through today does not allow for this kind of joke."